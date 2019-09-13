Itzhak Perlman opens the Soraya’s new season: Classical music in Los Angeles this week

Here is a list of classical music performances in the L.A. area for Sept. 15-22:

Bach’s Coffee Cantata Salastina presents the composer’s comical vocal work. Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Sun., 11 a.m. $50. salastina.org

Nate’s World Pittance Chamber Music’s season opener features LA Opera bassist Nathan Farrington and friends in music by Bach, Brahms, Haydn, Hank Williams and others. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$35. PittanceChamberMusic.org

Blake Pouliot The Canadian violinist plays pieces by Mozart, Bartok, Kreisler, Saariaho, Janacek and de Sarasate. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Restoration Concerts Pianist Robert Thies plays works by Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven and Schubert, plus the world premiere of Shie Rozow’s “Fantasia Appassionata.” South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

St. James Sunday Concerts Pianist Roger Wright and organist James Lent play pieces by Prokofiev and Saint-Saens. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Ergo Musica plays works for viola d’amore, soprano and baroque cello. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Itzhak Perlman The violinist, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva, opens the Soraya’s new season with works by Beethoven, Dvorak and Franck. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 7 p.m. $59 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Magical Mozart Piano Spheres’ Susan Svrček plays keyboard works by the Austrian composer. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

The South Bay Chamber Music Society Fiato String Quartet plays works by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Ives. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Department Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Colburn Orchestra LA Opera’s James Conlon leads the student ensemble in Prokoviev’s Symphony No. 3, Weber’s “Euryanthe” Overture, and Schumann’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Sanga Yang. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. $15 and up. colburnschool.edu

Edendale Up Close Concerts Ergo Musica plays works for viola d’amore, soprano and baroque cello. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000. edendaleupclose.blogspot.com

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra The conductor-less ensemble is joined by soprano Alisa Jordheim for a program of works by Schubert, Messiaen, Heather Gilligan and Jennifer Higdon. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org. Also at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St, Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$45. kco.la

Novena The all-female vocal ensemble performs traditional music from Eastern Europe and the Balkans. Caltech, Ramo Auditorium, 332. S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $5, $25. (626) 395-4652. pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org

Organic Rush Jacaranda launches its new season, “Remember the Future,” with this organ-centric program of works by Bach, Messiaen, Ives, Poulenc and Arvo Pärt; with organists Thomas Mellan, Mark Alan Hilt, and others. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Silence “Light,” the second installment of this eclectic three-part concert series, features electronic music pioneer Suzanne Ciani and Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30, $37. descansogardens.org

Sounds Re-Imagined: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Mozart The pianist and conductor joins musicians from Salastina for Mozart’s chamber arrangement of his Piano Concerto. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

Wickedly Trans — Voices from the Rainbow The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles performs songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and “Wicked.” El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Sat., 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

La Bohème LA Opera presents Komische Oper Berlin’s production of the Puccini classic about young artists in 19th-century Paris; in Italian with English supertitles; contains adult content and brief nudity. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 6. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org