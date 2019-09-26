Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Emmys Wrap: A win for the underdogs

Host Mark Olsen talks with members of the Times TV team about the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

By Katie CooperPodcast Producer 
Sep. 27, 2019
4:30 AM
la-photos-1staff-466273-et-emmy-show-rcg-03-0519-000818919
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, from "Fleabag"
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Heading into this year’s Emmy Awards, there may have been tension between coronating beloved, long-running series and recognizing impressive, convention-bending newcomers, but in the end voters largely seemed to favor a recent crop of fresh, forward-thinking shows, including “Fleabag.”

That choice may have been because of what fans and critics were saying on social media about the programs they watch, says the Times TV editor Matt Brennan. But it could also reflect that in the age of Peak TV with an ecosystem of 500 shows, it’s easier to split the sea of competitors and snap up a nomination — and a win.

Subscribe to The Reel Podcast

The 71st Emmys signaled that the world of TV has changed, with a wide-open landscape that spans multiple platforms, says Times TV Critic Lorraine Ali.

Comedy is having a moment. But, strong limited drama series with cinematic sensibilities — like “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us” — are also real standouts.

Mark Olsen interviews Craig Mazin, the writer and creator of the Emmy-winning miniseries “Chernobyl”

Host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with Ali (@LorraineAli), Brennan (@thefilmgoer) and Times TV reporter Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy).

On this week’s episode, “The Reel” is also rolling out a couple of changes. Over the next few months of awards season, Olsen plans to check in with Entertainment Columnist Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) in a segment we’re calling “Glenn Whipp’s Awards Minute.”

We’ll also start each episode off with a conversation on a news item from the world of culture. This week, Olsen and Ali discuss the chatter around “Joker,” and the fear from some people outside Hollywood that the film might inspire violence.

Check out other episodes of The Reel here.

Entertainment & ArtsThe Reel Podcast
Katie Cooper
