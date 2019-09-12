7 things to do in L.A. and the O.C., including an Alan Turing dance and Tarfest

New work hits the stage from Invertigo Dance Theatre and Leela Dance Collective, the Chinese circus troupe Cirque Mei is at Segerstrom Center for the Arts and it’s time once again for the family-friendly Tarfest at the La Brea Tar Pits. Pasadena Pops closes out its summer season, while Pittance Chamber Orchestra is just getting started. Plus “In Circles” gets a revival at Odyssey Theatre.

Putting Turing to the test

In the world-premiere dance work “Formulae & Fairy Tales,” Invertigo Dance Theatre reimagines the story of British mathematician and code breaker Alan Turing through the lens of Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $49 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

The Odyssey Theatre stages a revival of the 1967 musical "In Circles." With Jacque Lynn Colton, seated, as Gertrude Stein. (Enci Box)

Round and round and round they go

Odyssey Theatre presents a revival of Al Carmines’ “In Circles.” The nonlinear prose of Gertrude Stein serves as the basis for this Obie-winning 1967 comedic musical. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 10. $32-$37; discounts available; $10 tickets on select dates. (310) 477-2055. odysseytheatre.com

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops wrap up another summer at the Arboretum with music from classic MGM films. (Jenna Schoenefeld / For The Times)

You’re gonna hear them roar

Pasadena Pops wraps up its summer season with “MGM Movie Classics.” Tony winners Gavin Creel and Karen Ziemba and soprano Jamie Chamberlin join Michael Feinstein and the orchestra for a program that includes favorites from “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Pittance becomes eclectic

Pittance Chamber Music launches its 2019-20 season with “Nate’s World,” a wide-ranging program featuring Los Angeles Opera bassist Nathan Farrington and friends performing music by Brahms, country music legend Hank Williams and eras in between. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. 3 p.m. $10-$35. pittancechambermusic.org

Leela Dance Collective presents the Los Angeles premiere of “Son of the Wind" at the Ford Theatres on Saturday. (Leela Dance Collective)

A blast from the past

An all-female cast performs male and female roles as Leela Dance Collective presents the Los Angeles premiere of “Son of the Wind,” a contemporary take on a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic “The Ramayana.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673. fordtheatres.org

Cirque Mei rolls into Costa Mesa for a pair of shows at Segerstrom Center this weekend. (Cirque Mei )

Prepare to “ooh” and “aah”

Direct from China, it’s Cirque Mei. The company’s artists and acrobats will perform classic and contemporary circus routines for your amusement and/or amazement. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The arts-and-music festival Tarfest returns to the La Brea Tar Pits on Saturday. (Launch LA)

Stick around all day

Free and family-friendly, the music and arts festival known as Tarfest is back for a 17th year. Local musicians will be on hand, as will a trio of KCRW DJs. The day includes arts and crafts, art installations and food trucks. La Brea Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. launchla.org