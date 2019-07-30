SoCal movie events & revivals, Aug. 4-11: Salutes to filmmakers John Singleton, Abbas Kiarostami and more

Siesta Ellen Barkin and Jodie Foster join director Mary Lambert for a UCLA Film & Television Archive screening of Lambert’s hallucinatory 1987 fable, set in Spain, about a woman (Barkin) who finds herself at the center of a mystery; with Gabriel Byrne, Martin Sheen, Isabella Rossellini, Grace Jones, Julian Sands, Alexei Sayle. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Boyz N the Hood A monthlong salute to John Singleton begins with the late director’s 1991 debut film about young African American men navigating life on the mean streets of South Los Angeles; with Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Regina King. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

Beyond the Poseidon Adventure 1979 sequel to the 1972 disaster flick about a capsized ocean liner; with Michael Caine, Sally Field, Telly Savalas, Karl Malden, Shirley Jones, Peter Boyle, Mark Harmon. Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheatre, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Wed., 7 p.m. $5-$17; 15 and under, free. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Pillow Talk Doris Day and Rock Hudson star in this 1959 romantic comedy. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Advertisement

The Young Philadelphians 60th-anniversary screening of this 1959 melodrama starring Paul Newman as a social-climbing lawyer in the City of Brotherly Love. With Barbara Rush, Billie Burke, Otto Kruger, Brian Keith, Adam West. Laemmle’s Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $15. laemmle.com

Like Someone in Love/24 Frames A four-day salute to Abbas Kiarostami gets underway with a double feature that pairs the late Iranian director’s offbeat 2012 relationship drama set in Tokyo with his 2017 exploration of filmmaking and photography. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. americancinematheque.com

El Cid Charlton Heston portrays the legendary knight and military leader of medieval Spain in director Anthony Mann’s 1961 historical epic; with Sophia Loren. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu