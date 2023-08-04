Donny Osmond extends his Las Vegas residency so he can ‘keep the party going’

Donny Osmond, seen at a 2017 concert, will extend his Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s into 2024.

Donny Osmond is about to spend even more time in Las Vegas, come 2024.

Two years into his solo “Donny” residency, the “Puppy Love” singer, 65, announced Friday that he will extend his time at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced monthly shows from January to May 2024.

“It’s official! We’re extending the Las Vegas residency at @harrahsvegas through May of 2024,” he captioned his Friday announcement on Instagram. “So excited to keep the party going.”

Osmond launched his solo residency in August 2021, two years after he and his sister Marie Osmond, 63, wrapped up their 11-year commitment at the Flamingo Las Vegas in November 2019. The duo had performed a whopping 1,730 Sin City shows.

The longtime singer-actor’s Las Vegas show won several awards — including headliner and family-friendly show — in the 2022 Best of Vegas awards.

While Osmond has been committed to his Vegas shows for two years, the “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” artist dropped his 2021 “Start Again” album, returned to “The Masked Singer” and toured his music.

In April, Osmond announced a U.S. tour across 18 cities. On Friday, he will perform in Red Bank, N.J., then he will head to California for shows in Modesto on Aug. 9 and San Jose on Aug. 10. In November, Osmond will begin a U.K. tour with a stop at Connexin Live (formerly Bonus Arena).