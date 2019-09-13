What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Terror’ and more

SERIES
Protection Court This new unscripted series is set in Judge Carroll Kelly’s courtroom, where rulings are a last resort for terrified victims seeking restraining orders. 10 a.m. KDOC
Dancing With the Stars After a longer-than-usual hiatus, this unscripted competition series returns for its 28th edition, with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as judges. Competing for the mirrorball trophy, among others, are actors James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”) and Kate Flannery (“The Office”); singers Lauren Alaina and Mary Wilson, formerly of the Supremes; sports stars Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom; TV personalities Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette”) and Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”); and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The final four dancers have had to prevail against formidable rivals to make it to tonight’s two-hour live season finale. Cat Deeley is host. 8 p.m. Fox
Country Music Nashville becomes the center of the country music industry as it grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II in a new episode of the Ken Burns documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
A Very Brady Renovation “The Brady Bunch” cast members have an emotional reunion at their famous TV home before beginning demolition. Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase in the first of two new episodes. In the second the focus is on Mike Brady’s Den and the second story of the home. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV
The Terror As this deeply unsettling season continues to unfold, a chronicle of a past infamy provides valuable insight into the present malignant presence that stalks the Terminal Islanders. Also, Chester (Derek Mio) returns home to his family, while Henry and Asako (Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori) are faced with a difficult decision. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the final three young bakers to create cakes shaped like aliens, a spaceship or a planet unlike Earth in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ghost Adventures The team visits a Los Angeles recording studio, where a dark presence is said to haunt the building. 9 p.m. Travel
Lodge 49 As the Lynx prepare for the Mystic Chords of Memory, Dud’s (Wyatt Russell) wound worsens and Liz (Sonya Cassidy) goes on a journey at Orbis in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency contractor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taran Killam. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Meredith Vieira. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray The cast of “The Brady Bunch” discusses the Brady house renovation; Antoni Porowski. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Jane Lynch; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Meatless burgers; a polio-like disease striking children. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Christina Aguilera; Brian Austin Green. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says he murdered his bride in his multimillion-dollar high-rise apartment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”); Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”); Local Natives perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (Season premiere) Kourtney Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Raising the Transgender Child: A Complete Guide for Parents, Families, and Caregivers.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kamala Harris; Lilly Singh; Charli XCX performs with Christine and the Queens. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hiddleston; Marie Osmond. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Constance Wu; Neil Patrick Harris; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dax Shepard; Lilly Singh; Yesod Williams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets, 5 p.m. ESPN