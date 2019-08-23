Movies on TV this week Aug. 25: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991) and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 25 - 31, 2019

Anastasia (1956) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Death of a Salesman (1985) TCM Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Dodsworth (1936) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. BBC America Sat. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TMC Tues. 11:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:10 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11:36 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Spartacus (1960) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sat. Noon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 25 - 31, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Bravo Sat. 8:36 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:15 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. E Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 25 - 31, 2019

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9:58 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 10 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:46 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:03 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:01 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:51 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:42 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Encore Mon. 12:22 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:43 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Mon. 10:45 p.m. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:17 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sun. 3:05 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Thur. Noon

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:55 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 2 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 8 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4:15 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:44 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:35 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. BBC America Sat. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:06 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:37 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Starz Fri. 6:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:52 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Fri. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Fri. 1:07 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Fri. 6 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sat. 11 a.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ E Sun. 2 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Freeform Wed. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 2 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 11:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:10 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ LOGO Thur. 9:15 p.m. LOGO Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:10 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:40 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Freeform Wed. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Wed. 4:49 p.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 3 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 9:35 p.m. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Wed. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:35 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Starz Wed. 7:13 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Starz Tues. 4:27 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ History Thur. 9 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Wed. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Starz Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 3:40 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 10 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:37 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:20 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ AMC Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:08 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:28 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 12:32 p.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Fri. 8:08 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:34 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:20 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 25 - 31, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Ada (1961) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Dean Martin. A sharecropper’s daughter of dubious repute helps her husband the governor clean up corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 7 a.m.

Agatha (1979) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Vanessa Redgrave. A U.S. reporter joins the search for writer Agatha Christie, lost for 11 days in 1926. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

El alazán y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Wed. 9:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Along the Great Divide (1951) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Virginia Mayo. A U.S. marshal leads a lynch-mob survivor, his daughter and others across the desert to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Always (1989) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter. A firefighter pilot in heaven returns to Earth to help his girlfriend fall for another pilot and get on with her life. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 12:51 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:50 a.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Los amores de una viuda (1948) Ramón Armengod, Charito Granado. Una joven viuda se casa de nuevo, pero al tiempo aparece el esposo al que todos creían muero y se arma un embrollo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Anastasia (1956) ★★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Yul Brynner. An expatriate Russian general grooms a refugee to pose as the lost daughter of Czar Nicholas II. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 9:58 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 10 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

Arizona (2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Arthur (2011) ★★ Russell Brand, Helen Mirren. An irresponsible playboy must choose between an arranged marriage that will ensure his future wealth or following his heart with a woman he truly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:13 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon

El aviso inoportuno (1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:46 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:03 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 2:01 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sat. 3:51 p.m.

The Back-up Plan (2010) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin. A single woman meets the man of her dreams on the same day she becomes pregnant through artificial insemination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:55 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Sun. 1:42 p.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4 a.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 10:27 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:27 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:53 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Baila Mi Amor (1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Beau Brummel (1924) ★★★ John Barrymore, Mary Astor. Silent. The arrogant London dandy rises and falls, courting a noblewoman and the Prince of Wales. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Mon. 12:22 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:43 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Beerfest (2006) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Two brothers from America discover a secret and centuries-old competition involving beer games during Germany’s Oktoberfest. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Behind Office Doors (1931) ★ Mary Astor, Robert Ames. A devoted secretary helps the paper salesman she loves get the top job in the company. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Mon. 10:45 p.m. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 8:17 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 10:41 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:49 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Big Sky (1952) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Dewey Martin. Kentucky mountain men join an 1830 keelboat expedition through Indian country. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 6:11 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Bitter Harvest (2017) ★★ Max Irons, Aneurin Barnard. A young man’s life is changed forever when the burgeoning Soviet Union’s ambition leads to Stalin’s army spilling into rural Ukraine. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Black Snake Moan (2007) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci. A troubled bluesman seeks to redeem a young woman whose uncontrollable lust threatens to destroy her life. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 3 a.m. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:36 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:01 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:25 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Blood on the Moon (1948) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Barbara Bel Geddes. A Texas gunfighter helps an old friend stir up a feud between ranchers and settlers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Blown Away (1994) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones. An Irish explosives expert targets an old foe and his family living in Boston. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sun. 2:07 a.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins. A boy, a girl and a burly cook are shipwrecked on a Fiji island, where the boy and girl grow up as lovers. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani. A young man overcomes obstacles to become a great golfer, then retires to pursue other interests. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 10:25 a.m.

El bombero atómico (1952) ★★ Cantinflas, Elisa Quintanilla. Un bombero y un policía se embarcan en la misión inesperada de cuidar a una niña cuya madre falleció. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 6:01 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:49 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:55 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 2 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 8:35 a.m.

The Bride Goes Wild (1948) ★★ Van Johnson, June Allyson. A New England teacher is hired to illustrate a book for Uncle Bump, a children’s author who hates children. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Bridge of Spies (2015) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance. During the Cold War, a CIA operative recruits New York lawyer James Donovan to negotiate a prisoner exchange for captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:25 a.m.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 7 a.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:51 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5 p.m.

Captain Fury (1939) ★★★ Brian Aherne, Victor McLaglen. An Irish patriot and his partner lead a prison escape and crusade for justice in 1800s Australia. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Captain (2017) ★★★ Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel. A German army deserter finds a Nazi captain’s abandoned uniform and amasses a band of stragglers that cedes to his every command. He soon takes command of a camp that holds German soldiers accused of desertion -- and begins to dispense harsh justice. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 11:37 a.m.

The Case of the Howling Dog (1934) ★★ Warren William, Mary Astor. Lawyer Perry Mason shows the jury the truth about three murders stemming from a marital mix-up. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 9:16 a.m. Starz Thur. 4 p.m.

Casino Murder Case (1935) ★★ Paul Lukas, Alison Skipworth. Urbane private eye Philo Vance questions an eccentric and her son, who makes heavy water as a hobby. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Casualties of War (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Sean Penn. An innocent private sees his half-mad sergeant lead the rape/murder of a Vietnamese girl. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Cat People (1982) ★★★ Nastassia Kinski, Malcolm McDowell. A woman’s discovery that intense desire turns her into a leopard jeopardizes her relationship with a zoo-keeper. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Fri. 4:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Charro a la Fuerza (1949) Luis Aguilar, Delia Magaña. Una mujer se hace pasar por la hija de su abuelo para poder conocer al hombre que su familia ha elegido para ella. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Christina’s House (2000) ★ Brendan Fehr, Allison Lange. A teenager fears for her sanity when strange occurrences give her new home a menacing air. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 11:58 p.m.

Cinco Asesinos Esperan (1964) Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Noé Murayama. Un asaltante frustrado porque no pudo robar un tren planea vengarse del comisario raptando a su esposa y sus dos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 12:49 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sat. 8 a.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 11:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 7:05 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Come and Get It (1936) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Frances Farmer. A Wisconsin lumber tycoon rejects a saloon girl, then rivals his son for her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 4:15 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Concert for George (2003) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Eric Clapton. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and others celebrate the music of George Harrison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Confessions of a Nazi Spy (1939) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Francis Lederer. An FBI agent nabs a Nazi spy, the weak link in a chain across the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

Copying Beethoven (2006) ★★ Ed Harris, Diane Kruger. A woman develops a special bond with composer Ludwig van Beethoven while working as his copyist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. Noon

Crazy Heart (2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Croc (2007) ★★★ Peter Tuinstra, Sherry Phungprasert. Un cazador busca a un enorme cocodrilo que acecha a los turistas de un hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:50 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 2:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Daredevil (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:10 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Deadline at Dawn (1946) ★★ Susan Hayward, Paul Lukas. A cabby helps a New York dance-hall girl look for clues to clear a sailor framed for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Deadly Influencer (2019) Abby Ross, Anne Dudek. A young woman commits murder to keep her classmates’ social media careers under her thumb. After killing a popular friend, she turns her sights on a new girl, but the girl’s mother suspects the truth and will fight to protect her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 4:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Dean (2016) ★★ Demetri Martin, Kevin Kline. An illustrator falls in love with a woman while trying to keep his father from burning down the family home after his wife dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Death of a Salesman (1985) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Kate Reid. Arthur Miller’s Willy Loman shoots for the American dream and misses, and his wife and son try to pick up the pieces. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 11 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard. Underwater researchers are trapped 6 miles down with a prehistoric sea monster. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Detroit Rock City (1999) ★★ Edward Furlong, Giuseppe Andrews. In 1978 a group of four teenage boys will do anything to get tickets for a sold-out KISS show. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 7:45 p.m. AXS Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:25 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:44 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) ★★★★ Walter Huston, Ruth Chatterton. An industrialist and his frivolous wife retire to Europe, where their marriage ends. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Downstairs (1932) ★★ John Gilbert, Virginia Bruce. A roguish chauffeur blackmails his fellow servants to finance his elopement with the butler’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 3:59 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 2:04 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Enchanted (2007) ★★★ Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey. Live action/animated. Banished by an evil queen, a princess from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic and ``happily ever after’’ are sorely lacking. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sun. 9 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Enter the Dragon (1973) ★★★ Bruce Lee, John Saxon. A secret agent comes to an opium lord’s island fortress with other fighters for a martial-arts tournament. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Wed. 7:13 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:15 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:56 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 12:20 p.m. Starz Mon. 2:56 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:50 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:46 p.m.

Escaping Dad (2017) Sunny Mabrey, Jason Wiles. A suburban mom goes on the run with her children to escape her abusive husband, a high-powered district attorney who is determined to use his influence to track them down. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 12:29 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Experiment Perilous (1944) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, George Brent. A doctor frees a young woman from her devious philanthropist husband. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 12:30 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 4:01 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 6:10 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:49 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:31 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Un policía encubierto se infiltra en una banda de carreras callejeras de Los Ángeles mientras investiga robos de automóviles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 12:35 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:10 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Fatherly Obsession (2017) Molly McCook, Ted McGinley. Alyssa moves into a luxury apartment complex but is unaware she is being watched by her disturbed landlord, Robert, via hidden cameras. Robert will do anything to fill the void left by his estranged daughter-- even if that means replacing her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 9:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 3:55 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. LOGO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Figure in the Forest (2002) Mary Jo Cuppone, Dean West. A man and his wife cope with the loss of their son, killed by a drunken driver. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) ★★ Annette Bening, Jamie Bell. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 3:47 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:01 p.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Sun. 10 a.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Fire With Fire (2012) Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson. Tras ser testigo de un asesinato cometido por una banda de mafiosos, un bombero debe entrar al programa de protección de testigos. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 4 p.m. KFTR Wed. 7 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Wed. 8:55 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 3:52 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Fluke (1995) ★★ Matthew Modine, Nancy Travis. A family man killed in a car accident charms his widow and son as a golden retriever. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sat. 2:12 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

4/20 Massacre (2018) Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker. Five women go camping in the woods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. But when they cross the turf of an illegal marijuana operation, they must struggle to survive the living nightmare. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Fri. 11:20 p.m. BET Sat. 5:37 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 10:04 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:08 p.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 10 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 2:38 a.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:25 a.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Mon. 4 p.m. KFTR Mon. 7 p.m.

Ghost Shark (2013) Mackenzie Rosman, Richard Moll. After rednecks torture and kill a great white shark, its spirit returns from the dead to seek revenge on the town of Smallport. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Gift (2015) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall. A horrifying secret emerges when a married couple encounter an acquaintance from the man’s past. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:34 a.m.

The Girl in White (1952) ★★ June Allyson, Arthur Kennedy. Emily Dunning Barringer graduates from medical school to New York’s Bellevue Hospital circa 1900. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Girlfight (2000) ★★★ Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli. A young Latina hones her boxing skills at a Brooklyn gym, where she falls in love for the first time with a fellow boxer. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Girls on Probation (1938) ★ Jane Bryan, Ronald Reagan. A lawyer falls for a shopgirl whose co-worker gets her into trouble with the law. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 3:24 p.m.

Go (1999) ★★★ Desmond Askew, Taye Diggs. A checkout girl covering for a co-worker faces danger from a drug dealer she double-crosses out of desperation. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Godsend (2004) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. A scientist clones a couple’s dead son, but the boy behaves strangely after his eighth birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. BBC America Sat. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:10 p.m. BET Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Good-bye, My Lady (1956) ★★ Walter Brennan, Phil Harris. A 14-year-old orphan grows attached to a stray dog, then learns the animal’s owner wants it back. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:42 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:40 a.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft. An aimless college man lets an older woman seduce him, then finds himself falling for her daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:06 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:37 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Tues. 10:10 p.m. LOGO Wed. 12:55 p.m.

The Great Lie (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. A lost aviator’s socialite wife makes a deal with a pianist having his baby. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 11:48 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Green Promise (1949) ★★ Marguerite Chapman, Walter Brennan. A stubborn farmer squashes one daughter’s romance and another’s dream to join the 4-H Club. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 6:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:52 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for a Tombstone showdown with the Clanton gang. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Halston (2019) Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson. At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick’s empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories, and housewares. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. CNN Sun. 6 p.m. CNN Sun. 9 p.m. CNN Sat. 6 p.m. CNN Sat. 11 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:10 p.m.

The Hard Way (1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Hardcore Henry (2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Fri. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Fri. 1:07 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Fri. 6 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

High Barbaree (1947) ★ Van Johnson, June Allyson. After his plane is downed in the South Pacific, a Navy flier recounts his life to a co-pilot while awaiting rescue. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sat. 11 a.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hitcher (2007) ★ Sean Bean, Sophia Bush. Two traveling students pick up a hitchhiker, unaware that he is a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on them. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 7:20 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:22 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:05 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 5:18 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Home in Indiana (1944) ★★★ Walter Brennan, Jeanne Crain. Farmers take in their Eastern nephew and help him turn a filly into a champion harness racer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Hometown Killer (2019) Kaitlyn Black, Ashley Gallegos. A woman finds her life in danger when she reconnects with an old high school friend who is now a police officer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Honey Pot (1967) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Susan Hayward. Aided by an actor, Mr. Fox of Venice summons three former mistresses and claims to be rich and dying. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Hop (2011) ★★ James Marsden, Voice of Russell Brand. Live action/animated. Reluctant to take over his father’s job, the son of the Easter Bunny runs away to Los Angeles, where he tricks an unemployed slacker into taking care of him. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sat. 2:15 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:56 p.m.

House of Strangers (1949) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Susan Hayward. An Italian New York banker has a son who is loyal and three who are not. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The House on Sorority Row (1983) ★★ Kathryn McNeil, Eileen Davidson. Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother, then meet the son she hid for 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek. Forced to live with his sister after his wife dumps him, a desperate man hatches a scheme to seduce a widowed billionaire and live the high life once again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall. Three gold diggers share a Manhattan penthouse, hoping to lure eligible rich men. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCET Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. E Sun. 2 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

I Found Stella Parish (1935) ★★ Kay Francis, Ian Hunter. A blackmailer preys on an actress who is trying to hide her past from her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

I Killed My BFF (2015) Katrina Bowden, Olivia Crocicchia. A friendship between two young mothers results in murder when one develops an attraction to the other’s boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:50 a.m.

I Thank a Fool (1962) ★★ Susan Hayward, Peter Finch. A doctor convicted of mercy killing is later hired by the prosecutor to nurse his unstable wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Fri. 9 p.m. Audience Sat. 1:30 a.m.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. En diciembre de 2004, una familia pasa sus vacaciones navideñas en Tailandia. El día después de Navidad, el sueño se transforma en una pesadilla con la llegada de un tsunami. La familia tendrá que luchar para sobrevivir y reencontrarse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:45 p.m.

In the Mix (2005) ★ Usher, Chazz Palminteri. A disc jockey must dodge gunfire instead of groupies when he becomes the bodyguard for a mobster’s beautiful daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Thur. Noon

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Inbetweeners (2011) ★★★ Simon Bird, James Buckley. Four uncool misfits take a post-high-school holiday in Malia, Crete, where they encounter a quartet of fun British gals. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:10 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:50 a.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 7:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Ip Man 3 (2015) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Zhang Jin. El maestro de las artes marciales Ip Man debe luchar contra una banda de criminales liderados por un hombre corrupto que intenta dominar la ciudad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Ip Man 2 (2010) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Lynn Hung. El maestro de artes marciales Wing Chun se muda a Hong Kong para crear una escuela donde pueda enseñar sus técnicas de lucha a una nueva generación. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 4:25 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:40 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Janis (1974) ★★★ Janis Joplin rises from an unhappy and obscure past in a small town to head the charts as a top rock and blues singer. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 1 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 4 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:35 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 4:45 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. 4:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. HBO Sat. 4:29 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri. 1:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:16 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 p.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 2 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Karla Contra los Jaguares (1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Wed. 7:35 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. LOGO Wed. 10:15 p.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sat. 9:33 a.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) ★★★ Robert Wagner, Virginia Leith. A college student kills his rich girlfriend, then charms her sister who does not know who he is. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Lifetime Fri. 5:30 p.m. Lifetime Sat. Noon UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 7 p.m.

The Knight Is Young (1938) Hal Le Roy, June Allyson. A tap-dancing painter helps a nice dame out of a tough jam. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:10 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady Macbeth (2016) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis. In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a passionate affair with a man her own age. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:20 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Jackee. Forced to coach a girls soccer team, a salesman stacks it with his girlfriend’s son in disguise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Laila at the Bridge (2018) Laila Haidari battles a severe drug crisis in Kubul, Afghanistan, through her narcotics anonymous program. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCET Sat. 11 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Mon. 3 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Las Cariñosas (1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que sufren de una extraña enfermedad que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Seduction (1994) ★★★ Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg. An insurance executive skips town with drug money and stops at nothing to get what she wants. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

The Lawless Breed (1953) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Julia Adams. Texas outlaw John Wesley Hardin fights gunslingers and Indians and fathers a child with a sometimes sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Tues. 2:22 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 12:24 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Thur. 9:15 p.m. LOGO Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 8:27 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:24 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 5 p.m.

A LEGO Brickumentary (2014) ★★ Narrated by Jason Bateman. Filmmakers Daniel Junge and Kief Davidson explore the history and worldwide cultural impact of the LEGO universe. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 5:52 a.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 2:50 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Fri. 1:25 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:04 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:10 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:40 p.m.

The Little Giant (1933) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Mary Astor. A Chicago bootlegger goes west after Prohibition and mixes with the horsy set. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Little Women (1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Fri. 6:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:23 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 7:28 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:05 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Lords of Dogtown (2005) ★★ Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk. In the 1970s a group of California surfers pioneers a revolutionary new style of skateboarding. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Susan Sarandon. Intellectual parents seek and find a way to save their son from a rare nerve disease called ALD. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Mon. 6:36 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Freeform Wed. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 3:53 a.m.

Lust for Life (1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

The Lusty Men (1952) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Robert Mitchum. An ex-rodeo champ eyes the wife of a rodeo rider he coaches to fame. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:36 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:20 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11:36 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. 5 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Fri. 3 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 2:56 p.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

El Malvado Carabel (1962) Julián Pacheco, Lorena Velázquez. Un hombre pobre quiere casarse con su novia, pero es despedido de su trabajo y decide ser asaltante para obtener dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Wed. 11:57 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Marathon Man (1976) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Olivier. The CIA and a Nazi death-camp dentist chase a New York graduate student. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam (2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 5:43 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:16 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:45 a.m.

McBride: Anybody Here Murder Marty? (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney must prove a guest on a popular talk show is innocent of killing the host. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

McBride: Dogged (2007) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney investigates accusations that a woman murdered her married lover at an annual dog show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

McBride: Fallen Idol (2006) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta DuBois. A lawyer investigates a teenager accused of killing a defense attorney during a robbery gone wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

McBride: Requiem (2006) ★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. Mike McBride wades through a slew of murder suspects after a classical violinist is killed. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

McBride: Semper Fi (2007) ★ John Larroquette, Marta DuBois. An attorney and a forensic detective investigate the husband of a pregnant woman who was stabbed to death. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:02 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 3:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Merry Widow (1934) ★★★ Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald. A playboy prince from a tiny kingdom is sent to woo a rich widow in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. Un caso que involucra a narcotraficantes y un asesinato en el Sur de Florida da un giro personal para los detectives encubiertos Sonny Crockett y Ricardo Tubbs. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Midnight Cowboy (1969) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight. Texas hustler Joe Buck works 42nd Street with ailing con man Ratso Rizzo. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:51 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Money Talks (1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. POP Thur. 7 p.m. POP Thur. 10 p.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Monster’s Ball (2001) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger. A racist prison-guard has an intense affair with a black woman after her husband dies on death row. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Thur. 3:31 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 p.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ Voices of Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie. Animada. Una mujer gigante, un científico con cabeza de insecto y una masa gelatinosa se encuentran entre los monstruos que deben defender a la Tierra de un robot extraterrestre. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. WGN America Sat. 3 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 a.m. HBO Tues. 4:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 9:35 p.m. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Wed. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:35 p.m.

My Evil Stepdad (2019) Jennifer Lafleur, Chris Johnson. A young college student is happy to see her widowed mother learning to love again until her ``perfect’’ online match moves in and does whatever he can to keep the girl’s mother all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

My Foolish Heart (1949) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Susan Hayward. An unhappily married woman recalls her youthful affair with an ill-fated World War II soldier. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

My Killer Client (2019) Tammin Sursok, Allison Paige. An aspiring personal stylist becomes suspicious of her new client, a seemingly shy woman whose admiration is slowly turning into an obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

My Life (1993) ★★ Michael Keaton, Nicole Kidman. A man and his wife confront his terminal cancer as he videotapes life lessons for his unborn son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 4:19 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:52 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Nanny Express (2009) ★★ Vanessa Marcil, Brennan Elliott. A woman tries to heal a family when she becomes a nanny for a widower’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 p.m.

The Neighbor (2017) William Fichtner, Jessica McNamee. A middle-aged man who feels trapped in a stagnant marriage finds his life upended when an attractive young woman and her seemingly abusive husband move in next door. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 12:42 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Nightmare Tenant (2019) Lauralee Bell, Virginia Tucker. When a woman rents out her college-bound daughter’s room to a young woman, she doesn’t realize that the girl is her daughter’s vengeful high school rival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

No se aceptan devoluciones (2013) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Jessica Lindsey. Un mujeriego irresponsable debe madurar rápidamente cuando su examante le entrega a su hija para que la críe y luego se marcha sin dejar rastro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Nobleza ranchera (1976) Juan Gabriel, Verónica Castro. Luis trabaja en la hacienda del viudo Fernando y se enamora de una de sus hijas. Pero la presencia de un extorsionador y los celos de la otra hija del hacendado hacen imposible la relación. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Nobody Lives Forever (1946) ★★ John Garfield, Geraldine Fitzgerald. A con-man war hero falls in love with a young California widow he planned to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Norm of the North (2016) ★ Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animada. Un oso polar y tres leminos traviesos viajan a Nueva York para evitar que un malvado constructor edifique unos condominios de lujo en el Ártico. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon Disney XD Sun. 1 p.m.

Northwest Passage (1940) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Young. A Harvard man and his Colonial friend join Rogers’ Rangers in upstate New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Novocaine (2001) ★★ Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter. An upscale dentist becomes a murder suspect after an attractive patient seduces him into prescribing drugs for her. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

The Nun (2018) ★★ Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga. Vatican officials send a priest and a novitiate to investigate the suicide of a young nun in Romania. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they encounter a demonic force that takes the shape of a nun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 3:50 a.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 9 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 8:31 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Sun. 7:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:43 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:11 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:13 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:17 a.m.

Opening Night (1977) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Ben Gazzara. A Broadway actress prepares for a premiere on the verge of a nervous breakdown. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Oslo Diaries (2017) Some Israelis and Palestinians come together in Oslo for unsanctioned peace talks during the 1990s in an attempt to bring peace to the Middle East. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 7:13 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri ``The Butterfly’’ Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Paradise for Three (1938) ★★ Frank Morgan, Robert Young. A soap tycoon travels incognito after winning a trip to the Alps in his own radio contest. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 4:27 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Patrulla de valientes (1966) Alberto Vázquez, Rosa María Vázquez. El dueño de una hacienda trata de educar a su hijo como guardabosques, pero el asunto no le interesa al hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Peregrina (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Sasha Montenegro. La historia del amorío entre una periodista americana y un oficial mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Man (2005) ★★ Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear. A crafty teen invents a secret admirer to prevent her mother from having another bad relationship. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 1:41 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. History Thur. 9 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Playing It Cool (2014) Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan. A lovestruck man enters into a platonic relationship with a woman who’s already engaged to someone else. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: Black - Victini and Reshiram (2011) Voices of Jason Flores Contreras, Michele Knotz. Anime. Ash and his friends arrive in Eindoak Town, where they meet the mythical Pokémon Victini. When Damon plans to trap Victini and harness its power, Ash has to awaken the legendary Pokémon Reshiram to help him stop Damon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Wed. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Wed. 7:01 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Wed. 2:25 p.m. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Tues. 7:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:43 a.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 5:30 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:21 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 11:27 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:01 p.m.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (2019) Ron Artest, Kobe Bryant. NBA player Ron Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, becomes an outspoken advocate for the importance of mental health among athletes. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 4 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Ramona and Beezus (2010) ★★ Joey King, Selena Gomez. A plucky youngster puts her vivid imagination and boundless energy to work as she and her big sister try to help save their family’s home. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 11:32 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 2:05 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Mon. 7:24 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:29 p.m.

The Reformer and the Redhead (1950) ★★ June Allyson, Dick Powell. A lawyer running for mayor cleans up his campaign to please a zoo keeper’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:06 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Return to Peyton Place (1961) ★★ Carol Lynley, Jeff Chandler. Allison MacKenzie alarms her New England neighbors with the publication of her gossipy first book. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Revolver (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ray Liotta. Hotshot gambler Jake Green spends seven years in jail after taking the rap for crime boss Dorothy Macha When he is released, Jake partners with brothers Avi and Zach to take Macha down. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Right Cross (1950) ★★ June Allyson, Dick Powell. A sportswriter forms a ring triangle with a fight manager’s daughter and her Mexican-American boxer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Rio Bravo (1959) ★★★ John Wayne, Dean Martin. A Texas sheriff and his deputies try to hold a cattle baron’s brother in jail. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Roboshark (2015) Hristo Balabanov, Nigel Barber. A shark goes on a rampage in Seattle after devouring an alien space probe in the Pacific Ocean. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:05 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Romeo & Juliet (2013) ★★ Douglas Booth, Hailee Steinfeld. Romeo and Juliet defy their feuding families and declare their love for each other, but their dangerous romance may yield tragic consequences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1930) ★ Mary Astor, Lloyd Hughes. Crooks find the wayward bride who has their gems, cooking for a rich bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2017) Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam. A private security agent gets ambushed while trying to transport a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai. With help from his team, he must now battle his way through a gang of thugs to reclaim the prized possession -- and his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 12:35 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. Un equipo SWAT de Los Ángeles tiene la misión de custodiar a un conocido criminal francés, pero este ha ofrecido 100 millones para quien lo ayude a escapar de prisión. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Sailor Takes a Wife (1945) ★★ Robert Walker, June Allyson. A sailor and a canteen girl meet and marry on the same night, followed by a letdown. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 1 p.m. MLB Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Saturn 3 (1980) ★★ Farrah Fawcett, Kirk Douglas. A madman and his shiny robot chase a May-December couple doing food research on Saturn’s third moon. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Saw IV (2007) ★ Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson. An officer has only 90 minutes to save his friend, a SWAT commander, from a series of demented traps. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Seagull (2018) Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening. At a picturesque lakeside estate, a love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 3:46 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:02 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:40 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Secrets of My Stepdaughter (2017) Josie Davis, Tiera Skovbye. Although Cindy tries to protect her stepdaughter Rachel after the teen witnesses the murder of her best friend, she must soon come to grips with the terrifying possibility that Rachel is the killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

El Secuestro (2007) Irán Castillo, Valentín Trujillo Jr. Las vidas monótonas de los integrantes de una pareja se transforman radicalmente cuando uno de ellos es secuestrado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. LOGO Mon. 4:50 p.m. LOGO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) ★★ Brad Pitt, David Thewlis. An egocentric Austrian mountaineer gradually learns selflessness from the young Dalai Lama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Share (2019) Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer. A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight as it tries to unravel the story behind it. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Sharon 1.2.3. (2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Shock and Awe (2017) ★★ Woody Harrelson, James Marsden. In 2003, as the Bush administration prepares to invade Iraq, skeptical journalists question the administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sat. 7:27 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:02 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:47 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

A Single Man (2009) ★★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. Planning to commit suicide at the end of the day, a gay professor who recently lost his lover goes about his daily routine and visits with longtime friends. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 4:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 10 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:37 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:20 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 10 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 2:03 a.m.

Smart Woman (1931) ★ Mary Astor, Robert Ames. A woman back from Europe finds her husband fooling around and tries to make him jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Lee Bowman. A nightclub singer turns alcoholic after quitting her career to marry a rising singer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:36 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 10:27 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:03 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (2016) After being wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls during the Satanic Panic witch-hunt era of the ‘80s and ‘90s, four Latina lesbians fight against mythology, homophobia and prosecutorial fervor in their struggle for exoneration. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. ID Sat. 6 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. A gladiator slave leads a revolt in decadent Rome and attempts to lead his followers to freedom. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 2:06 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 10:29 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez. A Seattle detective watches his partner flirt with an escaped convict’s ex-girlfriend under surveillance. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 11:10 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:47 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 5 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:45 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Fri. 11 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Sat. 5:32 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sat. 2:06 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 9 a.m.

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:06 a.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 11:20 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Stolen Hours (1963) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Michael Craig. Told she is dying, an English jet-setter marries her doctor and has the best year of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Straight Time (1978) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Theresa Russell. Harassed by his parole officer and despite his new girlfriend, an ex-convict slips back into armed robbery. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. Martha and her husband, who saw her kill her aunt, fear a childhood friend saw her too. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Strictly Dishonorable (1931) ★★★ Paul Lukas, Sidney Fox. A caddish opera singer initiates an affair with an engaged Southern belle he met in a speakeasy. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 10:55 a.m.

A Successful Calamity (1932) ★★★ George Arliss, Mary Astor. A financier comes home and tells his wife, son and daughter he is broke to get their attention. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Suffragette (2015) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter. Galvanized by political activist Emmeline Pankhurst, a working mother joins the growing British suffragette movement in the early 20th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Sundown (2016) Devon Werkheiser, Sean Marquette. Vacationing high school students try to recover a valuable watch from a gangster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. Una serie de fenómenos inexplicables empiezan a desencadenarse después del descarrilamiento de un tren, lo que hace sospechar a varios cineastas jóvenes, quienes fueron testigos del hecho, que la catástrofe no fue un accidente. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 7:05 p.m. Starz Wed. 2 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Tues. 8 p.m. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Sun. 11 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 7 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical ``Wet Side Story’’ get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. Disney Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 8:35 a.m.

The Ten Commandments (2007) ★ Narrated by Ben Kingsley, Voice of Christian Slater. Animated. In this animated adaptation of the Bible story, Moses hears the voice of God from a burning bush, which inspires him to confront Egypt’s pharaoh and demand freedom for the Israelite slaves. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

That Uncertain Feeling (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas. An eccentric pianist moves into a bickering couple’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

There Was a Crooked Man (1970) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Henry Fonda. A killer convict betrays the new warden of an Arizona territorial prison. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Susan Hayward. A stockbroker tells the court how his rich wife and one of two girlfriends died. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 6:33 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:05 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Mon. 4:37 p.m. Starz Tues. 1:20 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Three Godfathers (1936) ★★★ Chester Morris, Lewis Stone. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (1935) ★★ Walter Abel, Paul Lukas. D’Artagnan joins swordsmen Athos, Porthos and Aramis in the service of Louis XIII. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

3-Headed Shark Attack (2015) Danny Trejo, Karrueche Tran. Passengers aboard a cruise ship fight for their lives when a mutated, three-headed shark goes on a rampage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Tirando a matar (1961) Angel Infante, Lucha Moreno. Un empleado se confiesa culpable de un fraude en una compañía petrolera y su hijo se hace delincuente para rescatarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

To Have and Have Not (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 a.m.

Too Young to Kiss (1951) ★★ June Allyson, Van Johnson. A pianist poses as a teenage prodigy to fool a concert impresario who has snubbed her. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Town Without Pity (1961) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, E.G. Marshall. Two U.S. majors defend and prosecute four GIs for raping a local in a postwar German town. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Tracers (2014) Taylor Lautner, Marie Avgeropoulos. La mafia comienza a perseguir a un mensajero que recorre Nueva York en bicicleta. Sólo una atractiva mujer, miembro de un grupo de practicantes de parkour, estará dispuesta a ayudarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 9 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Trailer Park Shark (2017) Tara Reid, Thomas Ian Nicholas. A tropical storm floods Soggy Meadows trailer park and forces a hungry shark upriver. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:08 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 3:14 a.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 4 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:50 a.m.

28 Days Later (2002) ★★★ Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley. Survivors try to stay a step ahead of vicious, virus-infected humans that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Thur. 5:24 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:28 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:32 p.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Two Sisters From Boston (1946) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, June Allyson. Boston socialite Abigail Chandler dreams of singing with the Metropolitan Opera but secretly takes a job singing at a beer hall in the Bowery in order to pay for voice lessons. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Two Weeks Notice (2002) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant. A millionaire confronts his feelings for his lawyer, who is quitting after five years of service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Mon. 10:45 p.m. BET Tues. 3:33 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Uncertain Glory (1944) ★★ Errol Flynn, Paul Lukas. Hounded by a police inspector, a condemned criminal turns noble in World War II France. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

United 93 (2006) ★★★ David Alan Basche, Richard Bekins. Passengers take action when terrorists seize control of their doomed airliner on Sept. 11, 2001; events count down in actual time. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams: Special Edition (2019) Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones. In the past, Leigh has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. Falling into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr., and with a baby girl on the way, she hoped for a chance at happy ever after. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. E Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:16 a.m.

Very Bad Things (1998) ★ Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz. An accidental death leads to escalating violence and immorality for a bride, a bridegroom and their friends. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:25 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

The Vikings (1958) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis. Two Vikings clash over a Welsh princess and control of a British throne, unaware that they are half brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Virus (1999) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, William Baldwin. Passengers on a sinking ship board a seemingly deserted Russian vessel containing a mutating alien force. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 2:38 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Viva el Chubasco (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Chelelo. Las esposas se ponen en huelga con los quehaceres de sus hogares y esto no les parece bien a sus esposos machistas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Void (2016) Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe. Cloaked, cult-like figures trap a police officer, patients and staffers inside a hospital that is a gateway to evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Paul Lukas. A Nazi spy blackmails a German patriot living in Washington with his wife and family. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Fri. 8:08 a.m.

The Way We Were (1973) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

We Are Marshall (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox. Jack Lengyel, the new coach at West Virginia’s Marshall University, vows to rebuild the school’s football program after a plane crash claims the lives of 75 players, staff and fans. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) ★★★ Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly. Flashbacks reveal a woman’s calamitous efforts to raise her firstborn son while, in the present, she grapples with the aftermath of the youth’s horrific act. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Web Cam Girls (2017) Arianne Zucker, Sedona Legge. A woman tracks down the predator who has been kidnapping cam girls, including her cousin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 5:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:34 p.m.

A Weekend With the Family (2016) Marques Houston, Karrueche Tran. A young attorney tries to keep the peace when his loving girlfriend arranges a surprise get-together with both of their families. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Mon. 8:53 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:07 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 5:40 p.m. BET Wed. 6:40 p.m. BET Thur. 4:34 p.m.

The Westerner (1940) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. Hanging Judge Roy Bean spares a drifter who claims to know Lillie Langtry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Wife He Met Online (2012) Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven. Los celos enfermizos de Georgia han sido siempre la causa de su fracaso en el amor. Ahora ha encontrado al hombre de su vida y está dispuesta a olvidar su pasado y casarse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 4 p.m. KFTR Tues. 7 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Cher. Three witchy New England women innocently conjure up the perfect man, who is much more than he seems. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

With a Song in My Heart (1952) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Rory Calhoun. Singer Jane Froman resumes her life and career after a near-fatal plane crash in 1943. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Woman on Top (2000) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Murilo Benício. A woman leaves her rocky marriage in Brazil to pursue a culinary career in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 6:34 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 9:20 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 11:50 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 12:34 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yo soy el asesino (1987) Sergio Goyri, Gonzalo Vega. Dos hermanos, de padres diferentes, se enamoran de la misma mujer y están dispuestos a pelear por ella hasta el final. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

You, Me and Him (2017) David Tennant, Lucy Punch. Two female lovers, one a lawyer and the other a fun, pot smoking layabout, meet a flirtatious neighbor. Despite planning to never have children, the female lovers both become pregnant and are forced to evaluate their relationship and their future. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Young Man With a Horn (1950) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall. A trumpet player who is driven by his music is ruined by one woman and saved by another. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 1:40 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m.

