Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan over? Break-up reports suggest ‘I guess so’

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly split because they are both “young and career-focused.”

It seems that Barry Keoghan is no longer in Sabrina Carpenter’s good graces.

The “Saltburn” star and the “Espresso” singer have split after a year of dating, according to several reports.

Representatives for Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan, 32, did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for confirmation.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” an “insider” told People , which was first to report the split on Tuesday.

Entertainment Tonight, citing its own source, said the actor and the singer “have been on and off for a while, and right now they are not together.” Carpenter is currently focused on navigating her skyrocketing fame, the outlet reported, adding, “There’s a chance they will get back together.”

Still, Us Weekly reported on the break-up with more finality, noting that the pair “had a little bit of a break a few months ago” and, with this more recent split, their friends don’t believe they’re getting back together.

The break-up reports come exactly a year after Carpenter and Keoghan were seen having dinner together in 2023. The pair first crossed paths a couple of months earlier during Paris Fashion Week, when they both attended a Givenchy show. They made their red-carpet debut together at the Met Gala in New York last May.

Keoghan has since starred in Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video , in which the former lovebirds played a Bonnie and Clyde–like duo, and he attended several of the pop star’s shows. Just last month, the Irish actor gushed about his “massively talented” girlfriend on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.”

“I don’t know anyone who works as hard,” the Oscar nominee said on “The Jess Cagle Show” in November. “I’m in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets.”

Upon the August release of her album “Short n’ Sweet,” Carpenter’s fans were quick to point out apparent references to Keoghan — especially on the hit “Bed Chem,” which the actor professed to be his “fave” track.

But Carpenter has said she isn’t interested in revealing the subjects who inspired her songs. She told W Magazine in September that she gets why people are interested but directed them to listen to the album “and decide for themselves what the songs are about.”

Coinciding with the break-up reports is an anonymous, unverified tip to the gossip purveyor Deuxmoi that went viral and that many speculated was about the couple. The tipster claimed that the celebrity pair broke up shortly before the singer’s final Short n’ Sweet shows in Los Angeles and noted Keoghan’s alleged proximity to a “semi-famous, LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok).”

A representative for Keoghan did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on the tipster’s allegation.

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted Tuesday going about business as usual while shooting his upcoming film “Crime 101” in downtown L.A.

As for Carpenter, who capped the North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour last month, she’ll resume the blockbuster run in the U.K. in March. On Friday, her debut Christmas special, “A Nonsense Christmas,” begins streaming on Netflix.

The six-time Grammy nominee also topped TikTok’s most popular artists list — released Wednesday — with her viral hits, including “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” collectively generating more than 15 million TikTok video creations between January and November.