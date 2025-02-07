Lakers’ free exhibition showcasing artists of color, and more L.A. arts and culture this weekend

“Vehicles of Desires” by Jessica Taylor Bellamy, one of 10 artists showcasing their work in the fourth “In the Paint” art exhibition this month.

Attention, fellow Los Angeles Lakers fans: While we’re all understandably focused on the huge news of the team’s latest addition , let’s also celebrate the local artists who are taking part in the Lakers’ fourth “In the Paint” exhibition .

The exhibition includes 36 new works — unified by the theme “How Expression Produces Triumph” — by 10 artists of color from all over the L.A. area. It’s free and open to the public from Saturday through March 8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays) at Band of Vices (1700 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite 371, Arts District).

The 10 featured artists are Abby Aceves, Estefania Ajcip, Jessica Taylor Bellamy, Daryll Cumbie, Derick Edwards, Megan Gabrielle Harris, Marlon Ivory, Larry Li, Ann Phong and Michael The Khoi Tran. Each artist will receive a $10,000 grant from the Lakers Youth Foundation and will be celebrated at Monday’s home game versus the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

That’s just some of the latest from around the L.A. arts scene. I’m Times staff writer Ashley Lee, here with my colleague Jessica Gelt with more Essential Arts news and to-do’s:

Best bets: On our radar this week

Newsletter You’re reading Essential Arts Our critics and reporters guide you through events and happenings of L.A. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Dancers in Alonzo King Lines Ballet. (Chris Hardy)

Advertisement

Alice Coltrane celebrations

The Hammer Museum is opening “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal,” the first museum exhibition inspired by the life and legacy of the jazz musician and devotional leader . Curated by Erin Christovale, the exhibition explores themes of Coltrane’s cultural output and practice like spiritual transcendence, sonic innovation and architectural intimacy, and features archival ephemera from her archive — handwritten correspondence, unreleased audio recordings and video footage, much of which has never before been shared with the public.

Also on view: sculptures, installations, paintings and photography by 19 contemporary artists, including Star Feliz, Rashid Johnson, Jasper Marsalis, Cauleen Smith and Martine Syms. The exhibition — which debuts Saturday night with a free opening night party , complete with a DJ set by Flying Lotus (Coltrane’s grandnephew, Steven Ellison) — is on view from Sunday through May 4. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. hammer.ucla.edu

And in Orange County, Alonzo King Lines Ballet is celebrating Coltrane’s numerous artistries and disciplines — as spiritual leader, composer, pianist and harpist. Also part of the Bay Area-based contemporary ballet company’s program that evening: a tribute to the storytelling of Maurice Ravel in “Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose).” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. scfta.org

Advertisement

‘Buried Child’

Interact Theatre Company is launching a new season of free staged readings at the Studio City Branch Library, beginning with Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer-winning drama, directed by Rob Brownstein. And mark your calendars for the second Saturday of each month for “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton (March 8), “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire (April 12), “Fences” by August Wilson (May 10) and “Wit” by Margaret Edson (June 14). 2 p.m. Saturday. 12511 Moorpark St., Studio City. lapl.org

Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and the company of “Old Friends.” (Danny Kaan)

‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends’

After a London run, this celebration of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim comes to Los Angeles with Tony winners Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and Beth Leavel in tow. Directed by Matthew Bourne, the revue features beloved numbers from Sondheim shows like “Into the Woods,” “Gypsy,” “Follies,” “Company,” “West Side Story,” “Sunday in the Park With George” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” This pre-Broadway production begins performances Saturday and runs through March 9. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown. centertheatregroup.org

Advertisement

— Ashley Lee

The week ahead: A curated calendar

Kamal Bolden plays the title role in “Macbeth” at A Noise Within. (Daniel Reichert)

FRIDAY

David Lynch The American Cinematheque and Vidiots continue their respective tribute series to the late filmmaker.

“Eraserhead,” 7 p.m. Sunday (with “Short Films by David Lynch”) and 10:30 p.m. Friday; “Lost Highway,” 7 p.m. Friday, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd.; “Mulholland Drive,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Eagle Theatre, 4884 Eagle Rock Blvd. americancinematheque.com

Whiplash A live-to-film screening of the 2014 film features an 18-piece jazz band conducted by Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday (doors open two hours earlier). Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. streetfoodcinema.com

SATURDAY

The Gift: An Immersive Experience In a music-filled room, read an illustrated storybook (available in English, Spanish, French, simplified Chinese and Korean) about the fates of two stars; preceded by a conversation with LeVar Burton and project co-creators Janani Balasubramanian, Natalie Gosnell and Andrew Kircher.

4:30-6:30 p.m. conversation; 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Experience, please allow approximately 30 minutes. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. musiccenter.org

Colectivo Cherani A political and artistic initiative whose work includes paintings, murals, graffiti, photography, installation and hand-embellished objects that reflect the customs and traditions of the Purépecha people of Mexico.

Through Aug. 31, closed Mondays. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. hammer.ucla.edu

Ant Hampton / Time Based Editions A photobook (included in the price of the ticket) springs to life in “Borderline Visible,” an audiovisual performance blending narration and soundscape on a journey through history along the eastern edge of Europe.

1, 4 and 8 p.m. UCLA Nimoy Theater, 1262 Westwood Blvd. cap.ucla.edu

Advertisement

Romance Reimagined Contemporary paintings and sculptures collected through the Autry’s “Masters of the American West” annual art exhibition and sale explore emotion, imagination and immersion in nature.

Through March 23, closed Mondays. The Autry, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org

SUNDAY

Camerata Pacifica The group performs “high definition chamber music” with selections from Morciano, Gershwin, Weill, Debussy and Schoenberg.

3 p.m. Sunday. Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino; 8 p.m. Thursday. Thayer Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. cameratapacifica.org

LA Voices: Black History Celebration Guest vocalists join the Inner-City Youth Orchestra of L.A., the largest predominantly Black orchestra in the U.S., for this free concert.

4 p.m. The Ebell, 4401 W. 8th St. ebellofla.org

Macbeth Kamal Bolden plays the title role in director Andi Chapman’s staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy, reset in early 20th century New Orleans.

Through March 9. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. anoisewithin.org

Rodolfo Leone and Quartet Integra The ensemble performs piano quintets by Schumann and Brahms.

3 p.m. Thayer Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. (also livestreamed). colburnschool.edu

Culture news and the SoCal scene

Illustration of Pauline Oliveros for “How to Listen” series by Mark Swed. (Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Long Beach Opera is taking the radical — and exciting — step of devoting an entire season to pioneering electronic music composer, feminist and accordionist Pauline Oliveros. LBO’s slogan, interim managing director Marjorie Beale told Times classical music critic Mark Swed, is “We’re not the Met.” And it’s a good thing too, writes Swed in a column examining how LBO, “America’s oldest purveyor of consistently progressive opera is about to embark on the most uncompromising season of any company of its size or supposed mission anywhere. Ever.”

South Coast Repertory said a partial roof collapse of a production building where painted scenes, more than 100,000 costumes and an abundance of archival items are stored may have resulted in serious loss. The collapse happened during a storm that brought wind and rain, and officials say they are still examining the site to assess the damage.

The Norton Simon Museum’s Garden Pond. (The Norton Simon Museum)

In January, the Norton Simon Museum kicked off its 50th anniversary by launching a $14-million construction and conservation initiative called the Exterior Improvement Project . The project will make the garden and landscaping more sustainable. It will also include conservation of the 115,000 Heath ceramic tiles on the building’s exterior. The goal is for the whole endeavor to be done by early fall.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

L.A. is getting a new gallery devoted to contemporary South Asian art. Rajiv Menon Contemporary aims to be a place for collaboration and communication among culture lovers on the West Coast and those in India. The gallery has a South Asian-influenced private garden and courtyard. It plans to open Feb. 17 and will donate a portion of the proceeds from its inaugural exhibition to fire relief through SevaSphere and the California Community Foundation.

If you’ve been following the online drama about the original Van Gogh that was allegedly found at a Minnesota yard sale in 2016, you’ll want to know that the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has weighed in. Late last month, the museum said the piece, which was purchased by a New York-based art authentication company called LMI in 2019, was not created by Van Gogh. LMI pushed back, saying: “Even the museum is fallible.” Hyperallergic has the full story .

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least