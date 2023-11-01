80 wonderful gift shops you can find only in L.A.
Shopping for gifts in person in Los Angeles can be overwhelming to think about in terms of options.
There are shopping malls, local craft fairs such as Renegade, In Todo and Unique L.A. and a surplus of independent stores where you can purchase one-of-a-kind gifts from independent brands.
After a slow summer and the Hollywood strikes, many small store owners have told us they are struggling. Several have lost leases and others have closed since last year’s roundup.
So why not purchase something from a small business that honors makers this year? Your giftee will get something unique, and you can support local artists and neighborhood bricks-and-mortar shops.
On top of that, shopping in person is much more fun — not to mention reliable — than shopping online or at a crowded mall, and you can explore L.A.’s diverse neighborhoods in the process.
Whether you’re looking for jewelry, clothing, pantry items or something more personal, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop for gifts in L.A.
Acorn Eagle Rock
Alchemy Works
Belljar
Broome Street General Store
Burro
The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelery labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin and hair-care brand Wonder Valley and P.F. Candle Co.
Cici ’n Tux
Clover
Coop
Dekor
DEN Los Angeles
“For me, Midcentury Modern is more of a catch-all term for intentional designs and quality made furniture that focuses on form and function,” says Potter. “I focus on vintage pieces as I love the sustainability factor. As long as I stick to the parameters, our inventory will stay timeless and will integrate well with any home.”
On a recent visit, one-of-a-kind standouts included a two-piece sectional sofa in velvet by Edward Wormley ($48,000), a pair of leather Otto Zapf lounge chairs for Knoll ($8,000) and Architectural Pottery and David Cressy ceramic lamps.
For those not prepared to drop $30,000 on a George Nakashima dining table, Potter also offers some smaller, lower price point items as well as occasional sales on surplus goods.
D.L. Rhein
Dotter Store
Earthing Earth
Espionage
Esqueleto
Folia Collective
Flowerboy Project
General Store
Gibson
The Give Store
Gold Bug Pasadena
Goodee
Greenwood Shop
Grow Venice
Haley Solar
The Hangout
Heath Ceramics
Homage Pasadena
House of Intuition
There are additional locations in L.A. County:
5148 York Blvd., Highland Park, (323) 739-0074
7449 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 424-3421
14520 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 386-8949
5018 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 588-9032
5223 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (818) 643-3475
22 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626) 421-6190
Household by Nickey Kehoe
Huset
If you can’t find what you’re looking for, there’s always the self-serve Swedish candy and savory snacks.
Kneeland Co. Rarities
LA Home Farm
Shopping is fun here, whether you’re looking for art, truffle oil or handcrafted ceramics by local potters. If you can’t decide on a gift, Kranz and the staff are incredibly helpful at creating custom gift baskets that will leave their recipients swooning or, in my friend’s case, with happy tears.
Late Sunday Afternoon
Lawson-Fenning
Leanna Lin's Wonderland
Lost & Found
Luca
Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop
All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.
Marz
Maude Woods
Midland Shop
Look for a second location in Larchmont Village, 138 N. Larchmont Blvd. (323) 378-6999
Mojave Flea Trading Post at Platform
In its first pop-up in L.A. at Platform in Culver City, the Flea offers the same individualistic goods but without the long drive. You can expect one-of-a-kind vintage clothing, home goods, jewelry and a fun assortment of artist-designed cards and art by San Francisco-based Open Editions.
On Nov. 11, the store will host a one-day event in the park outside the showroom, featuring a desert makers market, DJ sets, art, bar and food, and dyeing and jewelry workshops. Free but reservations are required.
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through December 2023.
Müsh
Native Sol
Now Voyager
NicSon Mercantile
OK
Pergolina Shop
Pippi + Lola
Phoebe Peacock
Poketo
Lake
It’s easy to make a day of it on this stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard, with Now Voyager and Müsh across the street, OK down the block and Botanica Restaurant and Market next door.
Pop Up Home
“I wanted it to feel like New York,” Beanum says of the airy third floor, which is filled with curvaceous furnishings in leather, velvet and corduroy. “Everyone is interested in postmodern furnishings right now.” In addition to furniture and accessories, including a wide variety of ceramics, artwork is mixed in with the furniture and decor as part of UNREPD, a gallery devoted to emerging and mid-career artists of color as well as women artists and LGBTQIA+ artists.
The Pot Shop gallery and store
Prelude & Dawn
Prism Boutique
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe
Restrained Whimsy
Retreat
Rolling Greens
Rustic Charm & Petals
DeJesus offers a fine selection of jewelry and home goods alongside ceramics, apparel, candles and San Pedro-themed merchandise. In addition to floral arrangements, she also offers a three-month-long flower subscription.
Shout and About
The Sill
Soap Plant/Wacko
Spitfire Girl
Stay Home Friend
Stark Studio
Suay Sew Shop
When it comes to gifts, the shop offers one-of-a-kind clothing made from repurposed fabrics, napkins, pillows and other home goods. A Suay Sew Shop gift card can be used to repair and alter cherished items.
Note: After six years in Frogtown, Suay Shop will be relocating to the Arts District in DTLA in January.
Sumi's
Tac-Tile Mountain
The couple is also trying to offer regular programming in the space, including classes on pickling, incense-making and book-binding. They recently had programming about death meditation.
Tansy
And the plants! The pandemic launched a lot of fads, including the houseplant life, which can be sustained here, especially if you’re still working from home. A vibrant monstera can brighten the worst of days, and Tansy experts will help with instructions on how to keep the newest member of your cluttercore family alive.
Tesoro
Tortoise General Store
The House of Woo
Treehaus
Their lifestyle boutique covers a wide range of goods, including clothing and jewelry, toys, books and games for kids, L.A.-centric tea towels, unique cards and small-batch leather goods.
Twig and Willow
Village Heights
Wildflora
Yolk
