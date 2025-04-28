Kehlani declares ‘I am anti-genocide’ after Cornell pulls the plug on campus concert

R&B singer Kehlani remains firm on their views about Israel’s war on Gaza after they recently cost them an opportunity to perform at Cornell University.

The Grammy nominee, who has been an outspoken supporter for Palestinians, got frank about their stance in an Instagram video responding to Cornell’s recent decision to pull the plug on their concert. Kehlani was scheduled to headline the Ivy League school’s annual Slope Day celebration on May 7, but university president Michael Kotlikoff announced last week that he rescinded the invitation, citing concerns that the event “would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media.”

In a video posted Sunday, the “After Hours” performer said, “I’m being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again for the millionth time that I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew.”

“I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government,” they declared, adding “I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women. That’s what I’m anti.”

In their video, Kehlani highlighted their previous work with the organization Jewish Voices for Peace and said that they continue to “learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide” of Palestinians.

Kehlani, who has criticized Zionism and whose public support for Palestinians includes singing in front of a Palestinian flag in the music video for “Next 2 U”, is among a handful of entertainers who have faced backlash for their pro-Palestinian stance in recent years. Irish rap trio Kneecap and actors Rachel Zegler and Melissa Barrera have also come under fire. Hamdan Ballal, one of the two Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land,” was brutally attacked by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and detained by military and police forces last month, just weeks after the glitz and glamour of the awards show.

It’s currently unclear who will replace Kehlani as a headliner for Cornell’s Slope Day celebration, which is just a little more than a week away. In their video, Kehlani didn’t seem to sweat Cornell’s decision too much. “I want to be very clear in stating that I do believe God has plans for me,” they said.

“That’s not gonna stop nothing that I have going on, but I’m asked to clarify because this keeps coming up as a means to silence me, as a means to stop things that happen in my career,” Kehlani added. “As a means to change the course of my life, and I just don’t believe that.”

In their caption, the “Gangsta” and “Nights Like This” artist said they are facing additional attempts at other cancellations. The singer urged critics seeking to cancel performing opportunities to “stand on it being because of your Zionism” instead of linking support for Palestinians to antisemitism.

“All this because we want people to stop dying,” Kehlani said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.