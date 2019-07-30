What’s on TV Wednesday, July 31: ‘Jane the Virgin’ series finale

SERIES

Jane the Virgin The romantic dramedy based on a Venezuelan telenovela ends its run with a two-hour event that begins with a behind-the-scenes episode with cast interviews. Then, in the series finale — written by creator and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman — Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) are making preparations for their big day. Xo and Rogelio (Andrea Navedo, Jaime Camil) decide to share their decision with their families. Yael Grobglas also stars. 8:59 p.m. CW

MasterChef The contestants have 75 minutes to replicate a cake in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Ancient Skies The new episode “Finding the Center” documents major changes in scientific understanding of Earth, from flat-Earth legends to Galileo’s telescope. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Wahlburgers The unscripted series about the restaurant business owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, ends its run with three new episodes. Up first, Donnie and Paul hand out Wahlburgers awards for their favorite clips. Then Mark uses a new business venture to help Paul get his health and fitness on track. In the finale, the family opens a new Wahlburgers restaurant in their hometown, Dorchester, Mass. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

Grown-ish When Aaron (Trevor Jackson) hosts an elegant fundraiser for his “Black Minds Matter” cause, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) tries to get Luca (Luka Sabbat) face time with the event’s special guest. 8 p.m. Freeform

NOVA The new episode “The Planets: Jupiter” studies the effect Jupiter’s gravitational force had on the early solar system, and on Earth. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy sets up sample tables around the store with ingredients that the kids in this all-star episode must feature in their meals. 9 p.m. Food Network

Queen Sugar Nova (Rutina Wesley) reconnects with Calvin (Greg Vaughan) as her press tour continues in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN

Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) takes a case to send Faye (Denise Crosby) a message in this new episode. Rick Hoffman also stars. 9 p.m. USA

The InBetween While Tom and Damien (Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell) are investigating the murder of a vivacious young woman, Cassie (Harriet Dyer) has visions that reveal a decidedly complicated family story. 10 p.m. NBC

Snowfall The LAPD takes a stand against Franklin’s (Damson Idris) growing operation in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. FX

Archer Season 10 of this Emmy-winning animated comedy series wraps things up tonight. 10 p.m. FXX

Sherman’s Showcase Drawing comic inspiration from such dance and variety shows as “Soul Train” and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” each episode of this new comedy series finds host Sherman McDaniels (Bashir Salahuddin) taking viewers on a mellow trip through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year archives of a celebrated (but fictional) music variety show. Diallo Riddle co-stars. 10 p.m. IFC

Yellowstone John (Kevin Costner) prepares to partner with a former pair of foes and Jamie (Wes Bentley) makes a drastic move to protect the ranch in this new episode of the modern Western. 10 p.m. Paramount

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate The second night of the second round features Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) and Andrew Yang (D). 5 and 11 p.m. CNN

SHARK WEEK

Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark Forrest Galante, a wildlife biologist and animal tracker, travels to the Indian Ocean on a search for the Pondicherry shark, a species believed by many to be extinct. 8 p.m. Discovery

Capsized: Blood in the Water Josh Duhamel stars in this 2019 thriller, the first original feature-length scripted Shark Week movie, based on a real 1982 incident, in which a yacht bound for Florida capsized during an unexpected storm. The accident leaves the passengers adrift in cold, shark-infested water, clinging to a lifeboat. Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett and Josh Close co-star. 9 p.m. Discovery

Shark After Dark Rob Riggle sits down with the cast of the Shark Week movie “Capsized.” 11 p.m. Discovery

MOVIES

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist Filmmaker Anthony Wonke’s new feature-length documentary chronicles the international manhunt for the Islamic terrorist accused of the beheadings of several Western victims, including aid worker David Haines and journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Radhika Jones, Vanity Fair. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Antoni Porowski; Jonathan Van Ness; Karamo Brown; Tan France; Bobby Berk; Bobby Flay; Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson; Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette”); Dean Lewis performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Amanda Salas discusses non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; Ashley Lewis, Fleur Marché; Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”); Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”); Tim Hurley and Angie Fitzsimmons, Go Country 105. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ann Curry (“Chasing the Cure”); Betty Gilpin (“Glow”); Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Linsey Davis; Shawn Wilkinson, Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson and Ashley Blaine Featherson; Rachel Lindsay. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Patricia Arquette. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Author Leonard Maltin (“Hooked on Hollywood: Discoveries From a Lifetime of Film Fandom”). 9 p.m. KLCS, 4 a.m. KLCS

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Guitarist Laurence Juber. 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cornell Belcher. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Issa Rae; Eddy Grant performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); Michael Ian Black. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Steve Martorano; BJ the Chicago Kid. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Lights Out With David Spade Jim Jefferies, Steve Byrne and Kaley Cuoco. (N) (11:35 p.m.) Comedy Central

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR

The Late Late Show With James Corden Patricia Arquette; Michael Peña; Freya Ridings performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Charlamagne tha God; Jeff Quay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 MLS All-Star Game MLS All-Stars versus Atlético Madrid. 5 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.