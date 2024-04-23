Luke Bryan didn’t slip on a cellphone onstage: ‘I was kind of hamming that up’

Luke Bryan clarified that a “slick” spot onstage led to his fall during a weekend concert in Vancouver, not a cellphone.

The “Play it Again” and “That’s My Kind of Night” singer cleared the record about his weekend wipeout onstage during his Coast City Country show at B.C. Place in Vancouver, Canada, which he initially chalked up to slipping on a fan’s cellphone, according to the Vancouver Sun. Despite falling on his back, Bryan took the moment in stride and returned a phone that had been onstage to an audience member, quipping that his “lawyer will be calling.” He also replayed video of the slip-up on the big screen, TMZ reported.

But on Monday, the “American Idol” judge clarified that the phone wasn’t to blame for that bit of unplanned choreography.

“Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up,” the 47-year-old singer told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I don’t think it was a cellphone. I think it was just slick.”

But the “viral moment” didn’t hurt — figuratively speaking — since it gave him a chance to plug his new single “Love You, Miss You, Mean it,” he said.

“Now I gotta get the bumper sticker made — ‘I busted my ass and this is my new single,’” he quipped.

Jokes aside, the good-natured musician said he worried that the fall might have triggered back issues. He told “ET” that last week he was having back trouble again after cycling so much when in Los Angeles. Exercising that way as much as he has required him to get a chiropractor to check him out.

“When I hit the ground, I was like, ‘Oh!’ The first thing [I thought] was, ‘Oh God, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out!’” he said with a laugh.

The accident-prone recording artist previously tumbled off a stage during a Charlotte, N.C., show in 2014; he required a few stitches. Then, in 2022, he fell off again during a concert in Raleigh.