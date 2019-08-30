What’s on TV This Week: ‘Secret Lives of Cheerleaders,’ ‘Steven Universe’ and more

SUNDAY

“The Flare” ... canceled?! Our host ... devastated?! Find out what happens next on the season finale of “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

“The Shield’s” Walton Goggins plays a former child star looking to get right with “The Righteous Gemstones” when he joins the cast of this satirical series. 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The new documentary “Untouchable” details the tsunami of sexual-abuse allegations that brought down movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Anytime, Hulu

Steven and company have a musical adventure in "Steven Universe: The Movie" on Cartoon Network. (Cartoon Network)

Our animated hero undertakes an epic adventure of the musical variety in “Steven Universe: The Movie” featuring songs by Aimee Mann, Chance the Rapper, et al. 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

A new student makes the squad and then kinda wishes she hadn’t in the new thriller “The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders.” With Savannah May and Denise Richards. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A family-run dairy farm tries to stay afloat in today’s agribusiness world in the documentary “Farmsteaders” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The new hourlong documentary “Nightshift” profiles a baker, a janitor and other Angelenos who ply their respective trades well into the wee small hours. 8 p.m. KCET

Vincent Marsala, a supervisior on the new L.A. Stadium project, is among the Angelenos profiled in the new KCET documentary “Nightshift.” (KCET)

Former cast-mates Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Barry Williams serve as guest judges on another “Brady Bunch”-themed episode of “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Vroom, vroom! The “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off “Mayans M.C.” rolls into town for a second season. With J.D. Pardo and Edward James Olmos. 10 p.m. FX

Amen! The Memphis-set megachurch drama “Greenleaf” is back for a fourth season. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 10 p.m. OWN

Conan O’Brien chooses to go to Greenland, not because it is easy, but because it is not that hard on a new edition of “Conan Without Borders.” 10 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

The new series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” dramatizes the gritty 1990s-era rise of the highly influential underground hip-hop collective. With “Moonlight’s” Ashton Sanders as The RZA. 6 a.m. Hulu

Former first lady Michelle Obama and others offer advice on how to make the grade in the new docu-series “A Student’s Guide to Your First Year of College.” Anytime, YouTube

The corporatization of that ol’ wacky tobaccy is examined in the special “High Risk. High Reward: Cannabis Inc.” 3 p.m. CNBC

Who let the Dog out? Bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman is back in action in the new unscripted series “Dog’s Most Wanted.” 6, 7 and 9 p.m. WGN America

Billy Joel, who rode his motorcycle in the rain, which only proves that he’s insane, shows off his collection of vintage bikes on “Jay Leno’s Garage.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” get back to doing whatever real housewives in Dallas do in a fourth season of this reality series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Lucy Hale stars in the 2018 thriller "Truth or Dare" airing on HBO. (Peter Iovino / Universal Studios)

“Pretty Little Liars’ ” Lucy Hale and “Teen Wolf’s” Tyler Posey play a deadly game of “Truth or Dare” in this 2018 supernatural thriller. 9 p.m. HBO

A new episode of “Magical Land of Oz” looks at marine life in the oceans that surround Australia. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Sutton Foster comedy “Younger” wraps its sixth season. With Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar. 10 p.m. TV Land

THURSDAY

Are you ready for some “NFL Football”? The league’s 100th season kicks off with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. 5:15 p.m. NBC

The new series “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement” enlists stars like Hugh Jackman and “Quantico’s” Priyanka Chopra Jonas to help raise awareness of critical issues facing our world today. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

FRIDAY

Teen girls at a religious retreat inadvertently unleash a demon in the new terror tale “Pure” on the anthology series “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu

Mindy Kaling, left, and Emma Thompson costar in the comedy "Late Night" on Amazon Prime. (Emily Aragones / Amazon Studios)

Emma Thompson hires a Mindy Kaling type (Mindy Kaling) to be the lone female writer on her “Late Night” show in this 2019 comedy. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Borat’s” Sacha Baron Cohen plays it straight as an Israeli operative who infiltrated the upper echelons of the Syrian government in the 1960s in the fact-based drama series “The Spy.” Anytime, Netflix

A college student (Hermione Corfield) finds herself up “Rust Creek” without a paddle in this 2018 indie thriller set in the backwoods of Kentucky. 8 p.m. Showtime

Greece is the word: Classical musicians give a series of chamber-music concerts at historic sites in the Hellenic Republic on “Live From Lincoln Center.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Couples Therapy” is that thing my girlfriend says we need … um, and also the title of a new docu-series about some real-life relationships in crisis. 10 p.m. Showtime

“The League’s” Nick Kroll has a “Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik” in the debut installment of Jeselnik’s new interview show. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

“Pitch Perfect’s” Anna Kendrick is desperately seeking “Gossip Girl’s” Blake Lively in director Paul Feig’s darkly comic 2018 thriller “A Simple Favor.” 8 p.m. Epix

Saoirse Ronan stars in the 2018 drama "Mary Queen of Scots" airing on HBO. (Liam Daniel / Focus Features)

Saoirse Ronan is “Mary Queen of Scots” and Margot Robbie plays her cousin/rival Elizabeth I of England in this lavish if not entirely historically accurate 2018 historical drama. 8 p.m. HBO

A mentally unstable 30-something woman (Maiara Walsh) is living the teenage dream in the new thriller “Identity Theft of a Cheerleader.” With “NYPD Blue’s” Gail O’Grady. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Melissa McCarthy partners with a puppet to try to crack the case of “The Happytime Murders” in this not-for-kids-or-adults 2018 comedy. 9 p.m. Showtime

“Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo” finds the comic and Navy veteran doing what he does in his latest standup special. 10:30 p.m. Showtime