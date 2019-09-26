Movies opening in L.A.: ‘Joker’ with Joaquin Phoenix and more

Here is a list of new movies opening in L.A. for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

Oct. 4

Collisions

A San Francisco family is torn apart by the federal government’s immigration crackdown. With Jesse Garcia, Izabella Alvarez, Ana de la Reguera. Written and directed Richard Levien. (1:30) NR.

Cuck

An angry loner finds his rage amplified in an alt-right online community. With Zachary Ray Sherman, Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy. Written by Rob Lambert, Joe Varkle. Directed by Lambert. (1:55) NR.

Dilili in Paris

A young girl detective uncovers a dastardly plot in Paris during the Belle Epoque in this animated tale. Written and directed by Michel Ocelot. In French with English subtitles. (1:35) PG.

Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy portrays Rudy Ray Moore, the off-color comic turned turned 1970s-era Blaxploitation star, in this bio-pic. With Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Tip “TI” Harris, Luenell. Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski. Directed by Craig Brewer. (1:58) R.

Game Day

A tech-industry worker enlists a teen to teach her how to play basketball so she’ll fit in on her new company’s all-male team. With Elizabeth Alderfer, Romeo Miller, Chris J. Johnson, Lisa Zane. (1:41) NR.

Genèse

Canadian teens experience the pangs of first love. With Édouard Tremblay-Grenier, Noée Abita. Written and directed by Phillipe Lesage. In French and English with English subtitles. (2:09) NR.

The Golden Glove

A serial killer terrorizes 1970s Hamburg. With Jonas Dassler. Written and directed by Fatih Akin. In German and Greek with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.



Low Tide

The discovery of a cache of gold coins rips apart a teenage crew that robs vacations homes in a New Jersey beach town. With Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham. Written and directed by Kevin McMullin. (1:24) R.

Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut who begins to lose her grip on reality after returning from a mission in space. With Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, Jeffrey Donovan, Tig Notaro. Written by Brian C. Brown, Elliott DiGuiseppi, Noah Hawley; story by Brown, DiGuiseppi. Directed by Hawley. (2:04) R.

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Documentary on the making of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi terror tale. With Tom Skerritt, Roger Corman. Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. (1:35) NR.

Midnight Traveler

Filmmaker Hassan Fazili documents his family’s escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban puts a bounty on his head. In Arabic, English, Turkish and Bulgarian with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.

Mosley

Humpbacked beasts of burden escape their human oppressors and undertake a fantastical journey in this animated tale. With the voices of Lucy Lawless, John Rhys-Davies, Temuera Morrison, Rhys Darby. Written and directed by Kirby Atkins. (1:36) NR

Pain and Glory

Antonio Banderas stars in writer-director Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical drama about a famous filmmaker looking back on his life and career. With Penélope Cruz, Cecilia Roth. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:53) R.

The Parts You Lose

A young deaf boy from a troubled North Dakota home gives aid and comfort to a wounded fugitive. With Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Murphy. Written by Darren Lemke. Directed by Christopher Cantwell. (1:33) NR.

Pretenders

An aspiring filmmaker and his best friend get caught up in a love triangle with a young actress in late 1970s NYC. With Jack Kilmer, Shameik Moore, Jane Levy, Juno Temple, Brian Cox, Dennis Quaid, James Franco. Written by Josh Boone. Directed by Franco. (1:35) NR.

Rogue Warfare

Elite commandos from several nations join forces to battle a terrorist network. With Stephen Lang, Will Yun Lee, Chris Mulkey, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare. Written and directed by Mike Gunther. (1:43)

Semper Fi

A cop and Marine Corp reservist’s loyalties are tested when his young half-brother is sent to prison. With Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, Leighton Meester. Written by Henry-Alex Rubin, Sean Mullin. Directed by Rubin. (1:39) R.

Wrinkles the Clown

Documentary about a boogeyman-for-hire in Florida that became a social-media sensation. Directed by Michael Beach Nichols. (1:15) NR.