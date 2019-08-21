Jameela Jamil calls out British media over Meghan Markle: ‘Just say you hate her because she’s black’

British actress Jameela Jamil is calling racism on the whole Meghan Markle-Prince Harry debate, joining the chorus of celebrities blasting the months-long pummeling of the duke and duchess by British media.

Responding to the recent debate about Prince Harry and Duchess Megan’s carbon footprint, the outspoken star of NBC’s “The Good Place” called out the British media — and the British — on their apparent bias against the mixed-race American actress.

“Just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it ... dammit,” Jamil tweeted Tuesday. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.” (Warning: Tweets contain profanity.)

And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions. https://t.co/KHkx6H2lGw — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

Advertisement

Jamil joined musician Elton John, TV host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink in support of Markle, who has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016. The royal couple married in May 2018 and had a baby boy, Archie, about a year later.

John, a close friend of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, was incensed Monday and berated British media for criticizing the couple’s use of his private jet to travel to his home in Nice, France. (The climate-conscious couple’s carbon footprint from recent private flights there and to the island of Ibiza — John actually tried to offset the former — was behind the latest wave of disapproval.)

Jamil, an advocate for body positivity who was included in Meghan’s recent guest edit of British Vogue, also pointed out safety concerns when it came to flying with dignitaries and their ilk.

Advertisement

“And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets,” she added. “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

The actress’ tweets were shared on Instagram by Meghan’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

However, her words didn’t go over well with British TV personality Piers Morgan, who responded to her tweets with ire. That turned into a devolving debate Wednesday.

“Vile racist bully accuses all 55 million people in England of being vile racist bullies. I suggest YOU grow up, Ms Jamil, you pathetic virtue-signalling twerp,” Morgan tweeted. He then took aim at her tweet about airplane safety, writing: “Even by your standards this is hilariously stupid. The royal Sussex eco-warriors flew in BA [British Airways] economy to Nice last year - nobody died, from memory.”

Vile racist bully accuses all 55 million people in England of being vile racist bullies.

I suggest YOU grow up, Ms Jamil, you pathetic virtue-signalling twerp. https://t.co/e9JdVZYaGI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2019

Jamil said she wouldn’t be responding to “whatever nonsense Piers Boregan is spewing today,” calling him an unprintable name and telling followers that she had muted him the last time he tried to “climb” her for attention.

Morgan fired back, saying that she would have called him a “racist sexist bully” if he had used the same insult to address her.