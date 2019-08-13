Plácido Domingo sexual harassment allegations will be investigated by L.A. Opera

Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday that it will “engage outside counsel” to investigate the sexual harassment accusations against general director Plácido Domingo.

Eight singers and a dancer accused Domingo of sexual harassment in the 1980s, ‘90s and early 2000s , saying the opera legend, now 78, attempted to pressure them into sexual relationships and occasionally punished the women professionally when they refused his advances, according to an Associated Press article.

In its statement, L.A. Opera said: “We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment.”

The company did not specify who has been hired to investigate or when the allegations surfaced. The statement emphasized that Domingo has been “a dynamic creative force in the life of L.A. Opera and the artistic culture of Los Angeles for more than three decades. Nevertheless, we are committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected.”

Domingo told the AP that the allegations were “deeply troubling and, as presented, inaccurate,” adding, “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

The Times has reached out for more comment from Domingo and his company.

Earlier today, the Philadelphia Orchestra rescinded its invitation for Domingo to appear at its opening night concert Sept. 18, saying that it’s “committed to providing a safe, supporting, respectful and appropriate environment.” The L.A. Opera season is set to start Sept. 14 with noted director Barrie Kosky’s production of “La Bohème.”