SoCal museum listings, Aug. 4-11: ‘Mineo Mizuno: Harmony’ at LACMA and more

Blurring the Line: Manuscripts in the Age of Print New exhibit examines the historical intersection of handwritten illuminated manuscripts and printed books. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Oct. 27. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Mineo Mizuno: Harmony Immersive forest-like environment created by the Japanese-born artist includes a re-creation of a traditional Japanese tea house. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Resnick Lawn, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. 11. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org