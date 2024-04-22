After arrest, Morgan Wallen says he’s ‘not proud’ of tossing chair off bar’s sixth floor

Country star Morgan Wallen says he accepts responsibility after throwing a chair from the top floor of a Nashville bar resulted in his arrest earlier this month.

Morgan Wallen has broken his silence about his April 8 arrest on suspicion of throwing a chair from the top of a six-story Nashville bar.

The “One Thing at a Time” and “Whiskey Glasses” singer said in a Friday tweet that he’s “not proud” of his behavior and that he accepts responsibility for his part in the incident that played out at Chief’s, which is co-owned by his fellow recording artist and “Man Made a Bar” collaborator Eric Church.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe,” he wrote.

Days after his arrest, Wallen headed back out on the continuation of his One Night at a Time stadium tour — based on his corresponding album “One Thing at a Time,” which was the most-consumed album in the U.S. last year — and said that the incident will not affect upcoming concerts.

“Regarding my tour, there will be no change,” he wrote.

The country superstar is due in court on May 3 amid a three-night stint at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Wallen has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, the Associated Press reported. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by AP. The chair Wallen allegedly threw landed about 3 feet away from some police officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage of the incident.

The singer-songwriter was arrested in 2020 on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville. In January 2021, Wallen released the “Dangerous” double album, which went on to become the first album in history to spend 100 weeks in the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10.

Then the next month, he was infamously suspended from his record label and his music was temporarily removed from radio and streaming playlists after video surfaced of him drunkenly using a racist slur. He apologized for language he described as “me on hour 72” of a 72-hour bender, spent time out of the spotlight working on himself and has since mounted an impressive comeback.

Last spring, during the original part of the One Night at a Time tour, the musician abruptly canceled a series of concerts to go on “doctor-ordered vocal rest.” He is set to return to some of the canceled venues during the tour extension.