Kid Rock’s sexist tweet about Taylor Swift’s politics — and ‘Hollyweird’ — backfires

Kid Rock seems to have rolled out of bed in a crappy mood Friday — and decided, for whatever reason, to take it out with a vile, sexist tweet about pop star Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” the 48-year-old Trump supporter tweeted. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Let’s pause for a moment and take that all in. Politics slammed? Check. Motivation impugned? Check. Lewd, sexist insult hurled? Check.

All this from the guy who faked a run for Michigan’s Senate in 2017 in order to promote his own merchandise.

Swift had been publicly apolitical until the past year, when she started using her platform to endorse Democratic candidates in the Tennessee legislature, support LGBTQ rights and urge young people to register to vote.

Twitter’s response to Kid Rock was immediate, personal, essentially one-sided and largely unprintable — but here are a few of the clean replies.

Literally any rock is better than Kid Rock. Fraggle Rock, Jailhouse Rock, the Rock, Chris Rock, a small rock that flew up from the road and cracked my windshield. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock thinks he’s my generation’s Lynyrd Skynyrd but he’s more like if there was a third Van Zant brother who needed a home care worker after banging his head on a poorly designed water slide — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) August 9, 2019

I’m so mad at Kid Rock that I’m going to go in my attic and find his latest cassette from 1996 and throw it out. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 9, 2019

Imagine tweeting something like this about anyone, but specifically a victim of sexual assault who made their case public. This is disgusting @KidRock and you should be ashamed. Nashville won't ban scooters but we let this dude have a bar with an ass on it. Shame all around. pic.twitter.com/m0wm05aXxo — Marissa R. Moss (@MarissaRMoss) August 9, 2019

My condolences to all the people who can't boycott Kid Rock any more than they already are. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 9, 2019

Swift did not immediately reply on social media. If she does choose to answer, perhaps it’ll be in the form of a hit song.