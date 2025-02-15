Tyler, the Creator marches through ‘Chromakopia’ on Valentine’s Day at the Crypto.com Arena

After performing most of his latest album, “Chromakopia,” just two months ago at his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Tyler, the Creator could’ve easily copied and pasted his well-received set list for his album tour, which rolled into Crypto.com Arena for a six-night stand in L.A. that kicked off on Valentine’s Day.

But the veteran rapper, who’s earned his stamp as one of the most exciting live performers of this era, did anything but what would’ve been convenient on Friday night.

During the opening night of his hometown residency at the arena — which was illuminated in green lights to match the album’s aesthetic — Tyler, the Creator bounced between two massive stages in the 20,000-capacity venue. His show cleverly took fans on a musical journey of his steady 15-year ascent, reminding them why he’s “That Guy” (his freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now”) without the aid of any special guests during his nearly two-hour performance. Paris Texas, the L.A.-based rap duo, and Lil Yatchy opened the show with high-energy sets.

Advertisement

As his mother’s voice rang over the arena’s sound system like a God from the heavens during the album’s opening track, “St. Chroma,” Tyler, the Creator (born Tyler Okonma) slowly appeared, marching to the militant-sounding beat on a stage filled with green storage boxes. With bright green lights shining on him, and fitted in a suit reminiscent of a bellhop‘s uniform, a mask with cutout holes for his eyes and mouth, and an Afro split into two mountain peaks, he looked like a menacing supervillain while he rapped his most vulnerable album yet, which explores themes of aging, fatherhood, masculinity, monogamy, fame and more.

When he reached the album’s climax, “Sticky” (featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne), the 33-year-old rapper climbed onto an elevated catwalk and threw several $1 bills into the crowd below him, before slowing things down for the smooth “Take Your Mask Off,” doing just that by the song’s ending.

Tyler, the Creator leaps between stages at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night during the opening show of his six- night tour stop in L.A. (Shaun Llewellyn)

Advertisement

Continuing to walk down the elevated runway, he changed into a more casual look (a white T-shirt, green Golf le Fleur button-up, fitted “Petalers” cap and loafers), then entered a second stage, a faux living room. It was outfitted with a couch, coffee table, piano and record player. Nearby was a vinyl box filled with Tyler, the Creator’s own records, with which he marked a turning point of the show.

As he flipped through the records, he revealed hints on what album he’d perform from next, igniting a thunderous roar from the crowd each time. (At one point, the crowd began chanting “Cherry Bomb,” to which Tyler, the Creator hilariously reminded them that this was his show and he’d do what he wanted to do.)

Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia” show featured the green lighting and set pieces, echoing the aesthetic of the album by the same name. (Shaun Llewellyn)

He then dove into snippets from his catalog including “Igor” (with tracks like “Earfquake” and “I Think”), “Goblin” (“Yonkers” and “She”), “Wolf” (“Tamale” and “IFHY”), “Call Me If You Get Lost” (“I Thought You Wanted to Dance” and “Dogtooth”), “Cherry Bomb” (“Deathcamp”) and “Flower Boy” (“Boredom” and “See You Again”).

Advertisement

Back at the “Chromakopia” stage and still dressed in his casual fit, he performed the last four tracks on the album — as well as “New Magic Wand” from “Igor” — including a ferocious acapella of “Thought I Was Dead,” similar but just as intense as during his Camp Flog Gnaw set. Newly minted Grammy winner and Top Dawg Entertainment darling Doechii appeared on a massive screen to rap her verse on “Balloon,” then Tyler, the Creator ended the night with the gorgeously emotional “I Hope You Find Your Way Home.”

At this point in his career, Tyler, the Creator is known for putting on an entertaining show, but this set in particular reaffirmed what L.A. fans have known since his Odd Future days, hanging out on Melrose Avenue: He’s a fearless artist who is authentically himself, is constantly challenging himself creatively (no matter what others think), and will continue to push boundaries within the industry.