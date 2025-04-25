Kehlani loses Cornell concert: University president cites singer’s ‘anti-Israel’ sentiments

R&B star Kehlani will no longer perform at Cornell University after its president rescinded the singer’s invitation to perform, citing their alleged “antisemitic, anti-Israel” views.

Cornell University has canceled a performance by R&B star Kehlani after complaints to the Ivy League school’s president that she expressed antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments.

Kehlani was scheduled to perform next month as the headliner at Slope Day, an annual celebration at the upstate New York school. But President Michael Kotlikoff said Wednesday he was rescinding the invitation because it has “injected division and discord” into the May 7 event.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” Kotlikoff wrote in an open letter. ”While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

Advertisement

Music Rap group Kneecap claims pro-Palestine messages were cut from its Coachella set The band from Northern Ireland said on social media that those messages were supposed to have appeared during its Weekend 1 set as well, but “our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either.”

Emails seeking comment were sent to Kehlani’s representatives.

Kehlani publicly supported Palestinians. She sings in front of a Palestinian flag in the “Next 2 U” music video, which features the phrase “long live the intifada” at its start. Intifada, an Arabic word for “uprising” or “resistance,” is seen by some as a call for violence against Jews.

Cornell is among the many U.S. universities trying to navigate increased campus tensions since the war in Gaza, dealing with both pro-Palestinian demonstrations and accusations that antisemitism has been allowed to go unchecked. This month, the Trump administration froze more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell while the government investigates alleged civil rights violations.

California UCLA bans Students for Justice in Palestine as a campus organization After a February protest at a University of California regent’s home that was vandalized, UCLA has recommended an indefinite suspension of a Students for Justice in Palestine group and a four-year-ban of a similar graduate student organization.

Kotlikoff said he conferred with event organizers and other students before dropping Kehlani.

Advertisement

“I understand that my decision will be celebrated by some and criticized by others,” Kotlikoff wrote. “I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus.”

Hill writes for the Associated Press.