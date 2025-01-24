Morgan Wallen says ‘I’m the Problem’ as he launches new single, tour and fourth album

Morgan Wallen next week will release his newest single, “I’m the Problem,” then launch the I’m the Problem Tour in June.

Morgan Wallen seems to be taking life one tour at a time: He just announced his new I’m the Problem Tour ahead of the release of his fourth studio album.

The country superstar on Friday announced his 10-city North American tour that features guests Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Koe Wetzel, Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson.

According to concert producer Live Nation, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer is rewriting the setlist from his record-breaking One Night at a Time World Tour to include music from his forthcoming album, whose title track, “I’m the Problem,” drops Jan. 31.

“We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at a Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” the 31-year-old said Friday in a statement. “As I’ve been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I’m the Problem Tour. See y’all there.”

Wallen has not yet announced the release date for the new album and confirmed Friday that he’s still working on the LP. But a snippet of audio Wallen uploaded in January 2024 used the line “I’m the Problem” and has already made the rounds on TikTok under the title “I Guess.” (Meanwhile, Swifties, the legion of fans backing superstar Taylor Swift, immediately took issue Friday with the title of Wallen’s tour and called the singer out for using a signature lyric from Swift’s 2022 song “Anti-Hero” to promote it.) Representatives for Wallen did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

The I’m the Problem Tour kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 20 and 21, then heads to Madison, Wis.; Miami Gardens, Fla.; Glendale, Ariz.; and Seattle. Wallen will play two shows in California when the tour stops at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in early August, but no dates are scheduled (yet?) for Los Angeles. He’ll be joined in Santa Clara by Wilson and Lambert on Aug. 1 and Wilson and Brooks & Dunn on Aug. 2.

After additional stops in Cleveland, Foxborough, Mass., and Toronto, the tour is slated to conclude Sept. 13 after two nights at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada.

The artist presale signup begins Friday and will run until Tuesday. The presale begins Jan. 30 and the general on-sale begins Jan. 31 at morganwallen.com. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Riding an impressive comeback after briefly falling from grace in early 2021, Wallen spent much of last year on his One Night at a Time stadium tour — based on his corresponding album “One Thing at a Time.” The tour, which ultimately expanded to 87 dates, brought in more than $300 million to become the top-grossing country tour ever.

The tour carried on as Wallen navigated the fallout from an April arrest after he allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of a downtown Nashville bar. In December, the singer entered a conditional plea in Davidson County Circuit Court to two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment stemming from the incident. He was sentenced to seven days’ incarceration at a DUI education center, two years’ probation, a $350 fine and payment of court fees.

The chart-topper was named the 2024 entertainer of the year at the Country Music Assn. Awards in November. And, alongside hip-hop crossover star Post Malone, Wallen is nominated for his first two Grammy Awards at the Feb. 2 ceremony for their duet “I Had Some Help.”

Wallen’s new tour launches on the heels of his inaugural Sand in My Boots Festival, which will take place in May on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala. The sold-out festival features headlining sets from Wallen, Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Hardy over three days, Live Nation said. Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, the War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, Ernest, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and others also are set to appear at the festival.