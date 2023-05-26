Celine Dion calls off rest of world tour months after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion announced on Instagram that she has canceled her world tour.

Celine Dion says her health has continued to take a toll on her performing capabilities, announcing the cancellation Friday of her entire Courage world tour.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she captioned her Instagram post Friday.

The superstar’s website shared the same news in a release Friday, noting that Dion has been receiving treatment “for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.”

In December, Dion pushed back several European tour dates and spring 2023 concerts after revealing she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a disorder that prevents her from singing the way she’s used to.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, 55, revealed her diagnosis on social media in a video statement shared in French and English.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” the French Canadian singer said.

The Mayo Clinic defines stiff-person syndrome as an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system that often results in “progressive, severe muscle stiffness and spasms of the lower extremities and back.”

Friday’s news release said the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat her condition. The post also addressed the stop-and-go nature of Dion’s Courage tour, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest cancellation affects 42 shows in Europe, starting with three August concerts in Amsterdam. Fans should contact their original points of purchase for refunds.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” Dion continued. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

In April, Dion released five new songs for the romance film “Love Again.” The film, directed by James C. Strouse, stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a grieving widow and Sam Heughan as the unwitting recipient of the text messages she’s been sending to her late husband’s cellphone number.

Dion made her movie acting debut in the film, playing a version of herself. “Love Again” hit theaters May 5.

“I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” she said in April.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.