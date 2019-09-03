New movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Hustlers,’ ‘The Goldfinch’ and more

Sept. 11

How to Say Goodbye

A Manhattanite mourns the loss of his brother years earlier in the Sept. 11 attacks, while his acquaintances cope with their own personal and professional challenges, in this drama written, directed by and starring Frank Song. With Logan Rose Nelms, Chris Mollica. (1:18) NF.

Sept. 13

Another Day of Life

A Polish journalist reports from the front lines of the 1975 civil war in Angola in this fact-based animated drama. Written by Raúl de la Fuente, Amaia Remirez, Niall Johnson, David Weber, Damian Nenow; based on the book by Ryszard “Ricardo” Kapuściński. Directed by de la Fuente, Nenow. In English, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.

Can You Keep a Secret?

A romantically challenged career woman on her way back from a bad business trip inadvertently overshares with a handsome fellow airline passenger who turns out to be her company’s CEO. With Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn. Written by Peter Hutchings; based on a novel by Sophia Kinsella. Directed by Elise Duran. (1:34) NR.

Chained for Life

Dark satire about a beautiful film actress forced to work alongside a severely disfigured costar. With Jess Weixler, Adam Pearson, Stephen Plunkett. Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg. (1:31) NR.

D-Day

American commandos find themselves trapped behind enemy lines at the invasion of Normandy during WWII. With Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Weston Cage Coppola, Jesse Kove. Written by Geoff Meed. Directed by Nick Lyon. (1:25) NR.

Deprave

An Army medic suffering from severe PTSD tries to create a living person by stitching together assorted body parts in his Brooklyn lab. With David Call, Alex Breaux. Written and directed by Larry Fessenden. (1:54) NR.

Desolation Center

Documentary about underground punk rock and industrial music festivals in the Southern California desert during the Reagan era. With Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, et al. Directed by Stuart Swezey. (1:33) NR.

Empathy, Inc.

A down-on-his-luck venture capitalist helps fund a virtual-reality company that is harboring a dark secret. With Zack Robidas, Kathy Searle, Jay Klaitz, Eric Berryman. Written by Mark Leidner. Directed by Yedidya Gorsetman. (1:37) NR.

Fagara

After her father’s death, a young woman teams with two sisters she never knew she had to help run the family’s Hong Kong restaurant. With Sammi Cheng, Megan Lai, Li Xiaofeng. Written and directed by Heiward Mak. In Cantonese and Putonghua with English subtitles. (2:00) NR.

Freaks

A paranoid man keeps his 7-year-old daughter locked in their house to protect her from the sinister forces he claims are lurking outside. With Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker. Written and directed by Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein. (1:44) R.

The Goldfinch

Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller about a young man dealing with the tragic death of his mother in a bombing at a New York museum when he was just 13. With Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman. Written by Peter Straughan. Directed by John Crowley. (2:29) R.

Haunt

An extreme haunted house holds real horrors for a group of friends on Halloween. With Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (1:32) R.

Hustlers

Former strip club workers plan to take down a group of Wall Street players. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl, Lizzo, Cardi B. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria; based on a magazine article by Jessica Pressler. (1:50) R.

Liam: As It Was

Documentary profiles Liam Gallagher, former lead singer of the 1990s-era British rock band Oasis. Directed by Charlie Lightening, Gavin Fitzgerald. (1:25) NR.

Monos

Teenage guerilla fighters are tasked with guarding a prisoner in the jungles of Latin America. With Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura. Written by Alexis Dos Santos, Alejandro Landes; story by Landes. Directed by Landes. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:42) R.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog

A white journalist takes a road trip with a Lakota elder to learn about contemporary Native American culture. With Dave Bald Eagle, Richard Ray Whitman, Christopher Sweeney. Written by Kent Nerburn, Steven Lewis Simpson; based on a novel by Netburn. Directed by Simpson. In English and Sioux with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Documentary on the late political columnist and humorist from Texas. Directed by Janice Engel. (1:33) NR.

Riot Girls

Rival gangs of teens do battle in a dystopian world without adults. With Madison Iseman, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers. Written by Katherine Collins. Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic. (1:21) NR.

Scarborough

Two couples, each engaged in student-teacher affairs, have romantic getaways at a resort town on the English coast. With Jessica Barden, Jordan Bolger, Edward Hogg, Jodhi May. Based on a play by Fiona Evans. Written and directed by Barnaby Southcombe. (1:27) NR.

Seeds

A mentally unstable man tries to protect his teenage niece from a dark force. With Trevor Long, Andrea Chen, Garr Long. Written by Steven Weisman; story by Owen Long. Directed by Owen Long. (1:30) NR.

The Sound of Silence

A New York City “house tuner” tries to identify and eliminate ambient noises that disturb his wealthy clients. With Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton. Written by Ben Nabors, Michael Tyburksi, based on their short film. Directed by Tyburski. (1:25) NR.

3 Days With Dad

A man must deal with his crazy family when he returns home to see his dying father. With Larry Clarke, Brian Dennehy, Julie Ann Emery, Tom Arnold, Mo Gaffney, Jon Gries, Eric Edelstein, David Koechner, J.K. Simmons, Lesley Ann Warren. Written and directed by Clarke. (1:34) NR.

The Weekend

A romantically challenged female standup comic goes on a weekend trip with her ex and his new girlfriend. With Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. (1:26) R.