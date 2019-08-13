‘All That Jazz’ and more classic movies to see this week in L.A.

Here’s a list of classic movies, film series and festivals in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema / La Epoca de Oro del Cine Mexicano Four-film series gets underway with 1940’s “Ahí está el detalle!” starring comic actor Cantinflas. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Lupe Ontiveros Cinema Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. Free; RSVP at thelatc.org

Suburbia / Rock ’N’ Roll High School Double feature pairs Penelope Spheeris’ punk-fueled 1984 drama about disaffected youth in L.A. with Allan Arkush’s 1979 comedy starring P.J. Soles, Vincent Van Patten, Clint Howard, Mary Woronov and the Ramones. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Some Like It Hot Two musicians (Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon) hide out from the Chicago mob by dressing in drag and traveling with an all-female band fronted by the voluptuous Sugar Kane (Marilyn Monroe) in Billy Wilder’s 1959 comedy. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement

Cabaret / All That Jazz Double feature pairs Bob Fosse’s 1972 film, starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey and based on the Kander & Ebb musical set in pre-WWII Berlin with his 1979 drama about the life and loves of a Fosse-like director-choreographer (Roy Scheider). American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Psycho Outdoor screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 thriller about a woman on the lam who checks into the wrong motel; with Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Raging Bull Secret Movie Club screens Martin Scorsese’s black-and-white 1980 bio-drama starring Oscar winner Robert De Niro as boxer Jake LaMotta; with Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 11:59 p.m. $11-$54. eventbrite.com