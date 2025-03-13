Former MTV host Matt Pinfield says he’s recovering from stroke

Matt Pinfield is recovering from a stroke and says he intends to “come back swinging,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The radio DJ and former MTV host told the trade magazine Thursday that he’d been released from intensive care after suffering the stroke in early January and that he was recovering in a Los Angeles rehab center.

“I was unresponsive for two months,” Pinfield, 63, says in the Hollywood Reporter’s story. “Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

In late January, Pinfield’s daughter Jessica Pinfield filed a petition in L.A. County Superior Court to become conservator of her father and his estate. She said in legal documents that Matt Pinfield was “incompetent” to make decisions about his health and finances.

Pinfield told the Hollywood Reporter that he was put on a ventilator in the hospital and that his daughter was “the one who saved my life.” He added that he hoped to leave the rehab center by the end of March and return to his radio shows on KCSN, known as the SoCal Sound, and KLOS.