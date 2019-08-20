Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Big Sleep,’ Cinecon 55 and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film series and festivals in L.A. the week of Aug. 25-Sept. 1:

My Neighbor Totoro A young girl is befriended by a large but gentle creature from the spirit world in Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 anime fable. Various theaters. Dubbed: Sun., 12:55 p.m. and Wed., 7 p.m.; subtitled: Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Zodiac A serial killer terrorizes Northern California in the 1960s-'70s in David Fincher’s atmospheric, fact-based 2007 thriller; with Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

2 Fast 2 Furious A four-film salute to the late director John Singleton concludes with this 2003 sequel to the 2001 crime drama about illegal street racing; with Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Eva Mendes. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

Advertisement

Cinecon 55 Classic Film Festival Five-day event includes rare and classic films from the silent era to the 1950s, plus celebrity Q&As, a movie memorabilia show and more. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Thu.; ends Mon. $50-$249. cinecon.org

Office Space/Clerks Labor Day-themed double feature pairs Mike Judge’s 1999 workplace satire starring Ron Livingston, Gary Cole, Stephen Root and Jennifer Aniston with Kevin Smith’s raunchy 1994 indie comedy. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

The Princess Bride OC Parks Sunset Cinema outdoor screening series concludes with director Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy comedy; with Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Christopher Guest. Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com

Spirited Away A young girl tries to return to her family after she becomes trapped in a fantastical world in Hayao Miyazaki’s 2002 anime tale; in Japanese with English subtitles. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

Advertisement

The Big Sleep Secret Movie Club screens Howard Hawks’ L.A.-set 1946 film noir classic starring Humphrey Bogart as Raymond Chandler’s cynical gumshoe Philip Marlowe; with Lauren Bacall. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 10:30 a.m. $12.75, $20. eventbrite.com