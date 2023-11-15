9 places in L.A. offering Christmas tree lighting events and sparkly lights

It has officially been a year since the first edition of L.A. Goes Out. Thanks for reading my top picks, weekend anecdotes and latest music video raves. Speaking of, did you see Timothée Chalamet impersonate Troye Sivan (dance moves and all) on Saturday Night Live? It’s truly a pop culture moment you can’t miss. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company presents “The Unseen Hours…a salon series,” a program that shares the work created by artists from its 2023 Creative Residency. (Anna Tse)

1. ‘The Unseen Hours… a salon series’

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company is showcasing work its 2023 Creative Residents have been workshopping with a lunchtime salon series. Each presentation of experimental and new movement ideas includes a Q&A where all your burning questions from what you just witnessed can be answered. Performances are on select Fridays from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. and take place at Stomping Ground L.A. in El Sereno. Friday’s performance shares work from Spenser Theberge, while future dates include creations by Mario Glez and Jillian Meyers. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members, and more details can be found on LACDC’s website.

John Baldessari, “Buildings=Guns=People: Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog),” 1985. Black-and-white and color photographs with vinyl paint and oil tint, mounted on five panels. 185 1/16 x 446 1/8 in. (The Broad Art Foundation / © John Baldessari 1985 / Estate of John Baldessari © 2023 / Spruth Mager)

2. ‘Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog)’

The Broad in downtown L.A. presents “Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog),” which features work from the institution’s collection from 1969 to 2023. Across over 60 artworks, the exhibition tells the story of the city — from the glamour of Hollywood to the grim realities of climate change. The title pulls from John Baldessari’s work, “Buildings=Guns=People: Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog).” Artists on display include Doug Aitken, Lari Pittman, Catherine Opie and Mike Kelley. The exhibition opens Saturday with a day-long celebration at the East West Bank Plaza at the Broad from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. which includes food, Family Weekend Workshops and DJ sets by Chulita Vinyl Club. Tickets to the celebration are free and details on the exhibition can be found on the museum’s website .

William Grundler and Rachel Policar in Derrick Wang’s “Scalia/Ginsburg.” (Pacific Opera Project)

3. ‘Scalia/Ginsburg’ & ‘Trial by Jury’

Pacific Opera Project is bringing opera to the courtroom this weekend with Derrick Wang’s “Scalia/Ginsburg” and Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury.” “Scalia/Ginsburg” is a one-act comedy that explores the unlikely friendship of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Meanwhile, artistic director Josh Shaw updates the 1875 operetta “Trial by Jury” to a 1980s divorce court. The double bill performance at Highland Park Ebell Club can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday, with a second weekend of performances starting Nov. 24. Tickets range from $15 to $500, and more information can be found on POP’s website .

John Douglas Thompson, Alfred Molina and cast in “Inherit the Wind” at Pasadena Playhouse. (Jeff Lorch)

4. ‘Inherit the Wind’

Step to the other side of the courtroom with “Inherit the Wind” at Pasadena Playhouse. Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s 1955 play fictionalizes the 1925 Scopes “monkey” trial, where John T. Scopes was convicted for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution at a public high school in Tennessee. While somewhat dated, the show resonates with today’s disputes on vaccination and banned books in schools. To learn more about the production, check out our review by Times theater critic Charles McNulty. The show runs until Dec. 3 and tickets range from $40 to $117. You can also enter to win $20 tickets in the Jury Box through TodayTix. For all the details on how to see the show for yourself, head to Pasadena Playhouse’s website .

Eniwaye Oluwaseyi’s “in a single accord,” 2023, which is part of UTA Artist Space LA’s “The Sound of Our Souls.” Oil on canvas. 58 7/8 x 58 7/8 in. (Eniwaye Oluwaseyi / UTA Artist Space LA)

5. ‘The Sound of Our Souls’

UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills presents “The Sound of Our Souls,” a group exhibition of 15 emerging artists from Africa all showing in California for the first time. The show is curated by Adora Mba, founder and director of ADA Contemporary Art Gallery in Ghana. Exhibiting artists include Ayobola Kekere-Ekun, Boluwatife Oyediran, Abdur Rahman Muhammad, Khia Poitier, Youssra Raouchi, and more. The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and the exhibition runs until Dec. 9. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More details can be found on the UTA Artist Space website .

Bonus round: ‘X: Life & Times of Malcolm X’

Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.” (Marty Sohl / Met Opera)

Watch a performance from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City right here on the West Coast. The Met’s “Live in HD” season continues with Anthony Davis’ “X: Life & Times of Malcolm X.” The opera follows the evolution of Malcolm Little to Malcolm X, exploring his studies of the Nation of Islam‘s teachings and his fight for social justice. The production is revitalized by the Tony-nominated director Robert O’Hara, who interprets Malcolm as an everyman. “X” is streaming live at 9:55 a.m. PT Saturday at participating venues. For more details, check out the Met’s website .

Insights: Holiday lighting events across SoCal

Are you struggling to get in the holiday spirit? Is your apartment too small for a Christmas tree (as I know mine is)? Lucky for you, Los Angeles is filled with community tree-lighting events to help keep your festive spirits alive. Here are a few of the joyous happenings coming up with the biggest trees and the brightest lights:



The Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration fills the beloved street with lights, live entertainment and activities. This year’s celebration includes a performance by Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph . The kickoff event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and more details can be found on the Beverly Hills website .

fills the beloved street with lights, live entertainment and activities. This year’s celebration includes a performance by Emmy Award-winning actor and singer . The kickoff event is from and more details can be found on the . The Music Center’s L.A. County Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place on the Jerry Moss Plaza and is accompanied by a holiday marketplace and festive activities. The event is free to attend and takes place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 . More information can be found on the Music Center’s website .

takes place on the Jerry Moss Plaza and is accompanied by a holiday marketplace and festive activities. The event is to attend and takes place at . More information can be found on . The Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting event lights up the Third Street Promenade and includes live entertainment by Westside Bal l et , Samohi Choirs and more. The event is free and is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday . More information can be found on the Downtown Santa Monica website .

event lights up the Third Street Promenade and includes live entertainment by , and more. The event is and is from . More information can be found on the . Downtown Culver City is having its annual Tree Lighting Sled-tacular with a 22-foot tree, sledding, fun activities and musical performances at the town plaza. The free event is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and more details can be found on the Downtown Culver City website .

is having its annual with a 22-foot tree, sledding, fun activities and musical performances at the town plaza. The event is from and more details can be found on the . The Promenade at Westlake’s tree-lighting celebration includes family-friendly festivities, a holiday market and more. The free event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and more information can be found on the Promenade’s website .

tree-lighting celebration includes family-friendly festivities, a holiday market and more. The free event is from and more information can be found on . Union Station is hosting its 8th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with a 30-foot tree, musical performances by Mariachi Los Servidores and the Beverly Belles and holiday activities. The ceremony is free and takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday . More information can be found on Union Station’s website .

is hosting its with a 30-foot tree, musical performances by and and holiday activities. The ceremony is and takes place from . More information can be found on . Light Up the Night at 2nd & PCH brings the Long Beach community together to light the tree and welcome Santa Claus from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday . The event is free and more details can be found on the 2nd & PCH website .

at brings the Long Beach community together to light the tree and welcome Santa Claus from . The event is and more details can be found on the . The Arboretum opens its Lightscape holiday experience on Friday , transforming its garden into a mesmerizing landscape of light. Tickets range from $10 to $35 and more details can be found on the Arboretum’s website .

opens its holiday experience on , transforming its garden into a mesmerizing landscape of light. Tickets range from and more details can be found on . Descanso Gardens’ Forest of Light is an interactive one-mile light experience that illuminates the grounds with stained glass and glowing colors. The signature event opens Sunday and runs until Jan. 7. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and more information can be found on the Descanso Gardens website .

Go out speed round

Daniel Dorr and Hope Lauren in Tim Venable’s “Baby Foot” at Rogue Machine. (Jeff Lorch)

Go out before it closes: Rogue Machine’s production of “Baby Foot” by Tim Venable just got extended to Dec. 11. The show tells the story of an unexpected connection between two people — one entering rehab and the other exiting a 90-day release. Performances are at the Matrix Theatre in Fairfax and tickets range from $20 to $35. More details can be found on Rogue Machine’s website .

Go out for free: WhiteBox.LA presents “Curt LeMieux: Heroes,” a curatorial project by photographer Joshua White. The exhibition at the Desmond Tower in Mid-Wilshire portrays minimal renditions of classic album art, from Frank Sinatra to Black Sabbath. The exhibition opens Saturday with a free celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring a performance by Randy Randall of No Age. More details can be found on WhiteBox.LA’s website .

Go out and craft: Make your own terracotta ceramic planters with Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire. Natalia Ira Sookias of Sooki Studio will guide workshop participants through techniques in large-scale coil building and creative explorations. The workshop is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and tickets are $85 for non-members and $80 for members. More information can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

Go out with the kids: Immerse the whole family in a topsy-turvy world with the Dr. Seuss Experience at Santa Monica Place. The interactive experience brings stories like “The Grinch,” “The Cat in the Hat” and “The Lorax” to life with games and activities. Tickets range from $24.80 to $39 and more info can be found on Fever .

Go out on a date: It’s tiiiiime ! Mariah Carey is here to wish everyone a Merry Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl. Ring in the holiday season with the award-winning artist and her iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The remaining tickets start at $69.95 and more details can be found on Live Nation .

Go out all day: Oops, they did it again. Palihouse West Hollywood’s “Big Gay Brunch” is back with a Britney Spears-themed party just in time for the release of the pop singer’s memoir, “ The Woman in Me .” Bring all your friends out for a day filled with drag performances, a live DJ and trivia. The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and you can book your table in advance on OpenTable .

Go out all weekend: Complex Con has arrived in Long Beach. The weekend-long convention hosted by Cactus Plant Flea Market includes a marketplace, panels, live music and an art exhibition titled “Queer Kicks” presented by Hijinx Arts and curated by Schlomer Haus Gallery. Tickets range from $115 to $625 and the event runs from Saturday to Sunday. More details can be found on the Complex Con website .

Go out and wander: Explore the world of bias and behaviors at the Japanese American National Museum’s latest exhibition, “The Bias Inside Us.” The show organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and hosted by the Democracy Center shares images, testimonials and interactive elements throughout its six sections that depict how bias can impact our worldview. The exhibition opens Saturday and runs until Jan. 28. Tickets to the museum range from free to $16 and more information can be found on JANM’s website .

