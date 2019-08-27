What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Martha Stewart, the proud owner of a 1958 Edsel, is among the celebrity guests scheduled to appear in the fifth and final season of this unscripted series, in which host Jay Leno entertains car enthusiasts with an appealing medley of celebrity segments, stunts, automotive reviews and challenges. Others scheduled to appear include John Travolta, Tim Allen and comic Jim Jefferies. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America’s Got Talent Seven acts from the previous show move on to the semifinals round in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof Pike and Bishop (Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke) stumble onto an organ-harvesting ring in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

MasterChef Family members and loved ones of the top seven contestants make a surprise visit to the kitchen to watch the contestants create their favorite family-inspired dishes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth In the premiere of this new series, which visits Africa, Sri Lanka, Iceland and other locations, newly born (and hatched) creatures learn the most basic tools for survival during the first three months of life. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Suits This special episode of the legal-dramedy, which is ending its run soon, takes a look back at the most talked-about moments of the series. 8:30 p.m. USA

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Leona Lewis in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. NBC

BH90210 When the table read is disappointing, the cast works together to try to rewrite the script but can’t come to an agreement on storylines in this new episode of the showbiz parody. Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Challenge Fourteen American players square off against the same number of British opponents in a jungle setting in the season premiere of this unscripted competition. 9 p.m. MTV

Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) shares a shocking secret with Jacob Boudreaux (Lea Coco), while Micah and Keke’s (Nicholas Ashe, Tanyell Waivers) prom plans are completely derailed. Bianca Lawson, Kofi Siriboe, Tina Lifford and Omar J. Dorsey also star, with guest star Rutina Wesley. 9 p.m. OWN

Magical Land of Oz This three-part documentary miniseries offers natural history exploration of Australia. The premiere examines how wild animals in rural and urban environments have learned to survive in harsh conditions. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Yellowstone The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Dutton family scrambles to save one of its own. Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes star in the season finale of the modern western, with guest star Dabney Coleman. 10 p.m. Paramount

Pearson Jessica (Gina Torres) tries to square a debt, while Nick (Simon Kassianides) reels from McGann’s (Wayne Duvall) bombshell. Isabel Arraiza also stars in this new episode of the spinoff legal series. 10 p.m. USA

The Last Cowboy The finalists battle it out is the season finale. 11:03 p.m. Paramount

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Making sports safer for kids; Midland performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America CMA awards nominees announced; Morgan Wallen performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Christine Elise (“BH90210”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor”); Ellie Kemper (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Linsey Davis; Shawn Wilkinson, Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson. 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Queen Latifah. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Doctors Throwing money away by not storing food right away; foods that need to be refrigerated. 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Greg Kinnear; Amanda Seales. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show What meals to eat and when to eat them to maximize weight loss; paleo, keto and low-carb meals. 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A 26-year-old woman says she was sexually abused, raped, abducted, beaten and sex-trafficked. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez (“World of Dance”); viral dancer Salif Gueye and his dance crew. 3 p.m. KNBC

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Consciousness: Author Mark Gober. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Niecy Nash. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Common and Swizz Beatz perform; Kate Upton. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Whitney Cummings; Pete Yorn performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Adam Scott; Lewis Capaldi performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Cuomo; Larry Hogan; Rhianne Barreto; Jeff Quay sits in with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis: U.S. Open Second round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.