Dance in L.A. this week: Complexions salutes David Bowie and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitsky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Los Angeles Youth Ballet Family-friendly double bill features Prokofiev’s “Peter & the Wolf” and Cedric Dodd’s “Mixed Motions.” El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (818) 508-4200. elportaltheatre.com

2019 Laguna Dance Festival Montreal’s Rubberband closes out the 15th edition of the annual showcase. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $45-$100. lagunadancefestival.org

Complexions Contemporary Ballet SoCal premiere of company co-founder Dwight Rhoden’s topical piece “Woke,” plus an encore of the David Bowie tribute “Stardust.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $55 and up. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Versa-Style Dance Company The L.A.-based hip-hop troupe performs. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

With Memories on Their Backs Voices Carry presents this site-specific work spotlighting the plight of refugees. Echo Park Lake Boathouse, 751 Echo Park Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. voicescarryinc.net

Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land CAP UCLA presents Tokyo-based all-male company Sankai Juku in a performance of Ushio Amagatsu’s Butoh-inspired meditation on time and the seasons. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$74. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu