Classical music in L.A. this week: ‘La Bohème’ at LA Opera and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Sept. 8-15:

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s Piano Trio, “Archduke,” and Auerbach’s 24 Preludes for Violin & Piano. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 8 p.m.; Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

Hail to the Heroes Pacific Symphony is joined by country music’s Lee Greenwood for a salute to veterans and first responders featuring patriotic and orchestral favorites. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $25 and up; free for active-duty military, veterans and first responders. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Bach’s Coffee Cantata Salastina presents the German composer’s comical vocal work. Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 5:30 p.m. Also at Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 11 a.m. $50. salastina.org

Advertisement

Second Sundays at Two Recital Series Pianist Robert Thies plays pieces by Mozart and Schubert. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2:30 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Ravel with Thibaudet Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the LA Phil under guest conductor Eun Sun Kim for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G; program also includes Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Alexandra Stréliski The neo-classical composer-pianist performs. The Hotel Café, Second Stage, 1623 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Tue., 7 p.m. $20; ages 21 and up only. www.hotelcafe.com

An American in Paris The LA Phil under guest conductor Brett Mitchell offers live accompaniment for a screening of this classic 1951 film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron and featuring the music of George Gershwin. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Advertisement

La Bohème LA Opera presents Barrie Kosky’s Komische Oper Berlin production of the Puccini classic about young artists in 19th-century Paris; in Italian with English supertitles; contains adult content and brief nudity. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m.; ends Oct. 6. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

MGM Movie Classics Michael Feinstein and Pasadena Pops are joined by Tony winners Gavin Creel and Karen Ziemba and soprano Jamie Chamberlin for a season closer that includes favorites from “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “The Wizard of Oz.” The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org

Second Saturday Series The Trojan Brass plays works by Bach, Wagner, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 244-7241.

The Texas Tenors The trio performs a mix of Broadway, classical, pop and country with a 30-piece orchestra. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $67.50-$135. (310) 544-0403. palosverdesperformingarts.com

Nate’s World Pittance Chamber Music’s season opener features LA Opera bassist Nathan Farrington and friends performing music by Bach, Brahms, Haydn, Hank Williams, et al. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$35. PittanceChamberMusic.org

Blake Pouliot The Canadian violinist plays pieces by Mozart, Bartok, Kreisler, Saariaho, Janacek and de Sarasate. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Restoration Concerts Pianist Robert Thies plays works by Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven and Schubert, plus the world premiere of Shie Rozow’s “Fantasia Appassionata.” South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

St. James Sunday Concerts Pianist Roger Wright and organist James Lent play pieces by Prokofiev and Saint-Saens. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org