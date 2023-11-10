Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
A smoked turkey surrounded by pies, rolls, mac and cheese and other sides on a red and white checked tablecloth
The Thanksgiving spread at Slab BBQ includes a whole smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, collard greens, mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls and pie.
(Kathryn Ballay)
Food

The best L.A. restaurants for a Thanksgiving takeout feast

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Share

Look, no one will blame you if you’re too tired to throw yourself into Thanksgiving meal prep this year. Anyone who’s done so much as bring a plate to a holiday potluck knows that cooking — never mind hosting — on Turkey Day requires strategy and planning ahead: You’ll have to elbow through crowded grocery stores, ensure the expensive display glassware is clean and do your family recipes proud, which can sometimes mean multiple attempts. Meanwhile, if you do decide to commit to cooking, we’ve got options for classic Thanksgiving spreads as well as a spicy L.A.-meets-Sichuan menu from Fly by Jing creator Jing Gao.

But skipping the cooking doesn’t mean your dinner table has to stay empty on the biggest feasting holiday of the year. Some of L.A.’s best restaurants are offering Thanksgiving takeout menus, ranging from roasted turkey and traditional sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes to barbecue platters, Caribbean patties and rotis, handmade pastas and Momofoku’s famous bo ssam. Whether you’re ordering a la carte for an intimate affair or going all out with a spread, here are 23 restaurants that have Thanksgiving dinner covered.

Showing  Places
Chestnut and herb stuffing in two halves of a delicata squash from Akasha.
(Anne Fishbein)

Akasha

Culver City New American Californian $$
Reservation
Mix-and-match holiday favorites from Akasha Richmond’s eponymous Culver City restaurant include options such as three-day-brined turkey, honeynut and winter squash soup, roasted chestnut and herb stuffing, spiced candied yams, mac and cheese, green bean casserole and potato-onion sourdough bread, most of which are available vegan or gluten-free. Add classic pumpkin, chocolate-bourbon pecan or Honeycrisp apple pie to complete your spread. Place orders by 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 for pickup or delivery Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Dirty chicken and Thanksgiving sides from Augie's on Main.
(Augie’s on Main)

Augie’s on Main

Santa Monica American $$
Take out
Josiah Citrin’s casual roast-chicken spot in Santa Monica is offering a Thanksgiving menu perfect for two, with the restaurant’s signature dirty chicken or prime rib, plus sides such as whipped potatoes and gravy, Szechuan Brussels sprouts, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more. Large-party menus fit for 10, 20 or 30 people also are available, with dirty chicken, spicy giardiniera, cabbage slaw and choice of two sides. Orders can be picked up on Nov. 22 from noon to 7 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An overhead photo of two biscuit sandwiches with sides of collard greens and grits at Auntie Beulah’s Biscuits & Chicken.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Auntie Beulah’s Biscuits & Chicken

Mid-City Southern $
Take out
Brightening up the corner of La Brea and Pico is this new Southern breakfast-focused spot from Aryn Drake-Lee. Just opened in October, Auntie Beulah’s Biscuits & Chicken hit the ground running as evidenced by the abundant Thanksgiving takeout menu. Holiday meal options include 10-, 20- or 30-piece batches of fried chicken tenders or a 20-piece box of 20-hour-brined bone-in fried chicken; sides like grits, collard greens, coleslaw and mac and cheese; and as many as 40 half-sized biscuits with the option to add on spreads like molasses butter and strawberry lemonade jam; plus biscuit banana pudding for dessert. House beverages like maple lemonade and maple jamaica are offered by the quart. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 22.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A rectangular metal tray filled with various smoked meats and links, surrounding a bowl of pickle chips
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Bludso’s BBQ

Fairfax Barbecue $$
Take out
Don’t delay in placing Thanksgiving takeout orders at Kevin Bludso’s famed barbecue institution, with locations in Fairfax and Santa Monica. Diners can choose between smoked or fried turkey or smoked ham, all of which come with collard greens, sweet potato mash, cornbread stuffing and a side of gravy. A la carte meats and sides also are available, including mac and cheese, plus desserts such as house Mexican lime pie and pumpkin or sweet potato pecan pie from 27th Street Bakery. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 and will be available for pickup on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A wedge of mac and cheese from Bridgetown Roti
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Bridgetown Roti

Downtown L.A. Caribbean $
Take out
For a flavorful Thanksgiving centered in Caribbean flavors, head to chef Rashida Holmes’ Bridgetown Roti, which is offering takeout items such as jerk turkey leg, macaroni and cheese pie, Callaloo greens with smoked dashi broth, rotis filled with channa and sweet potato or pumpkin choka and a party box with 10 mini patties (including a vegan option). Advance orders can be picked up on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 between noon and 6 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Fried chicken and sides from Chimmelier
(Bryan Morales)

Chimmelier

Westside Korean Fried Chicken $
Take out
The popular Smorgasborg vendor serving up Korean fried chicken has a no-frills takeout menu that’s available for Thanksgiving. The meal serves three to four and includes a deep-fried whole chicken, Korean-style coleslaw, collard green kimchi and potato egg salad. Advance orders can be picked up on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Whole roast turkey on a white plate on a white tablecloth.
(Eataly Los Angeles)

Eataly

Century City Italian $$
Take out
The multilevel Italian marketplace at the Century City mall is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for four as well as a la carte items, including roasted turkey breast with fennel pollen and sea salt rub, porchetta stuffing with focaccia, baked pumpkin ravioli, mascarpone whipped potatoes, broccoli rabe and baked butternut squash. Cap off your meal with nontraditional dessert options such as a seven-layer chocolate cake or rum-soaked sponge cake layered with apples and cinnamon. Orders must be submitted by Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A bounteous BBQ Platter filled with an array of smoked meats and chef-driven sides from Heritage Barbecue.
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Heritage Barbecue

San Juan Capistrano Barbecue $$
Take out
Make it a meat-centered Thanksgiving with Heritage Barbecue, one of The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants. It’s offering proteins such as spiced apple cider and herb-brined free-range turkey, slow-cooked prime rib, herb-crusted pork ribs and smoked beef and pork sausage with chestnuts, mushrooms and caramelized onions — the famous 12-hour-smoked brisket has already sold out. Sides include smoked turkey gravy and charred Brussels sprouts, plus house pickles and sauces. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17, but it’s likely the restaurant will sell out before then. Pickup orders on Nov. 23 between 7 a.m. and noon. Heritage will close at noon on Thanksgiving Day so that staff can be with family for the holiday — don’t be late.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Thanksgiving spread with curried local rock crab from Holy Basil.
(Holy Basil DTLA)

Holy Basil DTLA

Downtown L.A. Thai $$
The Bangkok street-food-focused spot is going all out with its Thanksgiving takeout menu, including a package that feeds four to six with curried local rock crab, two giant river prawns, Salt Spring mussels, squid, crispy pork belly, dry-aged jidori chicken, whole fried local rock fish, farmers market salad and steamed Jasmine rice. All dishes are available a la carte or you can compose your own seafood curry tray. Wine, sake and beer is available and can be added to your takeout order. Preorders will be available for pickup on Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Roasted turkey from Huckleberry.
(Ethan Pines)

Huckleberry Cafe

Santa Monica American $$
Take out
Relish the flavors of fall with Huckleberry Cafe, which is offering a Thanksgiving dinner that reflects the season with ingredients sourced from the nearby Santa Monica farmers market. The takeout-only menu includes oven-roasted turkey breast and braised leg and thigh, creamy smashed potatoes, orange- and cinnamon-laced cranberry sauce and stuffing with Milo + Olive bread. For vegetarians, there’s maple-roasted delicata squash with pomegranate, toasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese and crispy sage and roasted broccolini with tarragon vinaigrette. Fill out your dessert table with options such as pumpkin and bourbon pecan pie and maple-baked apples topped with walnut-oat crumble. Order online by Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. for pickup or delivery on Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
White dishes hold sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving dishes, with two glasses of red wine
(Anne Fishbein)

Jar

Beverly Grove American Steakhouse $$$
Take out
Reservation
The Thanksgiving menu at Suzanne Tracht’s Beverly Grove restaurant features recipes inspired by the chef’s family traditions as well as classic dishes we all love, including chestnut chickpea soup as a starter; a main course of roasted slices of turkey breast with confit leg and thigh, cornbread and turkey sausage stuffing, house-made cranberry sauce and Tuscan kale with porcini broth; and a pear cranberry almond crumble pie for dessert. Classic Jar cocktails and bottles of wine are available, in addition to la carte sides to fill out your Turkey Day spread. Place orders by Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A tray filled with lucenachon, sauces and sides
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Kuya Lord

Filipino $$
The fast-casual Filipino spot from chef Lord Maynard Llera that’s ranked on The Times’ most recent 101 best restaurants list is offering its signature slow-roasted lucenachon for takeout on Thanksgiving, with almond-wood-grilled whole chicken and hiramasa collar, pancit chami, java rice, roasted kabocha squash, fried Chinese eggplant and whole calamansi pie in a package that feeds four to six. Select dishes are also available a la carte, including pancit chami, pancit sotanghon and an almond-wood-grilled 30-ounce Wagyu rib-eye. Orders must be made via email to hello@kuyalord.com or by DMing the restaurant on Instagram by Nov. 17. Pickup is on Thanksgiving Day.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Wood oven-roasted heirloom carrots from Little Dom's.
(Brandon Boudet)

Little Dom’s

Los Feliz Italian American $$
Take out
The annual Thanksgiving takeout feast from Italian-American stronghold Little Dom’s is already selling out, including the famous deep-fried turkey. Still available are roasted Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon, fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing, garnet yam puree, wood oven-roasted heirloom carrots, brown butter pumpkin pie and wine and cocktails, all offered a la carte.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Bo ssam and sides of rice and salad from Majordomo.
(Andrew Bezek)

Majordomo

Chinatown New American Pan Asian $$$
Take out
This Thanksgiving, choose from two versions of Momofuku’s famous bo ssam at David Chang’s Chinatown restaurant. One meal option, which feeds up to eight people and is available to pick up on Nov. 22, features smoked and glazed bone-in pork butt, lettuce wraps, kimchi and a trio of sauces. The second option feeds eight to 12 and includes everything from the first meal package as well as kimchi apple salad, grilled greens with XO dressing, Bing Buns with hot honey butter, potato mash with raclette cheese sauce and white rice pandan pie with coconut whip. The larger meal package will be available for pickup on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Tea-smoked duck and an array of Thanksgiving sides from Ms Chi Cafe
(Boh Creative)

Ms Chi Cafe

Culver City Chinese American $$
Take out
“Top Chef” contestant Shirley Chung is offering a Thanksgiving takeout feast that showcases the expansive Chinese-American flavors her Culver City restaurant is known and loved for. The duck feast (for four to six people) features a whole tea-smoked duck with smoked plum sauce, while the turkey dinner (for eight to 10) involves Beijing-style double-roasted turkey breasts with house chili sauce. Both menus include duck fat rice stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, Chinese chicken salad and choice of chicken, pork or vegan dumplings. Meals will be ready for pickup on Nov 22 from 1 to 8 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Tagliatelle bolognese and linguine al pesto from Osteria Mamma.
(Rob Hoffman)

Osteria Mamma

Larchmont Italian $$
For an Italian take on Thanksgiving dinner, look no further than family-owned Osteria Mamma, which is offering takeout packages for two or four people. The dinner includes some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including tagliatelle Bolognese, crostino with fresh burrata and black truffle and frittura mista, plus your choice of a bottle of red, white, rosé or sparkling wine. The holiday menu is available through December.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Basque cheesecake from Pasjoli.
(Wonho Frank Lee)

Pasjoli

Santa Monica French $$$
Take out
Make it a French-inspired Thanksgiving with Pasjoli, which is offering a ready-to-heat dinner that’s available for pickup and delivery on Nov. 22. The menu includes roasted turkey with black truffle gravy, herbs de Provence stuffing, cranberry relish, pommes purée, haricot verts casserole, cornbread with honey butter, apple crumble pie and pumpkin Basque cheesecake, with the option to add on wine bundles, sparkling French cider and extra gravy and cheesecake.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A plate of Jeera Rotisserie Chicken with all the sauces and fixings from the Saucy Chick Rotissrie/Goat Mafia in Los Angeles.
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)

Saucy Chick Goat Mafia

East Pasadena Mexican Indian $$
Take out
The newly opened outpost in Pasadena that serves as a restaurant collaboration between Smorgasborg vendors Saucy Chick Rotisserie and Goat Mafia has two Thanksgiving takeout options suitable for four to six people. Order a hickory-smoked, brown-sugared ham with roasted Brussels sprouts, piloncillo sweet potatoes, smoked goat cheese mashed potatoes and citrus cranberry sauce, or indulge in pibil-spiced rotisserie chicken with the same sides. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and will be ready for pickup on Nov. 22.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Sliced turkey in a white oval dish, surrounded by sides and desserts
(Palisociety)

Simonette

Culver City French $$
Take out
Take out or dine in for Thanksgiving at Simonette, a French-inflected bistro that’s skewing traditional for the holiday. Spreads include braised turkey leg, roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, Parker House rolls and choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. Takeout orders can tack on a brined whole turkey and additional bread or desserts. To-go orders can be picked up on Nov. 22.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Collard greens, gravy, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls on a red and white checked tablecloth.
(Kathryn Ballay)

Slab

Beverly Grove Barbecue $$
Make it a smoky Thanksgiving with Slab, which is offering takeout menus at its Beverly Grove location as well as its new Pasadena store. The holiday meal feeds four to six people and includes a whole smoked turkey with turkey gravy and house BBQ sauce, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, collard greens, mac and cheese, dinner rolls and more, including pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. Craving more meat? You can add two pounds of brisket for an additional $75. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Charcoal-grilled rib-eye steak marinated in Thai herbs and spices on a blue and white oval platter
(Mint Wattanatorn / Tuk Tuk Thai)

Tuk Tuk Thai

Sawtelle Thai $
Take out
Though Tuk Tuk Thai is closed on Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant from sisters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Maneesilasan is offering a handful of nontraditional dishes in the spirit of Thanksgiving, available the entire month of November. Order medium-rare charcoal-grilled rib-eye drenched in Thai-style chimichurri; ground turkey and pumpkin stir fry with fresh chili, egg, garlic and Thai basil; short rib Massaman curry; or fak tong sankaya, a creamy Thai custard that’s infused with pandan leaf, sweetened with palm sugar and steamed in a whole pumpkin before it’s served in wedges. The rest of Tuk Tuk Thai’s street-food-style menu also is available.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Herb-roasted turkey, brown butter glazed yams and biscuit stuffing are on the Thanksgiving menu at Yardbird.
(Yardbird)

Yardbird

Beverly Grove Southern $$$
Take out
The Southern-style restaurant with locations across the U.S. and as far afield as Singapore has Thanksgiving takeout options for families big and small. Meals feature traditional dishes with a soulful bent, including biscuit stuffing and bourbon brown butter glazed yams served alongside herb-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, plus a la carte items such as 27-hour-brined fried chicken and mac and cheese. Round it out with a brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for dessert.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Thanksgiving spread at Yi Cha
(Stan Lee)

Yi Cha

Silver Lake Korean $$
Chef Debbie Lee, behind the Joseon pop-up and forthcoming Yi Cha restaurant, is putting a Korean spin on Thanksgiving dishes with menus that serve four to six or six to eight people, featuring pork belly bo ssam or doenjang-brined turkey, citrus-roasted kabocha squash, King Oyster mushroom giblet gravy, gochujang-glazed Brussels sprouts and much more. Traditional Korean spreads also are available, with items such as pork lotus root patties, mung bean pancakes and make-your-own petite crepes with Wagyu, crab, an omelet and seasonal vegetables. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and will be available for pickup on Nov. 22.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement