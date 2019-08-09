What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Terror’ on AMC

SERIES

Bachelor in Paradise The nine women who survived the rose ceremony await the arrival of new men on the beach. 8 p.m. ABC

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge nine young bakers to get creative and colorful. In a second new episode the eight remaining bakers must choose to defend Bird Island or Pig Island in a round inspired by the animated film “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Laurieann Gibson, Mary Murphy and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. 9 p.m. Fox

Family Pictures USA In this new three-part documentary series, which concludes Tuesday, host Thomas Allen Harris travels across the United States in search of family photos that capture and convey the shared history, diversity and common values held by Americans. In the premiere episode, Harris visits North Carolina, historically a rural state, which is rapidly changing. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Terror The second season of this horror anthology is set on the West Coast during World War II, where an American soldier (Derek Mio), the native-born son of immigrants from Japan, is being haunted by a malevolent spectral presence whose evil influence seemingly knows no boundaries. George Takei also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Our Boys Filmed in Israel, this new 10-part drama series is based on actual events that led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The story opens in the summer of 2014, when three Israeli teenage boys are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. 9 p.m. HBO

The Food That Built America A father-and-son duo named Mars challenge the chocolate throne in this new episode of the documentary mini-series. 9 p.m. History

POV In the new documentary “Happy Winter” beachgoers at Palermo’s Mondello beach try to hide the fact that the economic crisis has compromised their social status. 10 p.m. KOCE

Lodge 49 This sweet-natured fable, set in Long Beach, returns for a second season in which “squire” Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell) is fretting over how the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx, his beloved fraternal order, is saddled with a woefully ill-suited new leader. Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond and Eric Allan Kramer also star. 10:10 p.m. AMC

Straight Up Steve Austin Retired WWE star “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hosts this new half-hour interview-based series. In the premiere his guest is actor, comic and occasional TV host Rob Riggle. 11 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ibram X. Kendi; Jillian Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Joel McHale. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Liu (“Why Women Kill”); Cary Elwes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders. 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors Breast cancer; social media; snoring; sex; posture pose. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Men get makeovers; a beauty expert dishes on her must-have products; chipotle/bacon cheeseburger. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Girls and financial literacy. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan James McAvoy; Jessica Chastain; Bill Hader; Isaiah Mustafa; Jay Ryan; James Ransone; Andy Bean. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Common and Swizz Beatz perform; Kate Upton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cate Blanchett; Marc Maron. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Greg Kinnear; Judy Greer; Bazzi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; George Takei; Jacqueline Novak; Nate Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC