Advertisement
Music

Donny Osmond extends his Las Vegas residency so he can ‘keep the party going’

Donny Osmond on stage wearing a suit and tie smiling with his hands out to either side
Donny Osmond, seen at a 2017 concert, will extend his Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s into 2024.
(Owen Sweeney / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Donny Osmond is about to spend even more time in Las Vegas, come 2024.

Two years into his solo “Donny” residency, the “Puppy Love” singer, 65, announced Friday that he will extend his time at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced monthly shows from January to May 2024.

“It’s official! We’re extending the Las Vegas residency at @harrahsvegas through May of 2024,” he captioned his Friday announcement on Instagram. “So excited to keep the party going.”

Los Angeles, CA - February 10: Usher performs at the "Chairman's Pre-Super Bowl Party" at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

From Keke to Saweetie to Winnie, virality is in the air at Usher’s Vegas run

Following the Keke Palmer drama of last week, Usher’s Las Vegas residency continues to produce viral moments with superstars Saweetie and Winnie Harlow.

Osmond launched his solo residency in August 2021, two years after he and his sister Marie Osmond, 63, wrapped up their 11-year commitment at the Flamingo Las Vegas in November 2019. The duo had performed a whopping 1,730 Sin City shows.

The longtime singer-actor’s Las Vegas show won several awards — including headliner and family-friendly show — in the 2022 Best of Vegas awards.

While Osmond has been committed to his Vegas shows for two years, the “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” artist dropped his 2021 “Start Again” album, returned to “The Masked Singer” and toured his music.

Garth Brooks holds his arms out onstage with a guitar slung around his body

Music

Garth Brooks adds 18 dates to Las Vegas residency that kicks off Thursday

Country superstar Garth Brooks has added dates in April, May, June and July 2024 to his ‘Garth Brooks/Plus ONE’ residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

In April, Osmond announced a U.S. tour across 18 cities. On Friday, he will perform in Red Bank, N.J., then he will head to California for shows in Modesto on Aug. 9 and San Jose on Aug. 10. In November, Osmond will begin a U.K. tour with a stop at Connexin Live (formerly Bonus Arena).

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement