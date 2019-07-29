Read Elton John’s emotional thoughts on 29 years of sobriety

Elton John took to social media on Monday to celebrate 29 years of sobriety.

The musician — who already is having a big year with his acclaimed “Rocketman” biopic and Disney’s blockbuster “Lion King” remake — shared a photo of his recovery pin with an emotional caption on Twitter and Instagram.

“29 years ago today, I was a broken man,” he wrote. “I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help.’”

John also acknowledged those who supported him, some of whom appeared in “Rocketman,” which depicted his darker days battling substance abuse, as well as his first steps to healing.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety,” he said. “I am eternally grateful.”

The piano man, who will resume his farewell tour in September, served as an executive producer on “Rocketman,” which has made around $90 million domestically since it opened on May 31. The film stars “Kingsman” actor Taron Egerton as John and features key players in his life, including his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and former manager John Reid.

He also recently penned a new song, “Never Too Late,” for 2019’s “The Lion King,” which hit theaters earlier this month with John’s original soundtrack sung by an updated voice cast, featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover.