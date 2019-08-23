What’s on TV Saturday Aug. 24: ‘All Summer Long’ on Hallmark and Sunday talk shows

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chef Vartan Abgaryan of Yours Truly to make Avocado Hummus and Nashville Hot Shrimp. Also Mark Kriski visits his favorite New York-style pizza joint in L.A. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo: San Diego — California Tales A baby klipspringer antelope is born on one of the coldest nights of the season in a new episode. Then, on “The Zoo: San Diego,” Safari Park’s staff prepare a rambunctious black rhino for her new life on the open African Plains exhibit in this new episode. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Black Love In this new episode the featured couples (including Ricky and Amy Bell, Rebecca and Terry Crews, Chris and Mattie James, Michael and Mecca Elliot, and Quincy and Deondray Gossfield) share experiences about how they have prevailed against serious challenges to their relationships. 8 p.m. OWN

Restaurant: Impossible In the first of two new episodes chef Robert Irvine comes to the rescue of a seafood restaurant in Maryland, that is on the brink of closing its doors. In the second, Irvine returns to Sapori D’Italia in Fountain Hills, Ariz. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Black Women OWN the Conversation Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, singer Monica and comic Kym Whitley join 100 black women to discuss the topic of beauty, including hair, colorism, body shape, and more in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Attenborough and the Giant Elephant David Attenborough joins a team of scientists and conservationists to unravel the story of Jumbo the elephant, an animal whose skeleton is on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. 9 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Mortal Engines Christian Rivers’ 2018 adaptation of Philip Reeve’s post-apocalyptic literary thriller is set in a world wherein entire cities have been mounted on wheels and motorized. Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving and Patrick Malahide lead the large cast. 8 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams Adapted from the fifth and final novel in the Casteel series, the final installment is a prequel that fills in some important blanks and unlocks some major Casteel family secrets. Jennifer Laporte, Tim Donadt, Max Lloyd-Jones and Cindy Busby star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

All Summer Long In this new 2019 romance a frazzled Seattle lawyer (Autumn Reeser) travels to San Francisco to check out a vintage yacht her aunt and uncle have transformed into a dinner cruise, but she’s in for a shock when she learns the ship’s chef (Brennan Elliott) is her ex who had left her devastated 12 years ago when he ended their relationship. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Hitsville: The Making of Motown This new documentary from filmmakers Gabe and Ben Turner chronicles the success and cultural impact of Motown Records, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in September. The film’s main focus is with the 1958 birth of Motown in Detroit and continues through the company’s relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, telling its story through interviews with visionary founder Berry Gordy and some of the label’s to artists and creative figures. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The prevalence of reading disorder dyslexia; Taylor Swift; photographer Barbara Van Cleve; Eddie Huang. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Josh Bolten, the Business Roundtable. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Michael Graham; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Joshua Johnson, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Biographer Robert Caro. Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Emily Compagno; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee; Maria Bartiromo; podcaster Gayle Trotter (“Right in DC”); Jeanne Zaino, Iona College; Katherine Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Ransomware; the origins of the opioid epidemic; former professional football player Tim Green. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

2019 Little League World Series Japan versus TBA, 9:30 a.m. ABC; Wailuku (Hawaii) versus TBA, 12:30 p.m. ABC

NFL Preseason Football The Arizona Cardinals visit the Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m. NFL; the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m. NFL; the Denver Broncos visit the Rams, 6 p.m. CBS; the Seattle Seahawks visit the Chargers, 7 p.m. ABC and NFL

Advertisement

Baseball The Dodgers host the New York Yankees, 1 p.m. FS1 and SportsNet LA; the Colorado Rockies visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net

College Football Youngstown State versus Samford, Noon ESPN; Miami versus Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the New York City FC, 4 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.