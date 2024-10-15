Darius Rucker falls during a Hootie & the Blowfish show, then blames all 58 of his years

It’s not always beers and sunshine — but even when it’s not, Darius Rucker will have a laugh.

The Grammy-winning country artist, 58, took a tumble Saturday while performing with Hootie & the Blowfish at the Riverfront Revival in North Charleston, S.C. It was the band’s first time playing the music festival, which Rucker founded in 2022 and has headlined each year since.

Music Review: Hootie & the Blowfish were pretty good after all In an intimate concert at the Troubadour, Hootie & the Blowfish marked the 25th anniversary of its debut, “Cracked Rear View,” and the release of its first album since 2005.

As caught on fan video , Rucker was well into the first verse of his 2009 solo hit “Alright” when he appeared to trip on an onstage monitor, falling first on his hands and then rolling onto his back. With the help of a camera operator, he swiftly recovered, joking, “I’m old as f—.” His band played through the whole ordeal.

Advertisement

“We’ve been doing this all summer,” Rucker said later, alluding to the 43-city Hootie & the Blowfish tour that kicked off in April and made its last stop in North Charleston. “I hadn’t fallen once. But I busted my a— in my hometown.”

Upon seeing the footage, some fans speculated online that the “Wagon Wheel” singer’s age wasn’t the only factor in the fall, instead blaming possible intoxication. Earlier this year, Rucker pleaded no contest and accepted almost a year’s probation for a 2023 arrest on minor drug possession charges in Tennessee.

“You mean drunk af. Thats not how Darius Rucker normally sings,” TikTok user @htownkat claimed.

Advertisement

A representative for Rucker did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

While Rucker hasn’t offered any explanation for the tumble, he did reshare the clip Tuesday on Instagram, saying he “kept singing though.”

“Hope those new boots I got you weren’t the cause?” Lady A member Charles Kelley jested in the comment section. “U gotta scrap up the bottom bud. Pro move.”