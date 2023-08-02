There’s ‘Much Ado’ as Shakespeare meets Winnie the Pooh

The Actors’ Gang continues its tradition of bringing fairytale twists to Shakespeare’s classics with “Much Ado About Pooh” this August. Past productions include “Mighty Morphin Midsummer” and “Toy Story Tempest.”

I’m mesmerized by these photos of New York City Ballet dancers in the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, captured by aerial photographer Brad Walls . Not only does “Swan Lake Meets Salt Lake” offer a new perspective at movement but the shadows in the photo series also echo a structure similar to Beauchamp-Feuillet notation . It’s like seeing the history and future of dance in a single shot. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for this upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly Countdown

The Actors’ Gang offers free family outdoor performances that mash up pop-culture characters with Shakespeare. (Ashley Randall Photography)

1. ‘Much Ado About Pooh’

The Actors’ Gang regularly hosts family performances at Media Park in downtown Culver City that mash up Shakespeare classics with pop-culture characters — from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Woody from “Toy Story.” This time around, Winnie the Pooh meets “Much Ado About Nothing” in a story that follows Christopher Robin, Pooh, Tigger and Eeyore as they visit the lord portrayed by Owl and his family in the Hundred Acre Wood. The crew goes through rough patches as jealousy, trickery and deceit arise, but, as with the Shakespeare tale, it brings them closer in the end. Performances are at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and run until Aug. 27. The show is free, but reservations are highly encouraged. More information can be found on the Actors’ Gang website .

2. ‘Pipeline’

After a four-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company returns with the Los Angeles premiere of “Pipeline” by Dominique Morisseau. The play follows Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher. Although she is committed to the students at her school, she enrolls her only son, Omari, at an upstate private school. When an incident leads to his potential expulsion, Nya must confront her rage and parental decisions. The production is helmed by the company’s associate artistic director, Bryan Keith, and takes place at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. The show runs until Aug. 19, and performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets are $18 and can be found on the acting studio’s website .

Kate Wallich will be sharing an evolving work in progress alongside Stephanie Zaletel at G-Son Studios as part of their new series. (Union PDX Festival)

3. WIP 001: Kate Wallich, Stephanie Zaletel

Local choreographers Kate Wallich and Stephanie Zaletel are partnering with G-Son Studios in Atwater Village for a new artist-driven dance series. The work-in-progress series offers dancers a chance to showcase evolving pieces in a “low-tech, high visibility” space. During the showcase, dancers can open dialogue with audiences to help grow their work. Each work spotlights two to three artists and offers 12 hours of free rehearsal at G-Son Studios leading up to the performance, which concludes with a post-show talk with the artists. Zaletel and Wallich will kick off the first iteration with their own pieces. Wallich’s performance will feature a score by composer Ben Babbitt, and Zaletel will share a collaborative piece with her company Szalt. WIP 001 is at 7:30 p.m. Monday and tickets cost $15. More information can be found on Partiful .

Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha. (Vitaliy Vorobyov / DakhaBrakha)

4. DakhaBrakha

DakhaBrakha is bringing its “ethno-chaos” to the Ford in the Hollywood Hills this weekend. The Ukrainian band blends the folk music of its homeland with Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian instrumentation. The group’s name translates to “give/take” and represents the quartet’s vocal blend. They are known as one of the best ambassadors of Ukrainian music, performing at venues that include Lincoln Center in New York and the Glastonbury Festival in England. Remaining tickets to their 8 p.m. Friday performance range from $50 to $65 and can be found on the Ford’s website .

Installation view of Thaddeus Mosley’s “Recent Sculpture,” 2023, at Karma, Los Angeles, until Sept. 9. (Joshua White Photography)

5. ‘Thaddeus Mosley: Recent Sculpture’

Karma in West Hollywood presents Thaddeus Mosley’s “Recent Sculpture.” The solo exhibition marks the first time that the sculpture artist will present bronze works alongside his signature hand-carved wooden pieces. The 97-year-old created all the works on display in the last three years. Since the 1950s, he has been turning felled hardwoods like walnut, cherry and chestnut into large-scale sculptures by using only a mallet and chisel. In 2020, he introduced bronze into his work in an effort to bring his pieces outdoors with a noncorrodible material. Despite the literal weight of the work, by casting the pieces into similar structures as his wood art, the work upholds its levity — seemingly floating in space. The free exhibition runs until Sept. 9. Karma is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information on the show can be found on the gallery’s website .

Bonus round: ‘Rent’

Luc Clopton, left, Gavin Cole, and Christopher D. Baker in “Rent” at Chance Theater. (Doug Catiller)

If you‘re traveling to Orange County this weekend, be sure to take in this pop-culture phenomenon. Chance Theater presents Jonathan Larson‘s “Rent,” directed by Matthew McCray. The rock musical tells the story of young artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Broadway production won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for best musical. It was also one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. Tickets range from $25 to $49, and the show runs until Aug. 20. More details can be found on Chance Theater’s website .

Insights: How to celebrate International Beer Day ... with art

Raise a glass for International Beer Day this Friday. If you’re looking to close your week with a cold one in celebration of the occasion, here are a few places to start:



Angel City Brewery in downtown L.A. presents a new gallery exhibition in partnership with Art Share L.A. “ Hyperfem ,” curated by Jackie Farkas , is an art exhibit that challenges the fixed “feminine aesthetic” with diverse artistic works created by female artists. The opening is 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday , just before International Beer Day — offering the perfect way to ring in the occasion. More information on the free event can be found on the brewery’s website .

in downtown L.A. presents a new gallery exhibition in partnership with “ ,” curated by , is an art exhibit that challenges the fixed “feminine aesthetic” with diverse artistic works created by female artists. The opening is , just before International Beer Day — offering the perfect way to ring in the occasion. More information on the event can be found on the . If you’d like to grab a pint over the weekend, Angel City Brewery has weekly Spinnin’ Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. , where you can quench your thirst while listening to a live DJ set. More info is on the brewery’s website .

from , where you can quench your thirst while listening to a live DJ set. More info is on the . Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. is partnering with Octavia’s Bookshelf and the Underdog Bookstore for the Arcadia brewery’s first-ever book fair. The event runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and includes a photo booth, book signing, art show and books (of course). More information can be found on Eventbrite .

For more options, check our guide to craft breweries o n the greater Eastside of Los Angeles for a map of more than 30 craft breweries and brewpubs.

Go out speed round

Installation view of Farrell Hundley’s “Chorus,” 2023, at Friedman Benda, Los Angeles, until Aug. 12. (Julian Calero / Friedman Benda, Los Angeles)

Go out before it closes: Farrell Hundley’s “Chorus” is coming to a close Aug. 12 at Friedman Benda in Hollywood Hills. The exhibition features designs by William Farrell and Elliott Hundley that explore mythological symbolism from ancient civilizations. The title of the exhibition is derived from the Greek chorus that set the scene before plays. The gallery is free and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found on Friedman B enda’s website .

Go out for free: The Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles presents a free staged reading of “Who’s Your Daddy?” The story follows the true tale of Johnny O’Callaghan — the writer and performer of the play — as he documents his experience adopting a Ugandan orphan. The show starts 7 p.m. Friday at the Building Bridges Art Exchange in Santa Monica. Details can be found on the center’s website .

Go out and craft: Get your hands dirty building ceramic planters with sgraffito carving and scratching techniques. The workshop at Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire is led by Diana Adams, the owner of SampleHaus, which offers pottery classes and products. Adams will guide participants through the process of building, underglazing and carving pots. The final products will be fired and available for pickup on a later date. The workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday is $12 for nonmembers and free for members. More information can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

Go out with the kids: The Getty is kicking off its Garden Concerts for kids. The free outdoor music series takes place at the Getty Center’s Central Garden in Brentwood and begins this weekend with performances by Renee and Jeremy. The indie-folk duo will perform original songs and covers of classic songs at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bring the family for a soothing afternoon of music with a picnic in the garden. Sonia De Los Santos will perform on Aug 12. and 13 and Pierce Freelon on Aug. 19 and 20. More information on the series can be found on the Getty’s website .

Prosperity Market is a mobile farmers market spotlighting Black farmers, food producers, chefs and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles. Its annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt will take you across the city to discover new Black-owned shops and restaurants. (Asha Mone)

Go out on a date: Prosperity Market’s annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt is underway. Prosperity Market is a mobile farmers market that brings together Black farmers, food producers, chefs and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles. Every year, they challenge Angelenos to support Black-owned brands in honor of Black Business Month. Prosperity Market founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne created an interactive map of more than 75 Black businesses that offer food, fashion, wellness, entertainment and more. Maybe you’ll find your new favorite date spot. More information on how to join the scavenger hunt can be found on Prosperity Market’s website .

Go out all night: Dominic Fike released his new album, “Sunburn,” in July, featuring hits “Ant Pile” and “Mona Lisa.” On Tuesday, you have the chance to listen to his new songs, with a few past hits, at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park. The “Euphoria” star is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m., and remaining tickets start at $110. More information can be found on Ticketmaster .

Amelia Vargas, left, and Mary Elisabeth Somers perform in Theatre West’s WestFest. (Garry Kluger)

Go out all weekend: Theatre West presents a two-weekend festival of new works. The free performances explore unusual characters and scenarios. The festival, which embraces Theatre West’s roots as a theatrical laboratory where artists can experiment, kicks off Friday and runs until Aug. 13 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Details can be found on Theatre West’s website .

Go out and wander: Take a stroll down Rodeo Drive for the famous street’s inaugural fashion bash. Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion takes place Aug. 7 to 13 and offers special experiences across its shops. The street will be filled with pre-fall collection previews, personalized styling sessions, exclusive product offerings and special invitations. More information can be found on the Beverly Hills website .

More from the crew here

Immerse yourself in a Danish wonderland in Solvang, Calif. While you’re there, try these 13 delightful things to do in the town with plenty of “hygge.”

L.A. is home to TV’s most iconic houses. This curbside tour brings your favorite shows to life .

Interested in elevating your doughnut-eating experience? Here are the tastiest, most culturally specific doughnuts in L.A .

If you’re tired of heading to the beach to fill your summer days, try these 49 rooftop restaurants and bars in L.A. to soak in the best city views .

