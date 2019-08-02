What’s on TV Saturday, Aug. 3: ‘Love and Sunshine’ on Hallmark

SERIES

Million Dollar Mile A Harlem Globetrotter tries to run circles around her opponent, while the as-yet-undefeated Harvard Hammer must confront two runners on the same night in the two-hour season finale. Tim Tebow is the host; Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor provide play-by-play commentary. 8 p.m. CBS

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode tries the avocado tostada and grilled mushrooms with salsa verde at Hollywood’s newest rooftop restaurant. 8 p.m. CW

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet The first of two new episodes of this unscripted series celebrates Jeff Young’s 30-year career helping pets around the world and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the clinic. In the second episode, a puppy has a mysterious and painful injury. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Wild Singapore Host David Attenborough explores a day in the life of the wildlife residing in Singapore’s urban environments, including civets taking up residence in roof cavities and pythons hunting in sewers. 9 p.m. BBC America

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine heads to Grand Rapids, Mich., where a struggling Caribbean restaurant’s dingy dining room, bland menu and terrible kitchen are tearing apart the mother and daughter who run it. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Champ Bailey (defensive back: Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos), Tony Gonzalez (tight end: Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons), Ty Law (defensive back: New England Patriots); Kevin Mawae (center: Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans), Ed Reed (defensive back: Baltimore Ravens) and Johnny Robinson (defensive back: Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs) are the players inducted this year along with Gil Brandt (executive: Dallas Cowboys) and Pat Bowlen (owner: Denver Broncos). 4 p.m. ESPN

MOVIES

Overlord This 2018 World War II horror thriller opens on the eve of D-Day as a paratrooper squad is dispatched on a covert mission to take out a German radio tower. When their plane is shot down, only four of the crew (Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, John Magaro, Iain De Caestecker) survive — only to face an even more terrifying opponent. 8 p.m. Epix

The Favourite 10 Academy Award nominations went to director Yorgos Lanthimos’ critically acclaimed 2018 black comedy set in early 18th-century England, where cousins Sarah and Abigail (Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone) compete feverishly to be the court favorites of the eccentric Queen Anne (Oscar winner Olivia Colman). 8 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel The melodramatic saga of the Casteel clan resumes in this second installment of the ambitious new series of TV Movies, which picks up the action as Heaven Casteel (Annalise Basso) adjusts to her new life in the Boston manor of her grandparents (Kelly Rutherford, Jason Priestley). Chris William Martin and Jason Cermak also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love and Sunshine A garden center owner (Danica McKellar) donates her free time to foster Sunshine, a retired service dog whose owner, Jake (Mark Deklin), is on a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Peter Benson and April Telek co-star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Peppermint Jennifer Garner shifts into tough-gal mode in this 2018 vigilante action thriller, which casts her as a widow seeking revenge for the murder of her husband and daughter at the hands of a ruthless drug lord (Juan Pablo Raba). John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz, Method Man, Richard Cabral and Tyson Ritter also star in director Pierre Morel’s film. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election, news of the day: Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); trade, the economy: National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; 2020 election, news of the day: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest innovations in hearing aids; Meow Wolf, an immersive art exhibit in Santa Fe, N.M.; Angela Bassett; John Fogerty, Graham Nash and others comment on the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival; the story behind the creation of the “Peanuts” character Woodstock; the history of tie-dye clothing. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Afghanistan, China, Iran: former Obama National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon, former George W. Bush National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley, former George W. Bush deputy national security advisor Meghan O’Sullivan; climate change, women’s rights: former Irish president Mary Robinson; author Daniel Pink (“When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing”). (N) 7 a.m. CNN Fareed Zakaria GPS 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Democratic presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.); National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD secretary Julián Castro; former Vice President Al Gore. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Growing call for impeachment, the media’s vetting of Trump’s nominees; Baltimore, President Trump, and coverage of race; right-wing media and the budget deal; parents of journalists killed by ISIS. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Federal law enforcement trackers reveal how they finally located gangster Whitey Bulger; South African miners dig ever deeper in search of gold; how seemingly crazy ideas can lead to advances in technology. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

X Games From Minneapolis, 10 a.m. ABC and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. FS1; Regional Coverage, 6 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA

Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m. Fox

Women’s Soccer The 2019 U.S. Women’s National Team Victory Tour, kicks off as the USA hosts the Republic of Ireland at the Rose Bowl, 7 p.m. ESPN2

