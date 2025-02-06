Irv Gotti, Def Jam hip-hop exec and Murder Inc. co-founder, dies at 54

Irv Gotti attends the premieres of We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” and “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” at the Paley Center on Aug. 19, 2019, in New York.

Irv Gotti, the Def Jam record executive behind the Murder Inc. label, has died. He was 54.

In a statement posted to Gotti’s Instagram, his family wrote that “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched. Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”

The statement did not include a cause of death, but Gotti had suffered several strokes and diabetes-related issues in recent years.

Advertisement

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. on June 26, 1970, was a key figure in the sound of ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop, when brash lyricism and outsized personalities blended seamlessly with pop hooks and R&B tenderness.

Gotti came to prominence as an A&R rep at Def Jam, where he helped sign and cultivate era-defining acts like Jay-Z , DMX and Ja Rule. After founding his own label imprint, Murder Inc., in 1998, his trademark sound — pairing gruff rap vocals with gentler R&B choruses — yielded crossover hits like a pair of remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny” from Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule; Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Always on Time,” and Ashanti’s own “Rain on Me,” “Foolish” and “Mesmerize.”

In a statement posted to social media, Def Jam said that “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc. helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshape the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

Advertisement

Gotti’s own production work included the song “Can I Live” off Jay Z’s 1996 debut “Reasonable Doubt” and tracks by Kanye West, Fat Joe, Memphis Bleek and Christina Milian. His genre interests extended beyond hip-hop: In 2007, he released “Heroes and Thieves” from singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, after changing his label name to the Inc.

His career as a mogul was in doubt after an FBI investigation in the mid-2000s, one that culminated in a raid of Murder Inc.’s offices. The FBI was investigating alleged ties to drug kingpin Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. Gotti was acquitted, and he ultimately moved into TV production with “Tales,” a BET hip-hop anthology series,

Advertisement

Gotti is survived by his children Angie, Sonny and Jonathan Wilson; his Murder Inc. co-founder and brother Chris Lorenzo; mother Nee Nee Lorenzo and sisters Tina and Angie.

