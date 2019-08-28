Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet Repertory Theatre and more

Ballet Repertory Theatre
Ballet Repertory Theatre presents its annual Fall Festival, Sept. 7-8.
(Ballet Repertory Theatre)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 1, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 1-8:

Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival Contemporary works and classic repertory; with guest artist Christopher Sellars from Utah’s Ballet West. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.

In the Bag Megill & Company presents a family-friendly, modern-jazz-tap fusion-style show. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. megillandcompany.org

Matt Cooper
