How did Kehlani prep for motherhood? By calling her friends and making music

There's a lot of experimenting. Since the album, there’s been just random movie stuff or commercial stuff that I’ve released. It’s sort of like, "All right, label, I'm going to give you all this and you all can get your freedom on this. But this is where we meet in the middle." I'm very fortunate to have a really blessed situation. I have no issues with anybody at my label. They pretty much let me navigate how I navigate because I think that they understand that that's the only way my fans even really rock with me. They can tell when something is forced. They can tell when something doesn't feel like me. Even when my social media presence feels forced, they can say that, just because of how close-knit we've always been as an artist and support system.