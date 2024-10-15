Advertisement
Music

Darius Rucker falls during a Hootie & the Blowfish show, then blames all 58 of his years

Darius Rucker in a black T-shirt smiling and pointing with a microphone in one hand
Darius Rucker fell face-first during a Saturday performance in South Carolina.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

It’s not always beers and sunshine — but even when it’s not, Darius Rucker will have a laugh.

The Grammy-winning country artist, 58, took a tumble Saturday while performing with Hootie & the Blowfish at the Riverfront Revival in North Charleston, S.C. It was the band’s first time playing the music festival, which Rucker founded in 2022 and has headlined each year since.

Music

Review: Hootie & the Blowfish were pretty good after all

In an intimate concert at the Troubadour, Hootie & the Blowfish marked the 25th anniversary of its debut, “Cracked Rear View,” and the release of its first album since 2005.

Nov. 5, 2019

As caught on fan video, Rucker was well into the first verse of his 2009 solo hit “Alright” when he appeared to trip on an onstage monitor, falling first on his hands and then rolling onto his back. With the help of a camera operator, he swiftly recovered, joking, “I’m old as f—.” His band played through the whole ordeal.

Advertisement

“We’ve been doing this all summer,” Rucker said later, alluding to the 43-city Hootie & the Blowfish tour that kicked off in April and made its last stop in North Charleston. “I hadn’t fallen once. But I busted my a— in my hometown.”

Upon seeing the footage, some fans speculated online that the “Wagon Wheel” singer’s age wasn’t the only factor in the fall, instead blaming possible intoxication. Earlier this year, Rucker pleaded no contest and accepted almost a year’s probation for a 2023 arrest on minor drug possession charges in Tennessee.

Darius Rucker wears a black t-shirt and smiles onstage

Music

Country star Darius Rucker facing 3 misdemeanor charges after arrest in Tennessee

Country singer Darius Rucker was charged with simple drug possession/casual exchange and violation of registration law after a Thursday arrest.

Feb. 2, 2024

“You mean drunk af. Thats not how Darius Rucker normally sings,” TikTok user @htownkat claimed.

Advertisement

A representative for Rucker did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

While Rucker hasn’t offered any explanation for the tumble, he did reshare the clip Tuesday on Instagram, saying he “kept singing though.”

“Hope those new boots I got you weren’t the cause?” Lady A member Charles Kelley jested in the comment section. “U gotta scrap up the bottom bud. Pro move.”

Advertisement

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement