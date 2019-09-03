What’s on TV Wednesday ‘MasterChef’ in London on Fox

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Charlie Sheen shows off a Chrysler Turbo Interceptor, and Billy Joel shares his collection of vintage motorcycles. Also, Jay sees how the AMC Pacer stacks up against the AMC Gremlin and tries to drive the 18-wheeled articulated monstrosity known as “The Landmaster.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Songland Charlie Puth is featured in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) orders Pike (Ashley Walters) and his family into a safe house while Bishop (Noel Clarke) and the rest of the squad track down Bakur (Nasser Memarzia). 8 p.m. CW

MasterChef For the first time in the show’s history, the contestants cross the pond to London and take over dinner service at chef Gordon Ramsay’s flagship London restaurant, feeding 36 diners, including the judges and host Ramsay’s family. 8 p.m. Fox

BH90210 An anonymous threat halts production on the first day of filming, prompting cast members to make a list of current and past enemies. They begin to suspect a former costar may be nursing a grudge. Meanwhile, Jason’s (Jason Priestley) directorial insecurities are causing frustration and Tori (Tori Spelling) starts obsessing over a sexy scene she has with Brian (Brian Austin Green) in this new episode of the showbiz parody. 9 p.m. Fox

Ghost Hunters Paranormal investigator Grant Wilson returns to a famous lighthouse in St. Augustine, Fla., a location featured on the original run of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of Dallas The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Suits While Harvey and Samantha (Gabriel Macht, Katherine Heigl) are on a road trip together, Louis (Rick Hoffman) gets in over his head with a potential client. 9 p.m. USA

Magical Land of Oz This new episode explores Australia’s three surrounding oceans. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) struggles with the fallout from his actions as his family prepares for the worst in this new episode. Carter Hudson and Sergio Peris-Mencheta also star. 10 p.m. FX

Younger Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann and Debi Mazar star in the season finale. 10 p.m. TV Land

Pearson Keri (Bethany Joy Lenz) embarks on a trip with Stephanie Novak (Betsy Brandt), wife of the mayor (Morgan Spector). Also, Angela (Chantel Riley) tries to help her neighbors. Isabel Arraiza, Simon Kassianides and Eli Goree also star. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Climate Town Hall CNN is devoting seven hours of programming to the major Democratic presidential candidates. Each of the contenders takes the stage one at a time for 30 minutes to present global warming strategies and answer questions. Julian Castro 2 p.m.; Andrew Yang 2:40 p.m.; Kamala Harris 3:20 p.m.; Amy Klobuchar 4 p.m.; Joe Biden 5 p.m.; Bernie Sanders 5:40 p.m.; Elizabeth Warren 6:20 p.m.; Pete Buttigieg 7 p.m.; Beto O’Rourke 7:40 p.m.; Cory Booker 8:20 p.m. CNN also provides analysis and commentary at 4:40 p.m. and 9 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Country musician Vince Gill. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tennis player Robert Ryland and his wife, Nancy Ryland; Joy Bauer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Constance Wu. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Dean Ornish; Holland Taylor (“Mr. Mercedes”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cara Delevingne (“Carnival Row”); David Muir (“World News Tonight”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A woman says she was severely abused daily and starved for weeks at a time by her adoptive parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zac Efron (“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”); Ellen surprises a woman. 3 p.m. KNBC

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Host Barry Kibrick explains that until people can forgive themselves, they cannot help others. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Conan travels to Japan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Constance Wu; Jack White and Brendan Benson; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Dr. Phil McGraw; Method Man. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Marc Maron; Jillian Bell; Keane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Maren Morris; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Women’s College Volleyball Minnesota visits Texas, 5 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.