Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet Repertory Theatre and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 1-8:

Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival Contemporary works and classic repertory; with guest artist Christopher Sellars from Utah’s Ballet West. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.

In the Bag Megill & Company presents a family-friendly, modern-jazz-tap fusion-style show. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. megillandcompany.org