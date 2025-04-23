Jelly Roll recommended for pardon for pre-fame crimes - “I want to be an inspiration”

The Tennessee Board of Parole has recommended country singer Jelly Roll for a pardon for his pre-fame criminal convictions.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall announced Tuesday: “A year ago, I wrote [Gov. Bill Lee] asking for a full Pardon for Jason “Jelly Roll” Deford…..today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon. It’s now in the hands of our Governor.”

The Board of Parole is “responsible for reviewing all clemency requests (pardons, commutations, and exonerations) and submits non-binding recommendations to the Governor for his consideration,” it said in an announcement of the hearing.

According to the Associated Press, the singer (born Jason DeFord) told the board, “I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible. One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation … is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption … [across] the rest of the world.”

The singer has been open about his arrests for drug crimes and other offenses, including a conviction for aggravated robbery at 16 where he was charged as an adult. He earned a GED in prison and later became a country superstar, despite the issues his convictions presented for getting a passport and touring internationally.

Jelly Roll previously testified in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to advocate for the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

“I was a part of the problem. I am here now, standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution,” he told the Senate.

“Why do we not have more programs focused on rehabilitation instead of discipline?” the singer told The Times in 2023. “It just shows how bad we’ve done on educating Americans on the disease of addiction and on what Big Pharma is doing to us in allowing these labs to create fentanyl.

“We’ve gotten so far away from compassion,” he adds. “That’s scary.”

Jelly Roll is set to headline the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio this weekend.