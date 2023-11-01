80 wonderful gift shops you can find only in L.A.

Shopping for gifts in person in Los Angeles can be overwhelming to think about in terms of options.

There are shopping malls, local craft fairs such as Renegade, In Todo and Unique L.A. and a surplus of independent stores where you can purchase one-of-a-kind gifts from independent brands.

After a slow summer and the Hollywood strikes, many small store owners have told us they are struggling. Several have lost leases and others have closed since last year’s roundup.

So why not purchase something from a small business that honors makers this year? Your giftee will get something unique, and you can support local artists and neighborhood bricks-and-mortar shops.

On top of that, shopping in person is much more fun — not to mention reliable — than shopping online or at a crowded mall, and you can explore L.A.’s diverse neighborhoods in the process.

Whether you’re looking for jewelry, clothing, pantry items or something more personal, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop for gifts in L.A.