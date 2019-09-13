Movies on TV this week Sept. 15, 2019: ‘Alien,’ ‘Aliens’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 15 - 21, 2019

Alien (1979) Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Showtime Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Starz Sat. 5:37 a.m.

Glory (1989) TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Tues. 9 p.m. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Mon. 10 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:02 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Sat. 2 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sun. 7:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 15 - 21, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Alien 3 (1992) ★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:22 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:27 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:25 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:24 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:02 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:14 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Sundance Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:12 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 6 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:23 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 15 - 21, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:25 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 10:55 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 4 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:12 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:42 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Starz Sun. 2:31 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Starz Tues. 10:46 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TNT Sat. 5:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Tues. 1:28 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:01 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:15 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6:45 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 9:01 a.m. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:56 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ TNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Sun. 12:20 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Starz Sat. 5:37 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:10 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:39 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:12 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Encore Sat. 5 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sat. 3 p.m. E Sun. Noon

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:22 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:15 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 7:20 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ BET Wed. 9 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 4:24 a.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Sun. 8:05 a.m. HBO Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ TCM Fri. Noon

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. Noon

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 6 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ EPIX Mon. 1:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Fri. 2:55 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Sat. 2 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Shark Tale (2004) ★★ HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ BET Fri. 9 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 7 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:50 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 6 a.m. MTV Mon. 7:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 8:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:42 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:09 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 15 - 21, 2019

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. Un adolescente debe huir para salvar su vida poco tiempo después de descubrir que las personas que lo criaron, recientemente asesinadas, no eran sus padres reales. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Acres & Acres (2016) Rafe Spall, Emilia Fox. A woman dying of incurable breast cancer creates a list of memories and lessons for the husband and sons she is about to leave behind. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Agnes of God (1985) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Meg Tilly. A psychiatrist probes the mind of a nun in whose room has been found a dead newborn infant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Alien 3 (1992) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton. The survivor of several alien attacks is the only woman on a prison planet with a doctor, thugs, zealots and a horrific monster. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:25 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

All Saints (2017) ★★★ John Corbett, Cara Buono. Pastor Michael Spurlock receives an assignment to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma who know how to farm. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 5:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:47 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Mon. 2:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 8:49 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:11 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 8:43 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:49 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Amelia’s Closet (2016) Kira Jane Pinkney, Jon Chaffin. An 11-year-old girl steals from her bullies and hides their things in her closet. (NR) 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The American Epic Sessions (2016) Taj Mahal, Jack White. Contemporary artists use equipment from the 1920s to record music. (NR) KVCR Sun. 7 p.m. KVCR Mon. 2 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

American Me (1992) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, William Forsythe. A Latino gang leader returns to society after wielding 18 years of brutal power in Folsom State Prison. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 5:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:11 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:55 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

American Satan (2017) Andy Biersack, Malcolm McDowell. A young rock band, half from England and half from the US, drop out of college and move to the Sunset Strip to chase their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 3:40 a.m.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Angel Face (1952) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jean Simmons. A socialite and her chauffeur are accused of killing her father and stepmother. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anne Baxter. A slain gangster breaks his deal with the devil, who has brought him back as an honest judge. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Angrily Ever After (2019) Jasmine Burke, Terayle Hill. A woman loses her fiance, her career and her home within a single day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Animal Kingdom (1932) ★★★ Ann Harding, Leslie Howard. A publisher marries a socialite instead of the artist he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Another Cinderella Story (2008) Selena Gomez, Drew Seeley. A young man longs to reunite with a beautiful dancer that he met at a masked ball. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 9:12 a.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Appointment in Tokyo (1945) ★★★ The four years of conflict during World War II between the United States and Japan begins after the Japanese bombing of the naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 11:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 8:15 a.m.

El Ardiente Deseo (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Armed and Dangerous (1986) ★ John Candy, Eugene Levy. A framed policeman and a disbarred lawyer go to work for the mob-run company Guard Dog Security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Empleados de una compañía de camiones blindados planean un robo en contra de su propia empresa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. KFTR Mon. Noon

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:26 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

El As de Oros (1968) Manuel Capetillo, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre sencillo se enamora de una hermosa joven de la alta sociedad, que complica su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Así Es Mi México (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Begoña Palacios. Un charro y un cantante se enamoran de una bella joven que desea debutar como bailarina en un teatro ambulante. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 2:40 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:21 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 12:10 p.m.

B

Babel (2006) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. A tragic accident’s scope expands, catching four groups of people on three continents in its terrible grip. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Bachelor Party Vegas (2005) ★ Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett. An engaged man and his four friends have a series of wild misadventures in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 3:42 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sun. 2:31 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Tues. 10:46 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 12:29 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:26 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. Un vendedor de carros y su pandilla de ladrones llegan hasta la bóveda de un banco y descubren mucho más que dinero y joyas. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 5:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 1:28 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:01 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Bedford Incident (1965) ★★ Richard Widmark, Sidney Poitier. A reporter aboard a U.S. destroyer witnesses the captain’s pursuit of a Soviet sub near Greenland. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ Joe Manganiello, Mr. Kennedy. Navy SEALS battle Colombian adversaries while on a mission to rescue a hostage. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Best Men (1998) ★★ Dean Cain, Andy Dick. Shady friends get in trouble while traveling to California to attend a newly released convict’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Big Heat (1953) ★★ Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame. A gun moll helps a detective find the gangsters who killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

The Big Stampede (1932) ★ John Wayne, Noah Beery. A young marshal arrives to investigate the death of his predecessor and clean up a gang of cattle rustlers. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. El rey local de las carreras ilegales de motocicletas toma al hijo de su mecánico fallecido bajo su tutela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 9 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:50 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

Blood Alley (1955) ★★ John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. Chinese villagers free a merchant marine captain from the communists to take them to Hong Kong in a stern-wheeler. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Wed. 2:11 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

BOO! (2018) Aurora Perrineau, Jaden Piner. A torn suburban family refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 4:01 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Bottle Rocket (1996) ★★★ Owen C. Wilson, Luke Wilson. Three inept robbers pull heists, then argue, split and reconcile in suburban Dallas. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 6:45 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

British Intelligence (1940) ★★ Boris Karloff, Margaret Lindsay. A woman spying for two countries experiences complications when she is pitted against a butler. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Wyoming two cowboys begin a secret romance that endures through many years and each one’s shaky marriage. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Fri. 3:04 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004) ★ Bill Paxton, Jay Chandrasekhar. A killer terrorizes vacationers and staff members at a Caribbean resort owned by a has-been rocker. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri. 12:42 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 2 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson. A teenager pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Career Opportunities (1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 4:20 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:51 a.m.

Carmen Jones (1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Disney XD Sun. 9:01 a.m. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Catfish (2010) ★★★ An unexpected odyssey rolls out when a filmmaker’s brother begins receiving unusually advanced paintings from a girl, supposedly 8 years old. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 5 a.m.

Ceddo (1977) ★★ Tabata Ndiaye, Moustapha Yade. One man makes a non-conformist stand against the persecution put on him by the proponents of Christianity and Islam. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:56 a.m.

Cleveland Abduction (2015) Taryn Manning, Raymond Cruz. A single mother becomes Ariel Castro’s first kidnapping victim, and finds herself trapped in his home with two other women for 11 years. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:35 a.m.

The Closer You Get (2000) ★★ Ian Hart, Sean McGinley. In an Irish village, single men band together to place a personal ad in an American newspaper to find women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 10:40 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Common Chord (2013) Jason Cermak, Pete Seadon. After his ex-girlfriend dies, Kyle struggles to accept the responsibility of being a father to his young daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Confidential Agent (1945) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Lauren Bacall. During the Spanish Civil War, an agent on a mission to purchase coal meets with murder and counterspies. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Contigo a la distancia (1954) Ana Bertha Lepe, Rosa de Castilla. Unas hermanas conocen en una cantina a un ranchero y ambas se enamoran, una de ellas es hermana de él y no lo saben. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Cop Out (2010) ★ Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan. Two veteran NYPD detectives confront a gangster who is obsessed with sports memorabilia in order to retrieve an invaluable baseball card. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:40 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

El Cristo de los Milagros (1986) Juan Gallardo, Norma Lazareno. Tres jinetes maleantes viajan a un pueblo con el fin de robar todo el oro de la iglesia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Cuando los Hijos No Vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Cured (2017) Ellen Page, Sam Keeley. After years of a zombie plague that ravaged Europe, humanity grapples with how to reintegrate the former zombies into society. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

D

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Darkness (2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:30 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 8:03 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:03 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Dead Ringer (1964) ★★★ Bette Davis, Karl Malden. Edith kills Margaret, her twin, and takes her identity, fooling Edith’s boyfriend but not Margaret’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

Death of a Cheerleader (1994) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Tori Spelling. Tragedy results when a teenager’s desire to become more popular in her high school fuels jealousy toward a classmate. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Death Race: Inferno (2012) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Only one victory away from winning his freedom, legendary driver Carl Lucas enters the first Death Race to take place in the brutal Kalahari Desert. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Fri. 12:25 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:28 a.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

The Defector (1966) ★★ Montgomery Clift, Hardy Kruger. A U.S. scientist spies for a CIA agent in East Germany; a Soviet agent tries to get him to defect. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 5:50 a.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

Designing Woman (1957) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Disturbing Behavior (1998) ★★ James Marsden, Katie Holmes. High-school students suspect that sinister forces are controlling their too-perfect classmates. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BET Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:45 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun. 10:23 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:59 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:34 a.m.

Don Herculano enamorado (1984) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Don Herculano, el alcalde, se ha enamorado locamente y sus rivales políticos esperan conseguir su posición. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

The Double Man (1967) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Britt Ekland. A CIA agent is lured to the Alps and replaced in Washington by a look-alike Soviet spy. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Mon. 5:38 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Drone (2017) Sean Bean, Patrick Sabongui. Drone pilot and family man Neil conducts deadly and covert missions, all from the comfort of his suburban hometown. When an enigmatic businessman from Pakistan shows up seeking revenge, Neil must confront the consequences of his actions. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 5:37 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Tues. 4:09 p.m.

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Eating Raoul (1982) ★★ Paul Bartel, Mary Woronov. The absurd Blands lure swingers home to be conked by a skillet, robbed and removed by Raoul. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Emitai (1972) ★★ Pierre Blanchard, Robert Fontaine. Senegalese villagers attempt a revolt against French incursions into tribal life. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Enemy Mine (1985) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr. An Earthian space pilot crash-lands on a planet with a lizardlike warrior from the Dracon Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 12:34 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Fri. 5:25 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 12:08 p.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019) Andrea Roth. A mother will stop at nothing to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

An Everlasting Piece (2000) ★★★ Barry McEvoy, Brian F. O’Byrne. Rival barbers, one a Roman Catholic, the other a Protestant, become partners to corner the toupee market in 1980s Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:25 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 10:32 p.m. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Sat. 2:26 a.m.

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon

Eyewitness (1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

F

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

A Family Man (2016) Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol. Dane Jensen is a hard-driven headhunter who’s gearing up for the professional battle of his life. When his young son is given a harrowing diagnosis, Dane is pulled between achieving his dream and spending time with the family that needs him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 5:25 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Mon. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Tues. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 8:29 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:39 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:12 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey (2017) Zoey, a young trans Mexican-American, celebrates her 15th birthday. (NR) 26 mins. HBO Sat. 11:27 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 7:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:28 p.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 4:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:31 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Fire With Fire (2012) Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson. Tras ser testigo de un asesinato cometido por una banda de mafiosos, un bombero debe entrar al programa de protección de testigos. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The First of May (1998) ★★★ Dan Byrd, Julie Harris. A foster child and an old woman escape from their respective homes, join a circus and become family to each other. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Five Star Final (1931) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, H.B. Warner. A sensationalistic newspaper causes tragedy for several innocent people with ruthless reporting and distorted facts. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Flame of the West (1945) ★★ Johnny Mack Brown, Raymond Hatton. A civic-minded physician from a small town in the West helps uproot crooked town officials. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Mon. 1:25 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Jack Turner, Merritt Patterson. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:02 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:27 p.m.

Foxfire (1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Frankenweenie (2012) ★★★ Voices of Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short. Animated. A boy faces unintended and sometimes monstrous consequences when he conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back from the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 5:16 a.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. La pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo se casa con el artista Diego Rivera, quien comparte con ella sus radicales puntos de vista políticos. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 10:16 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:19 p.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale. The host of a late-night TV horror show believes a teen’s next-door neighbor is a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:25 p.m.

From Straight A’s to XXX (2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 2:59 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Galveston (2018) Ben Foster, Elle Fanning. Roy is a hard-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man who gets double-crossed by his powerful boss. He soon finds himself on the run with a young woman and her daughter as they try to find sanctuary in Galveston, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m.

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:15 a.m.

The Gender Card Flip (2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

La generala (1971) María Félix, Ignacio López Tarso. Una mujer se une a las tropas rebeldes, cuando encuentra al coronel que traicionó a su hermano lo enamora y lo castra. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 a.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Giant Little Ones (2018) Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann. Franky and Ballas are athletic, popular and living the perfect high school life until the night of Franky’s 17th birthday party when an incident changes their lives forever. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 7:17 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:25 a.m.

The Girl He Met Online (2014) Yvonne Zima, Mary-Margaret Humes. Gillian keeps her bipolar mood swings hidden from Andy, her new boyfriend. When Gillian’s boss and mother push her too far emotionally, she starts to take out her rage on Andy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Girl in the Bunker (2017) Julia Lalonde, Henry Thomas. A young woman is kidnapped and held in a bunker by a sexual predator. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 12:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:20 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:25 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:32 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 12:40 p.m.

The Godfathers of Hardcore (2017) Roger Miret, Vinnie Stigma. Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma and their band Agnostic Front remain relevant in the New York music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 6:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Gold Raiders (1951) ★ George O’Brien, The Three Stooges. Three daffy but daring traveling salesmen become unlikely heroes when they offer assistance in thwarting a gang of would-be robbers. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 8:21 a.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Wed. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:10 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 5 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. History Thur. 8 a.m.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 a.m. HBO Tues. 10:40 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 p.m.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Hard Target (1993) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen. Hired to find a missing person in New Orleans, a merchant seaman becomes the prey of those who hunt men for sport. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Harts in High Season (1996) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Married sleuths are caught in a web of seduction, intrigue and murder in Australia. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Till Death Do Us Hart (1996) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Jet-setting married sleuths head to Germany, where mistaken identity gets a dead-ringer for one kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 4:29 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

High School Musical (2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

High School Musical 2 (2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sat. 3 p.m. E Sun. Noon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Thur. 8 p.m. USA Thur. 10:32 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:50 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 7:30 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:04 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

Hotel Monterey (1972) ★★ Silent. Filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s experimental work exhibits a rundown New York hotel and its residents. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The House on 56th Street (1933) ★★ Kay Francis, Ricardo Cortez. A woman loves a rich man, spends 20 years in prison, then teams up with a Roaring ‘20s card shark. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:40 p.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 2 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Bravo Fri. 9:22 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:27 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:25 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:24 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:02 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:14 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:20 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:55 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. Noon Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

I

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017) Alana Boden, Skeet Ulrich. In 2002, Brian David Mitchell abducts 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home. Held captive by Mitchell and his accomplice, Smart must endure months of brutality while trying to figure out a way to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Ice Station Zebra (1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 4:57 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:55 a.m.

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 7:10 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) ★★★★ Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

In This Our Life (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland. A wretched woman runs off with her sister’s husband, for starters. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

Inherit the Wind (1960) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Fredric March. A fundamentalist orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a Darwinist teacher in the 1920s South. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. El descarado y brillante Tony Stark, tras ver destruido todo su universo personal, debe encontrar y enfrentarse a un enemigo cuyo poder no conoce límites. Este viaje pondrá a prueba su entereza una y otra vez, y le obligará a confiar en su ingenio. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Edie Adams. A motley assortment of characters embarks on a chaotic and slapstick-filled race to find $350,000 in buried loot. (G) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

J

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 10:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 8:15 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 1:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Jewel Robbery (1932) ★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. Baroness Teri von Horhenfels deals with the tedium of her aristocratic life with a long line of lovers until she gets a much-needed dose of excitement when she becomes the target of a charismatic thief. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

Jim Thorpe, All American (1951) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Charles Bickford. Coach Pop Warner recalls the Oklahoma Indian forced to return his medals from the 1912 Olympics. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Jinx Money (1948) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. After a bank robber double-crosses his partners and keeps the $50,000 payoff for himself, he’s murdered by a mysterious umbrella-toting man and the cash is found by the Bowery Boys. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 5:21 p.m. Encore Wed. 11 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 1:47 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:31 p.m.

June (2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 8:08 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 7:20 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

K

Key Largo (1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 9:11 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:25 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Kingdom Come (2001) ★★ LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett Smith. Members of a dysfunctional family bicker while mourning the loss of their patriarch. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:05 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BBC America Sat. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

Knute Rockne, All American (1940) ★★★ Pat O’Brien, Ronald Reagan. Coach Rockne leads Notre Dame to gridiron greatness with star player George ``The Gipper’’ Gipp. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

L

Labyrinth (1986) ★★ David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly. Teenage Sarah journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother from a goblin king. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Land Beyond the Law (1937) ★★ Dick Foran, Linda Perry. A singing cowboy spanks a girl and drives out rustlers in New Mexico. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Tues. 4 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Las manzanas de Dorotea (1957) María Elena Marqués, Jaime Fernández. Un hombre rico se esconde en el rancho de su hermano donde intenta descubrir los verdaderos sentimientos de su esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 5:34 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 8:32 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:23 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:23 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:55 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Leisure Seeker (2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Fri. 2:28 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:03 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:21 p.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:35 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Les rendez-vous d’Anna (1978) Aurore Clément, Helmut Griem. Anna meets many people on her trip to Germany to show her latest film, and they all make personal revelations to her. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

The Liquidator (1966) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Trevor Howard. A British spy chief recruits and trains a squeamish playboy to be an on-call assassin. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 1:51 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:48 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 6:10 a.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:50 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

M

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:02 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:12 p.m.

Major Dundee (1965) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Richard Harris. A Union major chases Indians to Mexico with a condemned Confederate captain and a cavalry of prisoners. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

A Man Apart (2003) ★ Vin Diesel, Larenz Tate. A DEA agent embarks on a vengeful quest to find the drug lord responsible for his wife’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 10:36 p.m.

Man From God’s Country (1958) ★★ George Montgomery, Randy Stuart. A former sheriff drifts to another town and helps a Civil War buddy clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 2:28 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) ★★★★ Leslie Banks, Peter Lorre. Anarchists kidnap a couple’s daughter to hide a plot to kill a diplomat in London. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker. A dried-out heroin addict returns to his wife and card dealing in Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

El Mariachi Canta (1962) Luis Aguilar, Lucha Villa. La rivalidad y los celos entre dos mariachis, uno integrado por mujeres y el otro integrado por hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Lane. Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka ``Deep Throat,’' leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Wed. 4:11 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:38 p.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 8 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Tues. 7:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Match King (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Lili Damita. A scheming Chicago street cleaner corners the match market, swindling a movie star on the way. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Match Point (2005) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A one-time tennis professional becomes obsessed with his brother-in-law’s seductive fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Matchless (1967) ★★ Patrick O’Neal, Ira Furstenberg. A New York journalist plays global spy with an ancient ring that makes him invisible. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. A lawman, a lady and a gambler head to a poker championship, where conning is the name of the game. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 8:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:01 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:25 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:02 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m.

Meteor Storm (2010) ★★ Michael Trucco, Kari Matchett. Astronomer Michelle Young works to save San Francisco after a rogue comet causes meteors to hit the city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:02 a.m.

México de mi Corazón (1964) Lucha Villa, Lupita Ferrer. Dos muchachas ganan un concurso artístico en los Estados Unidos, y reciben como premio un viaje a México. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 5 p.m.

Midnight Cowboy (1969) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight. Texas hustler Joe Buck works 42nd Street with ailing con man Ratso Rizzo. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:35 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3:55 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Miracle Worker (1962) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 12:38 p.m. Starz Wed. 8:13 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:51 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:29 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. El equipo enfrenta al Sindicato, una peligrosa corporación de agentes especiales muy preparados, y dispuestos a todo para establecer un nuevo orden mundial. Ethan regresa a la acción, acompañado de la enigmática agente doble británica Ilsa Faust. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Tues. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Moana (1926) Silent. Filmmaker Robert J. Flaherty spends a year living in a village in Samoa documenting the life of the villagers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 2:49 p.m.

Moonraker (1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Thur. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Emma de Caunes. Bumbling Bean takes a holiday on the French Riviera and is mistaken for a kidnapper and an avante-garde filmmaker. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Mr. Right (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick. A woman comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 a.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 7 p.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Murder She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000) ★★ Angela Lansbury, Robert Mailhouse. While at a writer’s conference, Jessica Fletcher tries to solve the murder of a man who wrote a nonfiction book about the KGB. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Murder, She Wrote: South by Southwest (1997) ★ Angela Lansbury, Mel Harris. Sleuth Jessica Fletcher seeks a woman who witnessed the murder of a government whistle-blower. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 4:24 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 11:44 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

N

Nacho Libre (2006) ★★ Jack Black, Ana de la Reguera. To raise money for an orphanage, a Mexican cook named Ignacio moonlights as a professional wrestler. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:35 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Mon. 2:06 a.m. CMT Mon. 12:06 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017) Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay. Newsboys go on strike in 1899 New York in this stage performance of the musical ``Newsies,’' filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (PG) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Thur. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Nocturne (1946) ★★★ George Raft, Lynn Bari. A police detective asks too many questions about a Hollywood composer’s so-called suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Nothing in Common (1986) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Jackie Gleason. A yuppie adman faces his parents’ separation and his father’s need for a major operation. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 8:05 a.m. HBO Tues. 1:40 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

O

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 10:29 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros ``yos’’. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 p.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 4:02 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:27 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Out of Omaha (2018) Twin black brothers come of age in racially divided Omaha. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 9:03 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:37 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

P

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Pan (2015) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund. Whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland, a 12-year-old orphan must defeat the ruthless pirate Blackbeard and become the hero forever known as Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Paper Heart (2009) ★★ Charlyne Yi, Michael Cera. Newlyweds, longtime couples, a romance novelist, a divorce lawyer and a psychic are among the people with whom actress Charlyne Yi discusses the meaning of true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 5:46 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4 p.m.

Parker (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez. Un ladrón es traicionado por su propia banda, quienes lo abandonan a su suerte y lo dan por muerto. Si embargo, sobrevive y, con la ayuda de una infiltrada, promete vengarse y apropiarse del botín que robaron sus antiguos camaradas. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Match (2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

The Perfect Weapon (1991) ★★ Jeff Speakman, John Dye. An expert in ``kenpo’’ karate avenges his Chinatown friend, slain by a mobster in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Pete’s Dragon (2016) ★★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley. Live action/animated. A forest ranger meets a 10-year-old orphan who claims he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Piranha (1978) ★★ Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies. Two people unwittingly free a mad military scientist’s mutant fish near a summer camp and resort lake. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Plaquemines (2016) Donna DuPlantier, Oscar Gale. A father and son navigate life in the fishing culture of Plaquemines Parish, La. (NR) 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. Noon

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 6 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Por Sofía (2016) Manny Dortanieves, Beatriz Aguirre. Una hermosa mujer, 20 años después de presenciar el asesinato de su madre, busca venganza contra el hombre que la mató. (NR) KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Prairie Law (1940) ★★ George O’Brien, Virginia Vale. A two-fisted rancher sets out to stop a land baron who has sparked a range war between cattlemen and settlers. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Fri. 1 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 2:55 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 8:32 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:56 p.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sun. 4:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Private Parts (1972) ★★ Ayn Ruymen, Lucille Benson. Cheryl meets a weirdo with an inflatable doll at Aunt Martha’s Skid Row hotel. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Problem Child (1990) ★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. An eager yuppie and his wife adopt a little boy, Junior, who’s totally out of control. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Problem Child 2 (1991) ★★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. Unruly Junior meets wild Trixie and together they try to match his father with her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 7:47 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:13 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:40 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Psycho Wedding Crasher (2017) Heather Morris, Fiona Vroom. A dressmaker longs to meet a man, get married and move away from her abusive aunt. When she meets the man of her dreams, she decides she’ll stop at nothing to have him and her dream wedding -- even if it means killing his fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

El Pueblo Fantasma (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

The Purchase Price (1932) ★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. A nightclub singer on the run becomes a Midwestern farmer’s mail-order bride. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Thur. 9 p.m. CMT Fri. Noon

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Q

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Wed. 4 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:05 a.m.

R

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Racing With the Moon (1984) ★★★ Sean Penn, Elizabeth McGovern. Two buddies with girlfriends hop trains for kicks before joining the Marines in 1942 California. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 3:41 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:32 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:45 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:03 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

El Rapto de las Sabinas (1958) Lorena Velázquez, Tere Velázquez. Historia de la construcción de Roma por Remo y el rapto de las ``Sabinas’’ mujeres de otro país que los Romanos querían. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:23 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 10:39 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Repo Man (1984) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton. Punker Otto tries to repossess a Chevy Malibu with something alien and atomic in the trunk. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 1:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 3 a.m.

Return to Campus (1975) ★★ Earl Keyes, Ray Troha. Now a rich retired widower, an Ohio State football letterman returns as the world’s greatest kicker. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Reversal of Fortune (1990) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons. Harvard’s Alan Dershowitz defends Claus von Bulow for trying to kill his wife, Sunny. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 3:35 a.m.

El revólver sangriento (1964) Luis Aguilar, Lola Beltrán. Un fugitivo se deja matar y todo el que usa su revólver sufre una muerte trágica, su ex novia decide guardar el arma. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:24 a.m.

Rio Grande Patrol (1950) ★★ Tim Holt, Richard Martin. An official of the U.S. Border Patrol discovers a fellow serviceman is helping bandits smuggle guns into Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Río Hondo (1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 8:17 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:34 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:17 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 7 a.m. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Ruben Brandt, Collector (2018) ★★★ Voices of Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori. Animated. A psychiatrist who has a roster of criminal patients must exorcise some strange demons. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 4:02 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 10:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 2:19 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:22 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:17 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

S

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Sabotage (1936) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka. A London housewife learns that her husband is helping a secret group planting bombs in public places. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Sat. 2 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (2016) Voices of Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard. Animated. Scooby and the gang stumble upon a menacing phantom at an off-road racing competition. With the help of some WWE superstars, they try to save the race before it’s too late. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TOON Fri. 9 a.m.

Sea of Love (1989) ★★★ Al Pacino, Ellen Barkin. Two New York detectives bait a lonely hearts killer; one of them falls for a suspect. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 3:03 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Thur. 10:34 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:48 a.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor (2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Seeing Spain (1953) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. An exploration of the Moors’ influence on four cities in Spain. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Senna (2010) ★★★ Alain Prost, Frank Williams. Ayrton Senna becomes a three-time Formula One racing champion and Brazil’s national hero before his untimely death at age 34. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Serenata en México (1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:59 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Natalie Wood. The editor of a scandal magazine targets a psychologist and her sex-studies institute. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,’' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 9:34 a.m.

Share (2019) Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer. A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight as it tries to unravel the story behind it. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Shark Tale (2004) ★★ Voices of Will Smith, Robert De Niro. Animated. A bottom feeder pretends to be a fearsome shark slayer after the son of a finned hoodlum meets an accidental death. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

A Show of Force (1990) ★★ Amy Irving, Andy Garcia. A reporter learns that the U.S. may have sanctioned two protesters’ murders in this account of a 1978 incident. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Si yo fuera diputado (1951) ★ Cantinflas, Gloria Mange. Un peluquero de una pobre pero honrada ciudad se convierte en el protector de la gente pobre de su barrio. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. GALA Sun. 1 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 11:44 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 2:05 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:32 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:45 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:55 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

6 Bullets (2012) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Joe Flanigan. A mercenary who specializes in finding missing children is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a champion in mixed martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Skulls (2000) ★ Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 4:42 a.m.

The Smurfs 2 (2013) ★ Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson. Live action/animated. Papa and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends to rescue Smurfette from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

So Big (1932) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Hardie Albright. A woman feels that her sacrifices for her son are wasted when he becomes a bond salesman instead of an architect. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:01 a.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Somos Novios (1969) Palito Ortega, Angélica María. Para salvar un programa de televisión, un administrador propone un programa donde participen tres jóvenes cantantes. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 4:47 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:09 p.m.

Soul Surfer (2011) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt. Teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton returns to competition after losing an arm in a shark attack. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 12:23 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Star Packer (1934) ★ John Wayne, Verna Hillie. Marshal John Travers investigates the murder of a town’s sheriff, makes it his mission to restore order to the town and bring down a bandit called the Shadow. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:05 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:45 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Strange Wilderness (2008) ★ Steve Zahn, Allen Covert. The hosts of a TV wildlife program hope to save their show from cancellation by finding the legendary Bigfoot. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Wed. 10:55 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:28 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:23 a.m.

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 6:30 a.m.

A Successful Calamity (1932) ★★★ George Arliss, Mary Astor. A financier comes home and tells his wife, son and daughter he is broke to get their attention. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Summer Stock (1950) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. A New England farmer lets a dancer’s troupe use her barn in exchange for help with the chores. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Sundowners (1950) ★★ Robert Preston, Robert Sterling. Texas brothers feud over land and cattle, with a younger brother between them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Sunshine Boys (1975) ★★★ Walter Matthau, George Burns. After a long separation, two former vaudeville partners reunite to renew their friendship and their feud. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Swelter (2014) Lennie James, Grant Bowler. Cinco criminales roban un casino de Las Vegas y obtienen un gran botín. Sin embargo, cuatro de ellos son detenidos, mientras que el líder del grupo escapa y pierde la memoria, sin recordar dónde escondió el dinero. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Swing High (1932) A family of trapeze artists performs high in the air. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

T

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 9 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Thur. 4 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Disney XD Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 7 p.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10 p.m.

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m.

There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954) ★★★ Ethel Merman, Dan Dailey. The story of a vaudeville couple and their children spans the world wars. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) ★★★ Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage -- restored and colorized -- to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Thing About My Folks (2005) ★★ Peter Falk, Paul Reiser. A man takes his father on a road trip while his sisters try to find their mother, who wrote a goodbye note and left. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 4:35 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 2:45 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 11:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:52 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

To Have and Have Not (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Mary Badham. A widowed lawyer with two bright children defends a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

To Sir, With Love (1967) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Judy Geeson. Unable to find employment in his field, a black engineer accepts a teaching position in a tough East End London school. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

To Trap a Spy (1964) ★★ Robert Vaughn, Luciana Paluzzi. U.N.C.L.E. agents fight to save an African nation in this theatrically released version of ``The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’' (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) ★★★★ Albert Finney, Susannah York. Henry Fielding’s lusty foundling hero meets a series of attractive women in 18th-century England. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:50 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Train Robbers (1973) ★★★ John Wayne, Ann-Margret. A proud widow hires a Civil War veteran to recover gold her late husband stole from Wells Fargo. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Mon. 9 a.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:57 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Thur. 10:15 p.m. LOGO Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 1 p.m.

Tu vida contra mi vida (1978) Juan Gallardo, Rosenda Bernal. El caballerango Juan es asediado por las mujeres del pueblo, pero él no permite lo conquisten, sin embargo al conocer a la cantante Margarita, la conexión es especial, aunque puedan estar en riesgo sus vidas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Tulips in Spring (2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Mon. 6 a.m. MTV Mon. 7:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Mon. 8:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Mon. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 7:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:42 a.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. Noon Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Two Arabian Knights (1927) ★★ William Boyd, Mary Astor. Silent. Soldiers rescue a veiled captive and share adventures in the Arabian desert after escaping from a POW camp. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Two Heads on a Pillow (1934) ★ Neil Hamilton, Miriam Jordan. Newlyweds break up, then meet again as opposing lawyers on an annulment case. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

U

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Ulee’s Gold (1997) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Patricia Richardson. A Florida beekeeper looks for the missing wife of his jailed son but finds thugs looking for stolen loot. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Undercover Cheerleader (2019) Kayla Wallace, Maddie Phillips. A beautiful transfer student goes under cover as a cheerleader to do an exposé on the cruel culture of the squad for her school newspaper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:03 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 3 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

V

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:20 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Vatican Tapes (2015) ★★ Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Velvet Goldmine (1998) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Jonathan Rhys Myers. A reporter learns about a British glam rocker’s life, his marriage and his relationship with a wild U.S. performer. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sun. 12:02 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Vive Como Sea (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Voyage of the Damned (1976) ★★★ Faye Dunaway, Max von Sydow. A captain returns to Germany with a ship of doomed Jewish refugees, rejected by Cuba as a Nazi propaganda stunt. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:30 a.m.

W

Waiting ... (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris. A womanizing waiter, his former girlfriend and his housemate ponder their lives while working at a chain restaurant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Waking Up in Reno (2002) ★ Billy Bob Thornton, Charlize Theron. A married man has an affair with his best friend’s wife while both couples travel from Arkansas to Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) ★★★ Voices of Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes. Animated. Pest controllers Wallace and Gromit must save the day when a vegetable-munching beast ravages town gardens. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Sat. 5:59 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 p.m.

Warning Sign (1985) ★★ Sam Waterston, Kathleen Quinlan. Research scientists are turned into homicidal maniacs when a secret germ-warfare experiment goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:35 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 1:36 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 7:15 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:27 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:58 a.m.

When the Game Stands Tall (2014) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Michael Chiklis. After completing a record-breaking streak of 151 consecutive victories, high-school football coach Bob Ladouceur and his players face their most-challenging season yet. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 1:15 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 8:53 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:06 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd. Live action/animated. In a world where cartoons coexist with humans, a private eye tries to clear a long-eared fugitive of murder charges. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

The Wicker Man (2006) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn. A lawman uncovers strange rituals, a sinister harvest festival and possible human sacrifice as he searches for a missing girl on a secluded island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) ★★★★ William Holden, Ernest Borgnine. An outlaw and his gang, on the run from the Mexican Army and bounty hunters, plot to rob a United States Army train. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 6:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 10:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Winchester ’73 (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 10:09 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Woman on the Beach (1947) ★★★ Joan Bennett, Robert Ryan. A married Coast Guard officer grows paranoid in love with the wife of a blind painter. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Wonderful Country (1959) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Julie London. A Mexican-raised gunman romances an Army major’s wife while trying to run guns on the Texas border. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 a.m. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

The Working Man (1933) ★★ George Arliss, Bette Davis. A shoe manufacturer leaves his know-it-all nephew in charge and joins the competition. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Wrong Crush (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Ricardo Hoyos. A high school track star with a troubled past meets a new admirer who has recently transferred to the school. As his advances becomes more and more forceful, she begins to fear that her past has come back to haunt her in a very dangerous way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:34 a.m.

X

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:09 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:57 p.m.

Y

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Alice Brady. Illinois lawyer Abraham Lincoln becomes known for his honesty and solves a murder with a courtroom trick. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Henry Fonda. A widow with eight children meets, courts and weds a widowed Navy officer with a brood of 10. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Z

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 9:25 a.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

