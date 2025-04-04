Federal prosecutors lob additional counts against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in sex trafficking case

Sean “Diddy” Combs, shown in 2022, is facing additional counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in his federal case.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing additional counts related to sex trafficking from federal prosecutors, according to a superseding indictment filed this week.

Combs was hit with a three-count indictment in September that accused him of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York tacked on two additional counts to their indictment: another count of sex trafficking and another count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs pleaded not guilty to the previous indictment and will be arraigned on the new counts April 25. His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, is accused of using his business empire to coerce victims into days-long sex gatherings known as “freak-offs.”

The indictment alleges Combs and his associates transported sex workers across state lines for the encounters, which were allegedly recorded at times.

Some of the victims, the indictment alleges, were given IV fluids to recover.

In court documents, prosecutors allege the 55-year-old mogul used drugs, violence and coercion to force women to participate in the freak-offs. Prosecutors allege Combs’ circle of employees and confidants helped organize and clean up the events, and to keep them secret from the public and law enforcement.

Combs’ close circle was allegedly involved in hiring sex workers, transporting them to the events, and supplying hotel rooms during the gatherings with items such as cash and baby oil.

Prosecutors have not ruled out charging others tied to their investigation.

“Combs did not do this all on his own,” Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in announcing the charges last year. “He used his business and employees of that business and other close associates to get his way.”

Combs is also facing several lawsuits from alleged victims who accuse him of sexual abuse when they were minors. The federal charges against Combs make no mention of minors in the indictment, and Combs, through his attorneys, has denied the allegations.