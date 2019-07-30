Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
SoCal museum listings, Aug. 4-11: ‘Mineo Mizuno: Harmony’ at LACMA and more

“Mineo Mizuno: Harmony”
The immersive installation “Mineo Mizuno: Harmony” opens Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
(Mineo Mizuno)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 2, 2019
3 PM
Blurring the Line: Manuscripts in the Age of Print New exhibit examines the historical intersection of handwritten illuminated manuscripts and printed books. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Oct. 27. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Mineo Mizuno: Harmony Immersive forest-like environment created by the Japanese-born artist includes a re-creation of a traditional Japanese tea house. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Resnick Lawn, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. 11. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Matt Cooper
