What’s on TV Tuesday, Aug. 13: ‘Pandora’ on CW

SERIES

Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover examines why the United States doesn’t have higher rates of social mobility, uncovers flaws within the U.S. Constitution and examines the country’s progression and regression. 7 p.m. Tru TV

America’s Got Talent Performers take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in the quarter finals. With Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora Thomas’ (Martin Bobb-Semple) telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears. Priscilla Quintana and Raechelle Banno also star in this new episode with guest star Richard Blackwood. 8 p.m. CW

Family Pictures USA The first of the two final episodes of the documentary miniseries is in Detroit, and visits the oldest hat store in the U.S. The finale visits cattle country in rural Florida. 8 p.m. KOCE

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates heads to Europe in search of a priceless piece of art stolen by the Nazis during World War II. 8 p.m. Travel

Mysteries Decoded Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and her team launch a probe into a new American mystery in each episode of this new documentary series. The premiere examines the Lizzie Borden murders. 9 p.m. CW

The Food That Built America The three-part miniseries concludes. 9 p.m. History

Animal Kingdom The family sets off on Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) mysterious heist, unaware of the surprises that await them in this new episode of the crime drama. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

The Disappearance The police and the Sullivans race to find Anthony in the season finale. Peter Coyote, Aden Young, Camille Sullivan, Joanne Kelly, Micheline Lanctôt, Kevin Parent and Neil Napier star. 9 p.m. WGN America

Bring the Funny The best acts from the open mike round go head-to-head. 10 p.m. NBC

Supermarket Stakeout Iron chef Alex Guarnaschelli hosts this engaging new culinary competition series in which four chefs compete in three rounds in pop-up kitchens outside supermarkets. 10 p.m. Food Network

Pose Elektra (Dominique Jackson) organizes a trip to the shore for the girls after Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) is left reeling from an unexpected loss in this new episode. Billy Porter, Indya Moore and Ryan Jamaal Swain also star. 10 p.m. FX

The Detour To save his family, Nate (Jason Jones) ends up on a Russian bride tour. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

Johnny English Bumbling ex-spy Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson) is summoned out of retirement when MI-7 confronts a desperate shortage in field agents after a massive cyber attack launched from the south of France exposes the identities of all personnel currently working for the agency, in this 2018 sequel to Atkinson’s two earlier “Johnny English” films. 9:30 p.m. CMAX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Wyatt Russell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Filmmaker’s view through telescope; living longer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Sarah Broom; a performance by the cast of “Hadestown.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marilu Henner; Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Ocean MacAdams, Thrillist. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”); Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); Gwendoline Christie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ricky Gervais. 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Jack Bannon; Tory Johnson; Side Hustle Showdown with Cynthia Bailey. (N) noon KABC

Rachael Ray A team of experts solves home-improvement dilemmas one room at a time; dinner with a smoky twist. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Artist Burna Boy. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tom Cruise. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Henry Golding; Jonathan Groff; Rick Ross; Swizz Beatz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jada Pinkett Smith; Ayanna Pressley; Goo Goo Dolls perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Henry Winkler; Roselyn Sanchez; Daniel Caesar performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Oyelowo; Alfie Allen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Danny McBride; Yvonne Strahovski; Marianne Williamson; Nate Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



