A look into the Los Angeles Times portrait studio at Comic-Con 2019

On our annual trek to Comic-Con Internationa l. in San Diego, we’ve opened up the Los Angeles Times Photo and Video Studio to snap shots of and interview the celebrities, showrunners and cast members of ongoing shows and upcoming movies and shows that look to make an impression with the discerning crows in San Diego.

Photographer Jay L. Clende nin runs a lively and entertaining photo studio as dozens of cast members pose, party and look their best for his camera. We’ve compiled just a few of the images here as casts from “Emergence,” “The Order,” “Teen Titans Go!” and the upcoming “Evil” make their way into the studio.

Christopher Heyerdahl, Tricia Helfer, Nicole Munoz, Aleks Paunovic, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Cheon Garcia and Keeya King, from the television series "Van Helsing, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio in San Diego. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

Actors Ashley Aufderheide and Alexa Swinton from the television series "Emergence," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 6 Actors Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Sarah Grey, Thomas Elms, Katharine Isabelle and Louriza Tronco from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 6 Actor Sarah Grey from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 6 Actor Devery Jacobs from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 6 Actor Katharine Isabelle from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 6 Actor Thomas Elms from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 6 Actor Louriza Tronco from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Actor Adam DiMarco from the television series "The Order," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Donald Faison from the television series "Emergence," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 5 Actors Cristina Rodlo, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane and George Takei, and executive producer Alexander Woo, from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 5 Actor Cristina Rodlo from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 5 Executive producer Alexander Woo and actor Kiki Sukezane from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 5 Actor Kiki Sukezane from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 5 Actor Derek Mio from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Actor George Takei from the television series "The Terror: Infamy," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Greg Cipes, holding Wingman, and Tara Strong from the television series "Teen Titans Go!," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)