Cassie is pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine

Singer-model Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, are having another baby.

The “Me & U” singer announced the pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram, showcasing a casual photo shoot featuring her actor husband and their daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 1.

Cassie captioned the post with a few emojis, including a blue heart, potentially a hint that their third child may be a boy. In a separate post, Fine added: “Best gift I could ask for.”

Representatives for Cassie and Fine did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for confirmation.

Both Cassie and the “1883” actor tagged photographer Jorden Keith in their posts. Keith, who shot the black-and-white portraits, had a lot more to say than the couple about their forthcoming child.

“a beautiful new chapter unfolding in the protected hands of God … this is hands down one of thee most special series that i’ve had the honor of creating for with cassie & alex … a family near & dear to me that i am lucky to call my soul family,” Keith wrote in a separate post. “may God continue to have his hand over all of you as you welcome a new angel into this world on this new chapter of your story … my @cassie my soul sister, you are a force of nature, a superhuman in every way & beyond … the strongest, most resilient & gracious souls … this baby is about to know a love so pure, so boundless, so extraordinary. i love you fine family”

The model-singer, whose lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2023 precipitated the fall of the embattled music mogul, met Fine at a gym in 2019 when he was a wellness consultant. They tied the knot in October 2019 — a few months before Frankie’s birth — in Malibu during a ceremony attended by only 14 guests, Vogue reported at the time.

Fine moved into acting in 2021 when he started playing Grady in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.” He more recently appeared in the Netflix western miniseries “American Primeval.”