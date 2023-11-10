The best L.A. restaurants for a Thanksgiving takeout feast

Look, no one will blame you if you’re too tired to throw yourself into Thanksgiving meal prep this year. Anyone who’s done so much as bring a plate to a holiday potluck knows that cooking — never mind hosting — on Turkey Day requires strategy and planning ahead: You’ll have to elbow through crowded grocery stores, ensure the expensive display glassware is clean and do your family recipes proud, which can sometimes mean multiple attempts. Meanwhile, if you do decide to commit to cooking, we’ve got options for classic Thanksgiving spreads as well as a spicy L.A.-meets-Sichuan menu from Fly by Jing creator Jing Gao.

But skipping the cooking doesn’t mean your dinner table has to stay empty on the biggest feasting holiday of the year. Some of L.A.’s best restaurants are offering Thanksgiving takeout menus, ranging from roasted turkey and traditional sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes to barbecue platters, Caribbean patties and rotis, handmade pastas and Momofoku’s famous bo ssam. Whether you’re ordering a la carte for an intimate affair or going all out with a spread, here are 23 restaurants that have Thanksgiving dinner covered.