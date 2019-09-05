Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection’ and more

“St. Helena’s Black Merry Go Round” by Sam Doyle
“St. Helena’s Black Merry Go Round” by Sam Doyle is among the works on display in the new CAAM exhibition “Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection.”
(California African American Museum)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 8, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Sept. 8-15:

Openings

On Display in the Walled City: Nigeria at the British Empire Exhibition, 1924–1925 Vintage works by male and female Nigerian artists from the Fowler’s Wellcome Collection (starts Sun.; ends Jan. 12). Also on display: “Through Positive Eyes,” a large-scale photography and storytelling project co-created by artist-activists living with HIV/AIDS, which includes a sculpture installation by L.A.–based multimedia artist Alison Saar (starts next Sun.; ends Feb. 16). Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection Survey of arts traditions of the American South includes assemblages, quilts, sculptures, paintings. Also on display: “LA Blacksmith,” featuring metal sculptures in a variety of styles crafted by local artists. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

Julie Green: Flown Blue Exhibition spotlights the artist’s use of porcelain and stoneware dishes in large-scale works that range from the personal to the political. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 23. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa Features 16 large panels depicting Colombia’s landscape, architecture and peoples. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. www.molaa.org

Matt Cooper
